Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - The Discount Of EAD Caught Our Attention
Summary
Review of where high-yield closed-end funds and their benchmark ended the week.
Comparison with the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and spread review.
Recap of news related to the sector.
Comparison among the funds using several important metrics.
Pair trade idea for those interested.
Introduction
The opportunities in closed-end funds over the past few months caught the eye of many investors. Most of these products are designed to provide a steady stream of income, usually on a monthly or