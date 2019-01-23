Pennsylvania REIT: Become The Victor Or The Victim?

But, at the end of the day, you must decide whether PREIT is going to be the “victor” or the “victim”.

There’s also opportunity with uncertainty, and we continue to believe that the best capital allocators will succeed.

As a developer in a previous life, I can certainly attest that there’s value in redevelopment.

A few days ago, I wrote on Seeking Alpha explaining that there will be winners and losers in the Mall REIT sector, or what I referenced as “survival of the fittest.” I went on to say that “we are all witnessing firsthand the evolution in which certain malls have become extinct, and others are experiencing a retail renaissance.”

Most know that I hit the brakes over a year ago with regard to the lower-quality mall REITs. While many were chasing intoxicating double-digit yield, I became much more cautious within the retail sector, adhering to my frequent “protect your principal at all costs” mantra.

The disparity within the Mall REIT sector has become quite noticeable, and this means that there is very little gray when it comes to risk in the mall sector. It’s mostly white and black, and the recent Sears bankruptcy has cast a new light on the balance sheets of these landlords, specifically their ability to manage costs while producing a sustainable dividend yield.

As any REIT investor recognizes, a company must be able to produce profits in order to pay out a reliable dividend. One of the reasons that I have STRONG SELL ratings on CBL Properties (CBL) and Washington Prime (WPG) is because I do not believe either company will be able to sustain its dividend.

It has more to do with capital allocation than anything else and recognizing that Sears is just the first shoe to drop, I am becoming increasingly concerned that other department store chains will follow suit.

For example, Jeff Yastine, senior equity analyst with Banyan Hill told me that “Macy’s (M) is playing the wrong game and could learn from Target (NYSE:TGT).” He told me that Macy’s needs to "figure out how to marry luxury with the convenience of online retail”, similar to what Target is doing.

Macy’s is not the only department store chain struggling, J.C. Penney (JCP) has 860 stores in the U.S., and according to one analyst, the company could close 100 stores in 2019. Oliver Chen with Cowen and Co. said the company should close up to 125 stores “to get a healthier fleet.”

As a developer in a previous life, I can certainly attest that there’s value in redevelopment. I recall a deal that I engineered over two decades ago in which I purchased a dark Wal-Mart anchored shopping center at a bankruptcy sale. I was the only bidder in the 100,000 square foot shopping center and I paid something like $750,000 (just $7.50 per square foot).

The center was around 20% occupied at the time and I was able to lease up the property to around 90%. It costs around $1 million to fix-up the center and when I was finished, the net operating income (or NOI) was something like $300,000.

One of the leases was gross (so I paid taxes, insurance, and maintenance) but the ROE was exceptional. The property generated over $125,000 of cash flow after debt service and I had zero equity in the deal AND I sold off an outparcel for $300,000 (talk about a special dividend).

But remember, I had funds to redevelop the vacant space and I knew that I could get the dark space leased up. I had already solicited tenants (before I went to the bankruptcy sale) and I had adequate bank financing in place. This means that I was able to mitigate the risks, so that I didn’t end up in bankruptcy. In other words, I was the victor, not the victim.

A True “Tweener”

What’s a “tweener”? It’s something that’s “in between” … in other words, it’s not good or bad, it’s not black or white, it’s Pennsylvania REIT (PEI). For the rest of this article, I will refer to the company as PREIT.

PREIT was founded in 1960 and merged with the Rubin Organization in 1997, and in 2003, it changed its strategic focus from a diversified model into a retail-focused platform and renamed the company PREIT. According to PEI’s website, the company paid uninterrupted dividends over 40 consecutive years in a row, and that remarkable record lasted until 2008.

Source: FAST Graphs

Like most mall REITs, PREIT was forced to cut its dividend in 2009, and the payout fell from $2.28 per share to $.60 per share (in 2010)… a big nasty cut.

After the last recession PREIT began focusing on reinventing itself. In 2012, the company set out on a goal of becoming a "new PREIT" by outlining a plan with key objectives: balance sheet improvement, operational excellence, elevating portfolio quality and positioning the company for growth.

With those objectives in mind, PREIT identified the following goals: Portfolio sales greater than $500 per square foot, same-store net operating income ("SS NOI") growth greater than 3%, tenant occupancy costs greater than 12.5% and leverage below 48%.

Source: PREIT Investor Presentation

PREIT’s primary investment focus is on retail shopping malls located in the eastern half of the United States, primarily in the mid-Atlantic region.

The portfolio consists of interests in 28 retail properties, 25 of which are operating properties and three are development or redevelopment properties. The 25 operating retail properties have a total of 19.9 million square feet and include 21 shopping malls and four other retail properties.

Source: PREIT Investor Presentation

As noted above, PREIT has sold a significant amount of underperforming properties, and the company has carved out a niche such that a larger player may now see the value that the differentiated REIT offers. As a result, the company has drastically improved its portfolio, and that has enabled the company to enhance relationships with in-demand retailers.

Source: PREIT Investor Presentation

In recent years, the company has increased the presence of quality retailers, like H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY), Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), in the portfolio. Through portfolio repositioning efforts, the company’s exposure to potential additional department store closures has been dramatically reduced. For example, PREIT has done an excellent job of mitigating exposure to Sears:

Source: PREIT Investor Presentation

As viewed below, PREIT has also done a very good job at replacing its department store anchors:

Source: PREIT Investor Presentation

What About J.C. Penney?

A few months ago, we decided to downgrade PREIT from a STRONG Buy to a SPEC BUY, and this decision was based upon the growing number of store closures and specifically the potential for J.C. Penney to close more stores in 2019. As seen below, as of Q3-18 PREIT owns 14 J.C. Penney stores and 15 Macy’s stores:

Source: Q3-18 supplemental

One of the reasons that we previously had a STRONG BUY on PREIT is because of the company’s successful redevelopment history, including these re-tenanting stats:

Source: PREIT Investor Presentation

However, we are getting increasingly concerned that PREIT may be forced to cut its dividend if J.C. Penney adds pressure to cash flows. I recently spoke with PREIT’s CEO, Joseph Coradino, and he said

“I’m not worried about JC Penney or Macy’s. We speak to them on a regular basis…Macy’s has 50 top stores and we have two of them.” He added, “I would have lost sleep on the ones we sold.”

As noted, I give PREIT credit for their ability to manage through the Sears cycle. Coradino added, “we only have two (Sears) stores to deal with and we started with twenty-seven”.

But it’s obvious that the success of PREIT and its dividend has everything to do with the success of J.C. Penney. While I believe in the management team, I am becoming more skeptical that the company will be able to generate a stable dividend.

Yet, Coradino offers a counterpoint, “the dividend has safety. We have $14 million in revenue that will give us additional coverage based on signed leases… from a run-rate perspective, the dividend will improve.” Coradino specifically referenced the Grand Rapids project that opens soon and the Fashion District project that opens later this year.

Fashion District Photo (source: PREIT Investor Presentation)

It Boils Down To Capital Allocation

PREIT estimates the cost to redevelop Sears stores is approximately $60 million, and the company said it has “carefully reviewed its capital forecast and identified opportunities to fund future investment.” The company anticipates spending an additional $45 million on redevelopment and department store replacement program over the balance of 2018.

The recast of the company’s $400 million unsecured credit facility and $300 million unsecured term loan that was completed (earlier this year) and PREIT has extended the maturities of these obligations until 2023 when considering available extension options.

Source: PREIT Investor Presentation

PREIT has higher leverage than Simon Property (SPG), bank leverage ratio at the end of September was 52.5%, and the net debt-to-EBITDA was approximately 8.7x. PREIT has $232 million of available liquidity and the company said that “through densification of potential asset sales, it has significant opportunities to densify these properties with multifamily and hotels.”

I agree that PREIT has been a good steward of capital and if Sears was the only risk, I would have maintained a STRONG BUY. However, as I stressed above, I am becoming increasingly concerned with the impact of J.C. Penney store closures on PREIT's portfolio.

In Q3-18, PREIT reported FFO as adjusted of $0.35 per share, compared to $0.40 a share in the prior period (after accounting for assets sold). Total occupancy at core malls was up sequentially by 80 basis points to 93.8%, and non-anchor occupancy was up 30 basis points to 91.3%.

Sales per square foot for core malls increased 3.1% to $494 per square foot and NOI-weighted sales are a record $509 per square foot. Average renewal spreads in the wholly-owned portfolio during the quarter for small shop spaces was strong at 11.5% and 8.7% for large format tenant renewals.

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

On a rolling 12-month basis, PREIT’s FFO payout ratio was 55% and the FAD payout ratio was 96%. As you can see below, the AFFO payout ratio is expected to increase to 103% in 2019:

Source: FAST Graphs

This leaves the company with little margin of safety as it relates to J.C. Penney or Macy's store closures. Now you can see why I am becoming increasingly concerned over the dividend yield and its sustainability.

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

How To Play It?

Given the lack of clarity as it relates to J.C. Penney, we are maintaining our SPEC BUY rating on PREIT shares. It’s obvious that the mall sector, especially the B/C mall REITs (least productive), will continue to exhibit volatility.

As I alluded to at the outset, there’s also opportunity with uncertainty, but we continue to believe that the best capital allocators will succeed and we consider Simon Property, Brookfield Property (BPR), and Unibail-Rodemco-Westfield (OTCPK:UNBLF) to be the consolidators. For safety, consider PREIT’s 3 preferred shares: (PEI.PB), (PEI.PC), and (PEI.PD).

Source: Colorado Wealth Management Fund

We agree with Colorado Wealth Management that “PEI-D is the most attractive preferred share” with “the lowest current price and the highest stripped yield.”

But, at the end of the day, you must decide whether PREIT is going to be the “victor” or the “victim,” and it’s up to the individual investor to make that determination. Time will tell, and then you will know whether the “thrill of victory is worth the agony of defeat.”

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Brad Thomas is one of the most read authors on Seeking Alpha, and over the years, he has developed a trusted brand in the REIT sector. His articles generate significant traffic (around 500,000 views monthly) and he has thousands of satisfied customers who rely on his expertise. Marketplace subscribers have access to a growing list of services, including weekly property sector updates and weekly recommendations. Also, we are now providing daily early morning REIT recaps, including breaking news across the entire REIT universe. Also, we are getting ready to commence the annual REIT bracketology series in which veteran analyst, Brad Thomas, will be calling the play-by-play for all property sectors. This year is going to be another "dividend dandy" showdown between the stalwart players and the up-and-coming sharp shooters. Maybe there will be a Cinderella story this year? You don't want to miss this series in which marketplace members will have access to our newest portfolio tools, delivering stats for all of the teams, so that you can sleep well at night. Get your front row ticket now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, TCO, SKT, PEI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.