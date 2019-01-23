Liberty Oilfield Services: A Good Investment To Consider
About: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT)
by: Steven Miller
Summary
The company has been growing and continues to grow.
Dividends and buybacks were initiated in September.
The balance sheet is solid.
The stock price is below its IPO price and near lows.
The stock should be of interest to a variety of investors and to momentum traders.
Source: Company website
Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore exploration and production companies in North America in the Permian, Denver-Julesburg (DJ), Williston, and Powder River Basins.
Source: 10-K