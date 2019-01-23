Preferred Bank Showing Some Strains, But Still Well-Positioned And Undervalued

|
About: Preferred Bank (PFBC), Includes: CMA, FRC
by: Stephen Simpson, CFA
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Stephen Simpson, CFA
Long only, growth at reasonable price, value, research analyst
Kratisto Investing
Summary

Preferred continues to post strong earnings growth, even with a sizable credit issue in the fourth quarter, but loan growth has slowed on intense competition and deposit costs continue rising.

Double-digit loan growth is still possible in 2019 as prepayments abate, but rates will be less of a boost to results and growth could be below-trend in 2019 and 2020.

Although the Street may punish a period of below-trend growth, the longer-term outlook for Preferred is strong and there's a meaningful discount to apparent fair value.

As an exceptionally asset-sensitive bank with a fast-growing Southern California lending business, the past couple of years have been particularly strong for Preferred Bank (PFBC). Prepayments and intense lending competition remain notable headwinds,