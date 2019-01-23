Summary

Preferred continues to post strong earnings growth, even with a sizable credit issue in the fourth quarter, but loan growth has slowed on intense competition and deposit costs continue rising.

Double-digit loan growth is still possible in 2019 as prepayments abate, but rates will be less of a boost to results and growth could be below-trend in 2019 and 2020.

Although the Street may punish a period of below-trend growth, the longer-term outlook for Preferred is strong and there's a meaningful discount to apparent fair value.