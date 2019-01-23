Line: All Eyes On Its New Strategic Businesses
About: LINE Corporation (LN)
by: Himalayas Research
Summary
Line's shares have been weak due to lack of earnings, and increasing competition.
Online advertising revenue has been slowing.
Line is trying to find new growth in strategic businesses such as fintech.
Investment into new segments are unlikely to generate sufficient earnings in the coming year.
LINE (LN) is the developer of the LINE mobile messaging app which is most well-known for its LINE Stickers. It is a dominant player in its home market, Japan, but has developed strong