Line: All Eyes On Its New Strategic Businesses

|
About: LINE Corporation (LN)
by: Himalayas Research
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Himalayas Research
Long/short equity, research analyst, tech, gaming
Summary

Line's shares have been weak due to lack of earnings, and increasing competition.

Online advertising revenue has been slowing.

Line is trying to find new growth in strategic businesses such as fintech.

Investment into new segments are unlikely to generate sufficient earnings in the coming year.

LINE (LN) is the developer of the LINE mobile messaging app which is most well-known for its LINE Stickers. It is a dominant player in its home market, Japan, but has developed strong