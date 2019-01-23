Leagold Mining Primed For A Record-Breaking Year

If everything goes well and the current gold price prevails, Leagold's share price should approach the $4 level over the next three years in 2021.

Leagold Mining (OTCQX:LMCNF) was able to announce several positive news since the beginning of this year. On January 4, the Q4 2018 production volumes were announced. Especially the Los Filos mine did very well, producing 58,211 toz gold, which is a new quarterly record. Adding to its production of the Brazilian mines, Leagold produced 93,761 toz gold in Q4.

The overall 2018 gold production equaled 302,550 toz gold. The overall 2018 AISC is estimated to be in line with the Q3 AISC of $979/toz. It is important to note that the production volumes, as well as AISC, were negatively impacted by several factors. First of all, the RDM mine was shut down for several weeks during October and November, due to low water levels. And the Brazilian mines were acquired during the year which means that no Q1 production and only a part of the Q2 production was attributable to Leagold. The annualized data (based on the H2 2018 numbers) show that Leagold would have produced around 368,000 toz gold in 2018, if it owned all of the mines since the beginning of 2018 (and around 387,000 toz gold, if there was no RDM mine shut down).

Source: Own processing, using data of Leagold Mining

On January 21, the 2019 production and cost guidance was released. According to the data, Leagold is primed for a record-breaking year. The total gold production should be 380,000-420,000 toz gold, at an AISC of $920-970. Especially the Los Filos mine should be the key piece of the puzzle, as it is expected to produce 200,000-220,000 toz gold at an AISC of $925-975. Moreover, Leagold believes that due to some measures including a new water storage facility and water usage reduction program, the RDM mine won't experience another shutdown.

Although a new production record should be recorded in 2019, the growth of the company shouldn't stop here and further improvements are expected in the coming years. The key projects will be the Los Filos mine expansion and the Santa Luz mine restart.

Results of a feasibility study for the Los Filos mine expansion were released on January 16. According to the study, the proven and probable reserves should include 4.5 million toz gold at a gold grade of 1.23 g/t. The expansion should consist of expanding the Los Filos open pit, developing the Bermejal underground mine, re-phasing of the Bermejal open pit into the Bermejal and The Guadalupe open pit and building of a CIL processing facility. The projected CAPEX is $179.7 million.

After the expansion is completed, the Los Filos mine should be able to produce 350,000 toz gold per year on average, at an AISC of $759/toz, over its new 10-year mine life. When compared to the 2019 guidance, the gold production should increase by 67% while the AISC should decrease by 20%. However, the positive impacts should be even higher during the first years after expansion, when the annual gold production should cross the 400,000 toz per year level (chart below). The economics of the expansion are really great. At a gold price of $1,250/toz, the after-tax NPV(5%) is estimated at $565 million and the after-tax IRR is 87%.

Source: Leagold Mining

According to the timeline, the expansion works should start in Q2 2019 and they should be completed by the end of 2020. What is important, the expansion shouldn't be delayed by any permitting issues:

The Bermejal underground has an approved EIA (environmental impact assessment) and the restart of development is fully permitted. The EIA for the CIL plant and tailings deposits has also been approved. The permits to commence construction of the CIL plant and tailings deposits will require satisfaction of customary conditions, and are expected within the study development timeline.

Another growth project is the Santa Luz mine restart. The Santa Luz mine was built in 2013 but it was put on care and maintenance only one year later, as the CIL plant provided only very low gold recoveries. In October 2018, Leagold released results of a feasibility study based on RIL (resil-in-leach) processing. RIL should lead to recoveries around 84%. As Santa Luz is a brownfield project and a substantial portion of infrastructure and facilities are already in place, the projected CAPEX is only $82 million. According to the feasibility study, the deposit contains proven and probable reserves of 1.26 million toz gold. The average annual production is estimated at 96,344 toz gold at an AISC of $856/toz, over the 11-year mine life. At a gold price of $1,200/toz, the after-tax NPV(5%) equals $149 million and the after-tax IRR equals 47%.

The construction should take only 10 months and similar to the Los Filos expansion, no permitting issues are expected:

All necessary licences and permits are in place for construction and the resumption of operations, with only minor adjustments needed with respect to the updated plans for modifying the existing tailings facilities.

The recent developments confirm Leagold's substantial upside potential. The Los Filos expansion after-tax NPV(5%) equals $565 million which is more than the current Leagold's market capitalization of $426 million. As of the end of Q3, Leagold's debt equaled approximately $244 million and the company ended 2018 with a cash balance of approximately $53 million. It means that the enterprise value is around $616 million. It is much less than the combined after-tax NPV of the expanded Los Filos and restarted Santa Luz (together $714 million). Not to mention the value of the other three operating mines. What holds the share price down at the current level is probably the insecurity regarding the source of financing of the two growth projects.

The Los Filos expansion should cost $179.7 million. However, this price tag doesn't include the Guadalupe and Los Filos capitalized open pit stripping that should be financed from operating cash flow generated by the current operations. It is estimated that the combined 2019 and 2020 Los Filos operating cash flow should equal $83.3 million. Approximately, $50.4 million of it should be used for the stripping activities and the remaining $32.9 million should be used to finance the $179.7 million CAPEX.

It means that Leagold will need to fund the remaining approximately $150 million from other sources. Further $82 million will be needed to restart Santa Luz, however, no schedule has been released yet, which means that Leagold may delay the restart to 2021, when the Los Filos expansion should be completed. But even in this case, Leagold will need $150 million for Los Filos.

And that's not all. On November 24, 2019, a loan facility of $100 million will mature. This loan will have to be repaid or refinanced. Moreover, the remaining $150 million loan facility that will mature on April 6, 2022, will be repaid in equal quarterly payments starting on March 31, 2019. This loan bears an interest rate of almost 10% p.a. right now. It means that Leagold will have to repay around $11.5 million plus interests every quarter.

The Q1 2019 payment should equal around $15 million. The repayments will eliminate a substantial part of cash flows generated by RDM, Fazenda and Pilar mines. At the current gold price, the situation isn't critical. But if the gold price starts to decline, it may unnerve the investors and push the share price back down to the autumn 2018 lows near $1.1.

The best solution for Leagold would be to refinance the whole debt with a loan facility with the principal (and ideally also interests) repayable at maturity, sometime in 2022 or later. This would enable all of the cash flows to be used on the Los Filos expansion. Assuming that the three Brazilian mines will generate cash flows similar to Los Filos (around $83 million in total during 2019 and 2020), there should be around $70 million missing to complete the Los Filos expansion.

This could be covered by a debt (ideal case), by a sale of a gold stream or by an equity financing. Although equity financing is the worst option, it shouldn't be a disaster. At the current share price of approximately $1.5, the volume of outstanding shares would increase only by 16%. At a share price of $1.1, which is close to the lows reached in November, the volume of outstanding shares would increase by 22%. Which is not that bad.

Conclusion

Leagold Mining is a very interesting mining company. It should produce around 400,000 toz gold at an AISC around $945/toz this year. It owns two expansion projects with great economics and relatively low CAPEX that can boost the production by more than 250,000 toz gold in less than 3 years. Leagold's main issue is related to the financing of the growth projects. At the current gold price, the internal cash flow won't be sufficient to finance the Los Filos expansion.

Moreover, the debt repayments start this quarter and a loan facility of $100 million matures in Q4. Leagold will have to refinance its debt. If it is able to secure a good deal, the debt may be refinanced and Los Filos may be developed by the end of next year, using only internal cash flow and debt. But even if Leagold is able to refinance only its outstanding debt, without securing further debt to finance the Los Filos expansion, the share dilution shouldn't exceed 20%.

After the financing question is resolved, Leagold's share price should return above the $2 level pretty quickly. If the current gold price prevails, I can see it reaching the $3 level by the end of 2020 (when the Los Filos expansion should be completed) and approaching the $4 level in 2021 (assuming that Santa Luz is restarted).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.