Summary

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable is a rare net-net stock, trading at a massive 72% discount to net current asset value, and passing stringent, empirically based criteria for investment.

Having a market capitalization of just $26 million, this nano-cap stock is under the radar of most investors.

A majority shareholder's activism, management's efforts to improve business performance, raise stock awareness, return shareholder value, and a reasonable anticipation of a future divestment are all catalysts for share price appreciation.

With a large margin of safety, downside risk can be further limited with a time-based stop or a reduced final target, providing investors an upside of 50% to 261%.

Due to thin liquidity in the stock, investors may need to use limit orders and wait multiple days to build up a position.