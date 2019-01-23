Seadrill Partners Reduces Distribution By 90% - Get Out

Common equityholders could face a total loss. Investors shouldn't wait for the disaster to unfold and instead sell their units.

Note: I have covered Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Just two weeks ago, I published an article on Seadrill Partners in which I warned of a potential debt restructuring that would expose common unitholders to the risk of being wiped out, quite similar to the fate of fellow publicly-traded Seadrill subsidiaries North Atlantic Drilling and Sevan Drilling last year:

Given the upcoming loss of the company's legacy contracts and the necessity to enter into negotiations with creditors over the next couple of quarters, I would expect the distribution to be either cancelled entirely or reduced to a token amount after the company's Q4/2018 results. Even worse, management might already hint to the possibility of debt restructuring in its respective comments and the annual report. Without a quick and strong recovery in ultra-deepwater activity, the company's creditors appear unlikely to kick the can further down the road.

Since then, things haven't exactly improved for Seadrill Partners as the company not only announced the upcoming departure of CEO Mark Morris but also reduced the quarterly distribution by 90% to one cent per common unit due to "slower than anticipated recovery in dayrates and the company's desire to preserve liquidity ahead of debt maturities in the second half of 2020 and first quarter of 2021."

Photo: Semi-Submersible Tender Rig "West Vencedor" - Source: MarineTraffic.com

Granted, the company also secured a six well contract for its semi tender rig "West Vencedor" offshore West Africa including options for three more wells starting in Q3/2019 and running through Q2/2020. But the dayrate calculates to just $55,0000-$65,000, substantially below the $110,000 the rig still fetched in 2017 and a far cry from the $212,0000 West Vencedor earned during the market heyday a couple of years ago. Backlog addition for the fixed part of the contract only amounts to $20 million this way.

Remember the company already added a restructuring expert to the board of directors in December while two long-standing members originally appointed by parent Seadrill Inc. (SDRL) resigned. With CEO Morris anticipated to leave in June 2019 (who will also surrender his CFO position at Seadrill at that time), only CFO John Roche and director Harald Thorstein will remain having a background with Norwegian-born shipping magnate John Fredriksen, Seadrill's largest shareholder.

The distribution reduction will save Seadrill Partners approximately $27 million annually, a mere drop in the ocean when considering the company's $2.2 billion in gross debt scheduled to come due in 2020/2021 - exactly at a time when the remainder of the company's high-margin legacy contracts will be gone.

With the remaining five legacy contracts currently contributing the vast majority of the company's top- and bottom line performance, Seadrill Partners will face a very difficult task to convince creditors to further extend debt maturities without a major recovery in the ultra-deepwater market.

Unfortunately, the recent decline in oil prices hasn't exactly increased the chances for a timely recovery, so investors will, most likely, have to prepare for a debt restructuring.

In this case, parent Seadrill would suffer the biggest damage as the company still holds 65% of the partnership's economic interests through a combination of minority stakes in two of Seadrill Partners' operating subsidiaries and its ownership of common and subordinated units, currently valued at $728 million on Seadrill's balance sheet as of the end of Q3/2018.

As all drilling units have been pledged as collateral under Seadrill Partners' respective credit facilities, Seadrill might very well lose its entire economic interest in the partnership.

While certainly not a desirable outcome for Seadrill, the company's options appear limited at this point. Adding more than $3 billion in high-yield debt to its recently restructured but still rather weak balance sheet doesn't look like a viable solution, particularly not in light of the upcoming end of Seadrill Partners' remaining legacy contracts.

Seadrill would either have to look for outside support, most likely from John Fredriksen, or hope for Seadrill Partners' creditors to make some major concessions in order to regain full ownership of its rigs without putting too much additional stress on its balance sheet.

After all, the complex and time-consuming efforts taken in 2017 to insulate Seadrill Partners from its parents' bankruptcy proceedings might soon be proven futile.

Bottom line:

Things seem to play out as expected by me as the company not even waited for Q1/2019 to cut its distribution to a token amount. The statement of "the company's desire to preserve liquidity ahead of debt maturities" is a clear sign that management's focus has shifted to creditors and debt restructuring negotiations are imminent or already underway.

Without a quick and very major recovery in ultra-deepwater rig demand and the resulting increase in dayrates, creditors are unlikely to kick the can further down the road.

In the end, outside unitholders might face the very same fate as equityholders in other exchange-listed Seadrill subsidiaries North Atlantic Drilling and Sevan Drilling who were left with nothing when the parent company emerged from bankruptcy last year.

Investors shouldn't wait for the upcoming disaster to unfold and instead consider selling their position or even get short the common equity. That said, the units are subject to very high margin requirements for Shorting, making opportunity cost a major issue for traders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.