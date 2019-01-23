Spirit Airlines Shows Good Growth Potential

Summary

In early February 2018, I mentioned some of the reasons why Spirit Airlines will outperform the legacy airlines in 2018.

Despite a setback in December, SAVE has delivered healthy returns compared to the broader market and other airlines.

Fear of price war among airlines due to lower oil prices is unjustified.

Addition of more routes and capacity will help in further reduction in unit costs giving SAVE an important competitive advantage.

I have a Strong Buy rating for SAVE at this price.