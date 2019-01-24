Undervalued Preferred Stocks, 9% Return In 4 Months, And Excellent Long-Term Investment By Enstar

Enstar Group preferred E (ESGRO) currently has a 7.20% stripped yield which is qualified for tax purposes for the 15% tax rate. It also has good price upside potential.

In this article, we compare Enstar Group's preferred stocks with the preferred stocks of other property/casualty insurers, demonstrating that they are undervalued relative to its peers.

Introduction

For income and retirees investors, the preferred stock space is one of the most defensive and conservative ways to get exposure to high-yield stocks. Most preferred stocks have pulled back recently following the recent market correction. While many have already recovered, there still exist pockets of opportunities, mostly for those preferred stocks that have little analyst coverage. We have been dedicating a series of articles to identify these preferred stocks and to recommend them to our readers and followers.

Today, we have identified two preferred stocks that have the potential to provide annualized returns between 27% and 34%. The two preferred shares are issued by the company Enstar Group Limited (ESGR).

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited ('ESGR') is a Bermuda-based property/casualty insurer which grows primarily through acquisitions of other property/casualty insurers or portfolios of insurance but has more recently moved to become a full-service property casualty insurance company. Below is a summary of the company:

The company acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments:

Non-Life Run-Off

Atrium

StarStone

The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running of property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including marine, aviation, transit, property and casualty binding authorities, reinsurance, accident and health, and non-marine direct and facultative. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to large multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. The company operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally.

The insurance business can be a complex one, but Enstar has an excellent track record of growing the value of its stock. Enstar has been around, in one form or another, for close to 22 years, and its stock has gone from $9.00 per share to $169 per share.

Enstar Group Limited Preferred Stocks

Enstar Group Limited has issued 2 preferred stocks:

Enstar Group Ltd Preferred E (ESGRO) shares have a fixed-rate coupon of $1.75 annually with non-cumulative dividends paid quarterly. ESGRO currently trades at $24.65 and has a stripped current yield of 7.2% . Shares can be called on 3/1/2024 at $25 and have a yield to call of 7.7%. Dividends qualify for the low 15% tax rate.

(ESGRO) shares have a fixed-rate coupon of $1.75 annually with non-cumulative dividends paid quarterly. . Shares can be called on 3/1/2024 at $25 and have Enstar Group Ltd Preferred D shares (ESGRP) are fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks. They currently have a fixed-rate coupon of $1.75 annually with non-cumulative dividends paid quarterly. ESGRP currently trades at $24.20 and has a stripped current yield of 7.38%. Shares can be called on 9/20/2028 at $25 and have a yield to call of 7.65%. If ESGRP shares are not called on its call date, the dividend will become floating at LIBOR plus 4.015%. Dividends qualify for the low 15% tax rate.

How Enstar's Preferred Stocks Compare to Other Safe Property/Casualty Insurer Preferred Stocks?

When we refer to "safe" property/casualty insurers, basically, we are eliminating Maiden Re (MHLD), National General Holdings (NGHC) and Amtrust Financial Services (AFSI) with managements that have not done well by their preferred stockholders, and where we believe there has been conflict of interest - especially AFSI and MHLD. Outside of this particular group of stocks, property/casualty stocks have a very good track record in terms of paying the dividends on their preferred stocks and avoiding bankruptcy. In fact, we are not aware of any property/casualty insurers that have gone bankrupt, and we consider property/casualty insurers among the safe sectors that issue preferred stocks.

The companies we will be comparing to ESGR include Arch Capital Group (ACGL), Aspen Insurance Holdings (AHL), Allstate (ALL), Axis Capital Holdings (AXS), Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG), PartnerRe (PRE) which is now private, and RenaissanceRe (RNR). These are all of the property/casualty insurance companies that have preferred stocks. Like ESGR, all of these companies, with the exception of HIG and ALL, are Bermuda-based insurers.

As can be seen from the above chart, the current stripped yield of both ESGRO and ESGRP are well above its peers. The only other preferred that comes close is PartnerRe Ltd, 7.25% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (PRE.PH), but it sells way over "par value" and has a "yield-to-call" (YTC) of only 4.5%. ESGRP and ESGRO both sell under par, offering price upside and a much higher YTC. The chart below factors in YTC.

The above chart shows that the ESGR preferreds are head and shoulders above their peer preferred stocks when both yield and YTC are in play.

The Safety of ESGR Preferred Stocks

Of course, the significantly better yield metrics of the ESGR preferred stocks do not mean much if they carry significantly more risk than the other property/casualty preferred stocks. Below is a chart of the balance sheet leverage of each property/casualty insurer. The numbers in this chart show the ratio of liabilities plus preferred stock to the companies' assets.

As can be seen from the above chart, ESGR has less leverage than 5 of the 7 of its peers. Therefore, a more highly leveraged balance sheet cannot explain the mispricing (undervaluation) of the ESGR preferred stocks.

So, could ESGR underpricing be explained by a poor operating track record relative to its peers, resulting in a higher yield for ESGR preferred stocks? Below is the price chart of ESGR since inception. ESGR's stock price is up 16-fold. Only ACGL can claim a better performance than ESGR. PRE being a private company now makes it impossible to compare its price performance to ESGR.

ESGR Price Chart

Misguided S&P Rating

Preferred stocks are often mispriced, and that can happen for no logical reason. But, here, we believe that part of the mispricing may be explained by an improper credit rating by S&P relative to the other property/casualty insurers. ESGR preferred stocks are rated BB+, while the other preferred stocks are rated BBB- and BBB. By rating ESGR preferreds 1 notch below investment grade (BBB-), this prohibits many mutual funds, ETFs, and other investment vehicles from investing in ESGR preferreds. Thus, this could explain part of the reason that ESGR preferreds provide such superior yield metrics to its peers.

Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Price Chart

We believe the BB+ rating for ESGR is a gross injustice, given the low relative leverage, a solid management, and the strong long-term performance of the stock. HIG has an investment rating of BBB-, which makes it "investment grade", yet it carries more leverage than ESGR and has been a terrible long-term performer. In the 2007-2008 period, the stock went from over $100 to as low as around $4 per share, teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. HIG has only doubled its stock price during the same period where ESGR has risen 16-fold.

AXIS Capital Holdings (AXS) Price Chart

Although the history of AXS is a few years shorter than ESGR, its performance, again, cannot even come close to ESGR as it simply doubled its stock price. Additionally, it carries more leverage than all its peers with the exception of AHL. But S&P has mysteriously rewarded AXS preferred stocks with a full BBB rating.

Ratings are primarily useful because institutions and others look at them and make investment decisions based on them, but ratings agencies often get it wrong. This provides those who do their own homework with an opportunity to significantly outperform the benchmarks and those institutions which are not allowed to buy unrated or less than investment grade rated preferred stocks. In our experience, it is in the unrated and mis-rated preferred stocks where the true mispriced values are to be found. The ratings agencies are biased toward larger companies. Maybe Hartford and Allstate simply get higher ratings because they are well-known names or larger, despite their higher leverage and inferior management.

Price Target

We believe that both ESGRO and ESGRP should trade around the same price in the shorter term, and with ESGRP currently trading at a somewhat lower price than ESGRO, and with a bit higher yield. We do like both, but because ESGRO is a fixed-rate preferred stock and ESGRP is a variable rate one, our long-term preference is for ESGRO. The Federal Reserve has already stated that interest rate hikes will be reduced in 2019. Furthermore, we believe that the Fed is likely to start reducing interest rates in 2020 and beyond. The interest rates yield curves are already indicating a good chance that a rate cut is likely in the year 2020. With interest rates likely to decline in 2020 and beyond, we have a preference for the Fixed Rate Preferred Stock ESGRO, but we also like ESGRP.

ESGRO currently trades around $24.65 with a stripped yield of around 7.20%. Given that the dividend is qualified for the 15% rate, for U.S. investors the after-tax yield of ESGRP/ESGRO is comparable to a 9% bond or a 9% non-qualified preferred stock like MLP or REIT preferred stocks. This assumes a 32% marginal tax rate. We believe this type of yield is highly attractive for a very well-managed property/casualty insurer and that the ESGR preferred stocks are quite underpriced.

Our conservative 4-month price target for the ESGR preferreds is $26.00. We say this is conservative because most of its peers have yields around 6%. To have an equivalent yield to its peers of 6%, ESGRO and ESGRP would trade at $29.00 per share. That is how undervalued they are, and the opportunity to get them below par is a true bargain.

At $26 per share, ESGR preferred stocks would still yield well more than its peers with a 6.73% yield and would remain the best value among all of its peers. They would still carry an after-tax equivalent yield of an 8.15% bond or non-qualified preferred stock. Additionally, as recently as September (4 months ago), ESGRP traded over $26.50 before the preferred stock recent market correction. There is no China trade war risk in this stock, and long-term treasury rates have not changed much since September. We believe that at our $26 price target, ESGR preferred stocks would still be a good long-term hold for those interested in a safe and relatively high qualified dividend. This is a great stock to own in a retirement portfolio.

Summary/Conclusion

ESGR is a property/casualty insurance company with excellent management. The common stock is up 16-fold since its inception in 1997.

ESGR has 2 preferred stocks (ESGRO and ESGRP), both have the same $1.75 dividend. This provides a 7.20% stripped yield for ESGRO and a 7.38% stripped yield for ESGRP, both qualifying for the 15% tax rate. ESGRO, with its 7.20% qualified yield, will provide the same after-tax return as a 9% bond or MLP/REIT preferred stock for U.S. investors in the 32% marginal tax bracket. ESGRP's current yield provides the equivalent of a 9.27% after-tax yield.

ESGRO is a fixed-rate preferred stock, while ESGRP is a fixed-to-floating rate preferred stock. Although we very much like both, for the long term, w e prefer ESGRO because it will perform better, in case we see declining interest rates in the future .

. A comparison of ESGR with the 7 other property/casualty companies that offer preferred stocks shows ESGRP/ESGRO to be very undervalued. Other property casualty preferred stocks offer a yield of around 6% and, in most cases, have higher leverage and a much poorer operating record when compared to ESGR. If ESGR's preferred stocks were priced to yield the same 6% as its peers, they would be selling for $29 per share, yet ESGR preferred stocks can be purchased at below par.

Our 4-month price target for the ESGR preferred stocks is $26 which, for ESGRO, would provide greater than a 9% return in just 4 months, for an annualized return of 27 %. Should ESGRP hit our 4-month price target, it will provide greater than an 11% return in 4 months for a 34% annualized return. We believe the $26 target price is conservative as the ESGR preferred stocks will still have yield metrics much superior to their peers at $26.

%. We believe the $26 target price is conservative as the ESGR preferred stocks will still have yield metrics much superior to their peers at $26. ESGRO has IPO'd fairly recently, but 4 months ago, ESGRP was trading over $26.50 before the huge preferred stock selloff took it down . This is another reason we believe our price target is conservative. Many preferred stocks have recovered a large part of their losses from the preferred stock sell-off of late 2018, but fortunately for us, we can still buy the ESGR preferred stocks below par - significantly below where they traded just 4 months ago. We don't expect this opportunity to last long.

. This is another reason we believe our price target is conservative. Because of ESGR's excellent management and long-term performance, as well as its reasonably leveraged balance sheet, we consider the ESGR preferred stocks to also be excellent long-term investments.

As stated above, we are currently dedicating a series of reports on mispriced preferred stocks, and we will have new recommendations very soon, so stay tuned!

