Summary

ADT Corporation had an IPO in 2018 and the stock price fell ~50% due to lack of profitability and large debt.

The company has reduced leverage from 4.7X to 3.9X and continues to pay down high interest rate debt leading to lower leverage and interest expense.

ADT Corporation is improving operational performance by reducing customer revenue payback to 2.4 years and attrition to 13.3% increasing EBITDA and cash flow.

The company is making accretive acquisitions in the commercial security market as a platform for future growth.