Investment Thesis

Having been bullish IBM (NYSE:IBM) for the best part of a year, it was awesome to see some small victories. On the other hand, there was still plenty not to be satisfied with IBM's performance. However, in spite of mixed performance, I continue to be very bullish on IBM as I believe that its stock is terribly undervalued.

Q4 2018 - Shares Soar

It is always very welcome news for shareholders when a company delivers a strong year-end quarter, together with positive forward guidance. IBM did just that. Given that IBM's stock had been so battered for so long, and that 2018, in particular, saw IBM's shares left for dead, expectations were rock bottom for the Big Blue going into earnings. Consequently, any positive news would be a reason for these undervalued shares to revalue higher.

Strategic Imperatives

If you have followed IBM for a while, you have become familiar with the opacity of IBM's results.

For the uninitiated, strategic imperatives are businesses which IBM guides investors to focus on, cherry-picked businesses which detract attention from IBM's consolidated performance.

Overall, IBM's consolidated top line ended down 3% in Q4 2018 (minus 1% in constant currency). However, full year 2018 revenue came out flat at $79.6 billion. Not terrible results, but not stellar either. On the bottom line, IBM's non-GAAP EPS number was $4.87 and $13.81 for FY 2018.

As for IBM's strategic imperatives, those businesses ended the quarter up 5%, which was just enough growth to support the rest of IBM's underperforming businesses. At approximately $40 billion for the year, it now amounts to half of IBM and gives IBM reasons to feel confident going forward.

Red Hat Acquisition

IBM spent roughly $34 billion acquiring Red Hat (RHT) back in October 2018, at which point the acquisition equaled close to 30% of IBM's market cap. Will Red Hat be accretive to IBM? In my opinion, that remains to be seen.

On the one hand, we should note that IBM paid a dear price for Red Hat, but ultimately, IBM had little choice. To remind readers, IBM paid roughly 10X sales for a company with mid-teens top line growth.

On the other hand, if IBM sought to go after the high-value proposition of the hybrid cloud market, it would take too long for IBM to develop the technology in-house. It was a buy-in or die situation for IBM.

Guidance

IBM's FY 2019 non-GAAP EPS of $13.90 has so many moving parts making it an all but useless metric with which to base any sort of investment thesis on. Meanwhile, IBM's free cash flow guidance of approximately $12 billion is expected to be solid, although once again, largely flat with FY 2018.

Next, if I were to succinctly talk through my bullish thesis, I would have to put a spotlight on IBM's share repurchases. IBM continues to return to shareholders large sums of its total free cash flow via its share repurchase plan.

In fact, during Q4 2018, IBM returned $2 billion or close to half its FY 2018 share repurchases - surely, this is reflective of management's belief that not only is IBM undervalued, but that management must be confident that IBM's outlooks are improving.

Valuation

I'm not a dividend investor, nevertheless, I understand that many IBM shareholders are interested in strong yielding companies, and will concede that even after the rally AH, IBM still carries a close to 5% dividend yield, which is nothing to sneer at.

Source: Author's calculations, morningstar.com

As my table reinforces, IBM is indeed undervalued. Given that it is currently priced at less than 10X free cash flow, I do not believe this is truly reflective of IBM's value. I believe that minimally, IBM should be valued at closer to 14X to free cash flow, or in the ballpark of $160 billion market cap. Overall, this implies at least 40% even after the post-earnings rally.

Takeaway

IBM's Q4 2018 results delighted investors. Despite my overarching criticisms of IBM, as a value investor, I continue to believe that IBM is fundamentally undervalued and offers shareholders a strong potential to profit over the next 2 to 3 years.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.