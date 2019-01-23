Washington Prime: If You Own The Preferred, You Have To Do This Trade

The preferreds of Washington Prime are equal, but one is more equal than the other (hat tip: Orwell, ironically appropriate dystopian view).

Tier Two malls are downright scary, and many yield seekers have traded up the capital structure to the preferred.

RISK WARNING: The following preferred stock update is a trade idea concerning a tier two mall REIT which is higher risk and has an above average probability of loss. This has to be stated upfront. Conservative or risk-averse investors that do not own these preferred stocks already may not want to continue reading or to read the note with this fact in mind.

Tier two malls have been the making of nightmares for investors as the "retail apocalypse" has rolled through the nation and over these malls. I could go on and on about the cause and the effect, but this would be akin to beating a dead horse.

A picture is worth a thousand words, so let me save all of us some time:

But I am not here to post you about the sector. I am not here to post you on the equity. I am here to give you a quick post on Washington Prime Group (WPG) preferred stock.

But first, a lay of the land. The following table shows the outstanding preferred stock of tier two mall owners CBL & Associates (CBL), Washington Prime Group, and Pennsylvania REIT (PEI):

The following table shows their current market profile:

Those are some hefty yields. Yield is kind of like food though, if it tastes too good, chances are it isn't good for you and should therefore be consumed in moderation.

A snapshot of the yields on these preferred stocks (after a significant rally in price):

Tier two malls have had a significant Santa Rally (otherwise known as "risk on beta grab with both fists") which has begun to moderate.

In this note, I want to focus on the Washington Prime preferred. There are two outstanding preferred series, the Series H (WPG.PH) and the Series I (WPG.PI). The following is the descriptive detail:

The following table shows the pricing detail:

There are a couple of things to note in the above tables:

the stated rates of the two preferred are 62.5 basis points different (7.50% for the Series H and 6.875% for the Series I),

the price is within $0.07, the stripped price is $0.06 apart (at mid), and

the yield differential is between 70 basis points and 100 basis points.

Before I go any further, it is important to note that the spread will vary. Bid to offer (WPGpI to WPGpH) the spread was 73 basis points as of this writing. The bid/ask spread on both issues was approximately $0.15. If you are going to trade these issues, pay attention to the prices and try to use limit orders. An adjustment of -$0.05 on the sale and +$0.05 on the buy compresses the spread to 62bps.

Okay, that kind of gives away the trade, but the point has to be made that using mid for values when suggesting a bid to ask trade is misleading and can lead to (at times) significantly different results. Normally, I don't encourage folks to try to fine tune their purchases down to the last penny (you have seen it, "I like the yield, but need another two cents lower" at the risk of the accrual) as the effect of the price delta on the yield isn't as great as folks often think, but a spread trade means make your target spread above transaction costs. I would want at least 50 basis points for my time doing this trade, at the current 60bps plus, worth it!

The pricing on the preferred series has had the following relationship:

There should be a price difference as there is a stated rate difference. Typically, the only time things are going to trade purely on a price basis is in the event of distress where the rate is second to recovery value.

The price convergence has caused a yield dislocation:

Pick up nearly 90bps for swapping out of the I and into the H and it costs $0.37 (bid to ask). You don't have a significant amount of additional capital at risk, but the capital you have is working harder.

When investing/trading a name like Washington Prime, every penny counts and this is one way to pick up a couple pennies along the way. Wash sale rules won't allow for a tax loss harvest, but at face value, the incremental income should be attractive.

Let me reiterate my risk warning from the opening: I am not recommending the purchase of Washington Prime preferred stock. Personally, I believe it will head lower unless there is significant Q4 news (would have been guided already) or strong 2019 guidance. I am not, however, saying that the REIT is going to close its doors, I do not believe they will and I believe the preferred will continue to pay. What I am recommending is that if you have a position in WPG preferred, or are considering a position in the preferred (mind your risk tolerance and size appropriately, size does matter), you have to make your capital work as hard as you did when accumulating your capital.

As many are aware, when looking at troubled names, I will typically look at the bonds (if there is public debt securities). The following charts show the price, yield-to-maturity and option adjusted spread of the Washington Prime 5.95% noted due 8/15/2024 (CUSIP: 939648AE1).

Price:

Yield-to-Maturity:

Option adjusted spread:

Bonds are being priced like a weak BB or high B credit, but at around $92, they are not trading distressed. This is due, in part, to the financial covenants contained within the debt and the asset coverage they provide (which is only as good as the value of the assets). The following are the covenants contained within their public debt and their Q3 compliance levels:

Source: q3 supplemental

Remember, patient investors win. There is no rush to position this trade, pick your spot and work the order.

