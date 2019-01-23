GLD Is Now Relevant Again

GLD simply isn't confirming this move down by the mining stocks. One is right, one is wrong.

Here we are, months later, and sure enough, the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) has put in a sharp rebound.

Back in September 2018, I made the argument that, over the last 5+ years, anytime readings on the gold COT report reached this extreme, gold was much higher a few months later.

Back in September 2018, in my article "Gold: Bearish Sentiment Yet Bullish Fundamentals," I made the argument that, over the last 5+ years, anytime readings on the gold COT report reached this extreme, gold was much higher a few months later. The chart below shows how, at the time, large specs were net short gold and commercials were basically as much long as they were short.

(Source: BarChart.com)

I find the gold COT report pretty much useless 99% of the time. However, when bullish sentiment by the large specs sours to this degree and the commercials cover to this extent, it's a proven buy signal. As I stated:

I do believe there is at least some type of low in place for GLD, whether it's a short-term or long-term low will only be determined in time.

Some commentators disagreed on the COT report readings being a bullish sign, yet here we are, months later, and sure enough, the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) has put in a sharp rebound. It's shocking how such a telltale sign of an imminent rebound can be missed or disregarded by so many.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

Due to the U.S. government shutdown, there hasn't been an updated COT report released since late December (as the report is issued by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission). It doesn't really matter anyway; the COT report falls back into that useless state since large specs and commercials have already moved away from the zero line. It's best not to rely on the COT report at this point in the rebound, as it's not going to help determine near-term direction.

(Source: BarChart.com)

One of the main reasons GLD was so out of favor last fall wasn't because the fundamentals were deteriorating, but rather investors were so fixated on the FAANG stocks and other areas of the market. Not many were paying attention to the precious metal. GLD simply became irrelevant.

As I warned at the time:

I can tell you that this isn't going to end well for the FAANG stocks and the market in general. We are already starting to see weakness spread throughout some sectors (including tech).

Since then, the S&P 500 has experienced a deep sell-off.

Apple (AAPL) has plummeted:

(Source: StockCharts.com)

Nvidia (NVDA) has been cut in half.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

Meanwhile, GLD and the gold miners have suddenly become relevant again.

GLD data by YCharts

Where to from here?

Just a little over a week ago, I talked about how GLD was at a pivotal juncture. Every time the RSI and MACD have hit these levels over the last few years, it marked a short-term peak in the metal. Typically, GLD would then see a fairly large decline. If this was simply an oversold rally since the fall of last year, then GLD had reached levels where a top would likely form. That meant a possible harsh correction would ensue. Conversely, if this was actually the beginning stages of a strong bull market, then the run could easily continue, and it might be many more months before there's a significant correction.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

We don't have the advantage of the COT report to tell us direction, and given the historical pattern of GLD after it reached similar overbought technical levels, I felt "there is a little room for patience at this point as we wait to see which direction GLD takes."

That applied to GLD, silver and the mining stocks. Before allocating more capital to the space, it was best to wait and see if this trio would roll over or continue to charge to the upside.

Since then, GLD has declined a smidgen, silver has lost a bit more ground than its counterpart, and the HUI has rolled over and fallen by almost 5%. It's been an intense selldown in several mining stocks.

GLD data by YCharts

It certainly seems as though the sector has peaked. However, I caution that GLD simply isn't confirming this move lower by the HUI. One is right, one is wrong. If GLD moves up just a few percent and hits new highs for the month, then I expect a sharp reversal in the HUI. If, instead, GLD starts to get tripped up, then we could see a possible deep correction unfold. I lean towards the former, but I will continue to monitor the situation closely and adjust position size accordingly. If all one takes away from this is "gold will either go up or down," then they aren't understanding the message. Nobody has a crystal ball. This is about looking for those clues that help determine direction (such as the COT report). It's about not taking unnecessary risks while waiting for a move to develop, especially when just a 1-2% increase or decrease could radically change the outlook. Understanding this will greatly increase the success rate.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

No matter what happens with GLD and the mining stocks over the short term (will they stay relevant?), I will reiterate that gold moves in cycles. I foresee a supercycle as the fundamentals keep getting better as we progress through time.

Debt grows a little more on a daily basis. Annual mine supply contracts a little more. Rates have a little more impact on the economy. And gold gets closer to that tipping point where fundamentals start to drive the price rather than sentiment.

