Chimera Investment Corp.: A 10.8%-Yielding Mortgage REIT Worth Buying

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)
Achilles Research
Achilles Research
Summary

Chimera Investment Corp. is a promising income vehicle for high-yield investors.

The mortgage REIT has very good distribution coverage.

Chimera Investment Corp. has room to grow its dividend payout, or pay a special dividend in 2019.

Shares have an attractive risk/reward.

An investment in CIM yields 10.8 percent.

If you are looking for a high-yield mortgage real estate investment trust with room to grow its dividend payout, Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) might just be the stock you are looking for. Chimera