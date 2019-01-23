Chimera Investment Corp.: A 10.8%-Yielding Mortgage REIT Worth Buying
About: Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)
by: Achilles Research
Summary
Chimera Investment Corp. is a promising income vehicle for high-yield investors.
The mortgage REIT has very good distribution coverage.
Chimera Investment Corp. has room to grow its dividend payout, or pay a special dividend in 2019.
Shares have an attractive risk/reward.
An investment in CIM yields 10.8 percent.
If you are looking for a high-yield mortgage real estate investment trust with room to grow its dividend payout, Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) might just be the stock you are looking for. Chimera