Alibaba Gains An Upper Hand Against Key Rival

While most of the bearish sentiment showed by Alibaba was due to trade tensions, Tencent is facing fundamental headwinds to the business model.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) has faced its biggest test while competing with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) in several business segments. However, 2018 has shown major fault lines in the business model of Tencent. There have been headwinds for Tencent in not only the gaming business but also in the core social networking segment. Tencent is facing increasing competition from ByteDance, which is privately valued at a staggering $75 billion.

On the other hand, Alibaba has shown strong resilience in all its segments. Alibaba also faced a massive challenge in its e-commerce segment from Pinduoduo (PDD) which was backed by Tencent. However, Alibaba has launched several initiatives to gain market share from PDD. If Tencent does not recover from the challenges in 2019, we should see Alibaba expand its moat and market share in several key segments. These include advertising, cloud, digital media, subscription and others. Despite the bruising bearishness due to trade tensions, Alibaba has a lot of upside potential in the next few quarters.

Gaining an upper hand

BABA data by YCharts

Fig: Relative price movement by Alibaba and Tencent since the start of 2018

We can see that Alibaba was outperforming Tencent for most of 2018. There has been a late rally in Tencent, but the stock is still underperforming BABA. Tencent has faced a double whammy in 2018. On one hand, the Chinese regulators banned approvals of new games in March 2018. Gaming revenue makes up close to one-third of the total revenue base of Tencent. The slowdown in gaming revenue growth can be seen by the reported online gaming revenue.

Online gaming revenue for the past five quarters was (in RMB) 26.8 billion in Q3 2017, 24.4 billion in Q4 2017, 28.8 billion in Q1 2018, 25.2 billion in Q2 2018, and 25.8 billion in Q3 2018. The YoY growth in these quarters was 48%, 32%, 26%, 6%, and -4%, respectively. We can see that the growth rates in this segment were already falling before the approval ban. However, since the ban, the revenue growth has nosedived.

Tencent is also facing an increase in competition for its social networking segment. ByteDance, which owns highly popular apps like TikTok and Toutiao, is valued at $75 billion. A recent report has mentioned that ByteDance is looking to start an app to directly compete with Tencent's WeChat. According to Nikkei Asian Review, ByteDance's share of the online time spent by customers has increased from 3.9% a year ago to 10.1%. At the same time, Tencent share has fallen from 54.3% to 47.7%.

Newer social networking apps will further erode the hold of Tencent in this very profitable segment. This will, in turn, have a negative impact on many other segments in which Tencent directly competes with Alibaba like payments, advertising, and reduce the ability to launch new services.

How has Alibaba fared

While Tencent was facing a number of issues in 2018, Alibaba also had its share of headwinds. The biggest was the rapid growth of Pinduoduo which expanded rapidly in smaller towns and villages by merging buying with social networking using WeChat.

Alibaba has been able to counter this threat by increasing its penetration in lower tiered cities and also upgrading its logistics. It is now planning to invest $15 billion over the next few years in Cainiao to build a better logistic infrastructure.

One of the biggest advantages of Alibaba is the rapid pace of diversification in the last few years. Through its subsidiaries or partners, Alibaba is a major player in most of the regions of South Asia and Southeast Asia. Alibaba has a substantial stake in startups like Paytm which recently raised funding from Buffett at a valuation of $10 billion.

Alibaba is also moving into Europe through investments in logistics and expanding its cloud presence. Alibaba has recently entered into a partnership with Spain's El Cortes Ingles to provide logistic, cloud, new retail and e-commerce support. El Cortes Ingles is the biggest department store chain in Europe.

How will 2019 play out

Tencent has received a breather from Chinese regulators. The gaming approvals have started which should allow Tencent to bring a couple of its highly popular games. However, 2018 showed a clear long-term risk in this business model. As the market gets saturated, we should see slower growth from this segment. The bigger worry for Tencent is how will it compete against ByteDance and the numerous social platforms which are flourishing every day.

Alibaba will probably step on the gas in terms of partnership in international regions. This will not only allow the company to build a better moat but also provide a longer growth runway. Investors should keep an eye on Alibaba's cloud segment. Alibaba's CEO has already mentioned that he sees cloud as the main business for the company.

The operating margin of the cloud segment is -4%, but this can change quite rapidly as the company scales up its cloud business. The growth rate in the past few quarters has been close to 100% YoY. The annualized revenue in the recent quarter has increased to $3 billion. We should see Alibaba's cloud hit a $10 billion run rate by next year, which will put it among the top 3 cloud players in the world.

Overall, Alibaba is in a great position to reap the benefits of any missteps by Tencent. Once the trade worries subside, Alibaba should be able to deliver a good bullish momentum with better valuation multiple.

Investor Takeaway

Although both Alibaba and Tencent showed a decline in stock price in 2018, Alibaba is clearly in a better position. Alibaba has seen margin decline in several businesses, as direct or indirect competition with Tencent has hampered the company. However, this could change as Tencent faces threats in its core business of social networking and gaming.

Slower growth and investments by Tencent should allow Alibaba to deliver better results in the next few quarters. Rapid scaling up of cloud segment and diversification into new regions improve the growth story for Alibaba and make the stock a good bet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.