Micron: Prepared For A Bust
About: Micron Technology, Inc. (MU), Includes: SMH
by: Damon Verial
Summary
DRAM supply is outpacing demand, placing downward pressure on manufacturers such as MU.
Micron is nonetheless in a strong position and should perform well even in the later parts of the semiconductor boom-bust cycle.
My discounted cash flow analysis predicts MU to move upward, with a price target of $65.05.
I suggest an options strategy for MU.
The semiconductor industry runs in cycles. We usually see a boom, and then a bust. This is in part the fault of the suppliers, as it is in their intentions to collect more market share