Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the Schwab U.S. Broad Market (NYSEARCA:SCHB) fund is an attractive investment at its current market price. The market has bounced back sharply from correction territory, but plenty of negative sentiment remains among retail investors. In fact, cash levels in money market accounts are at historically high levels, as bearish sentiment has some investors waiting on the sidelines. This presents an opportunity for those who can withstand some risk. The U.S. economy has some important tailwinds that should help equity markets through 2019. One, the U.S. consumer continues to benefit from an improving labor market, rising wages, and reasonable debt burdens. Two, the Federal Reserve has indicated they will slow the path of interest rate hikes this year, when compared to 2018, which is a positive for equities. Three, the U.S. and Chinese governments have put out some encouraging statements over the past few weeks, which may indicate a normalizing of trade relations is on the horizon.

Background

First, a little background on SCHB. SCHB is managed by Charles Schwab and its stated objective is "to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Broad Stock Market Index". Currently, SCHB is trading at $63.09/share and yields around 2.1% annually, based on last year's distributions. I reviewed SCHB back in July, when I reiterated my commitment to U.S. stocks. While the fund went up initially after that review, the market saw a steep drop in Q4 2018, and SCHB has not recovered entirely since that move. In fact, the fund is down just under 6% since July, which is obviously not great performance. However, there are a few reasons why I believe U.S. stocks are an attractive place to be invested in 2019, and I will explain why in detail below.

Be A Contrarian

The phase "be greedy when others are fearful" is as overused as it is relevant. While commonly heard among investment circles, the fact is most do not actually follow this advice, which explains why so many investors and fund managers can't beat index performance. As market turmoil rolls on, too many get caught up in the frenzy and sell at, in hindsight, some of the worst times.

With that in mind, it is important to try to identify times when being "greedy" will work in your best interest. While it is important to stay within your comfort zone risk-wise, the best times to invest are typically when sentiment is the worst. Of course, timing the bottom of any bear or declining market is notoriously difficult, which means investors who dive in during volatile periods have to be prepared to withstand short-term losses. The goal here is to buy in at a time when others are selling in panic, in order to ride the eventual correction to higher levels.

The question now is, how do we identify such opportunities? One method is to evaluate investor sentiment. This can give insight in to how investors are positioning themselves and whether they are getting ready to buy or sell. Once this is identified, doing the opposite of what the majority of investors do can have very positive long-term implications. And, right now, investors may have a chance to do just that. According to the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) Investor Sentiment Survey, the majority of investors ended last week with either "neutral" or "bearish" sentiment towards the market, with bearish sentiment outweighing bullish sentiment, as illustrated in the graphic below:

Source: AAII

To put this figure in to perspective, the historical average for bearishness is 30.5%, so this reading is above what we would normally see. Furthermore, it has been above this average for 17 of the last 19 weeks. This tells me many investors are not confident in the market recovery since the start of the year. My takeaway here is that if investors are preparing for more pain to come, by either selling or sitting on cash, that could indicate a great opportunity to open a contrarian position.

Cash Levels Are High

Now that we have discussed current investor sentiment, let us examine if investors are actually behaving in a consistent manner. What I mean is that while sentiment is an important factor to monitor, investors could be expressing a high level of concern, but still investing anyway, which would not provide much of a contrarian opportunity.

Fortunately, at least for this hypothesis, cash levels among investors have been rising and have seen notable increases in January, even as the market has made a bit of a comeback. As the graph below illustrates, cash balances, as measured by the amount of cash in money market accounts, have increased for both retail and institutional investors:

Source: CNBC

As you can see, the level of cash totals above $3 trillion and actually hit its highest level since March 2010. This tells me bearish investors are indeed putting their money where their mouth is, and the result is a lot of cash on the sidelines.

My takeaway here is that many investors are feeling nervous given the recent market volatility. While this sentiment is very justifiable, it has resulted in historically high levels of cash positioning for both institutional and retail investors, although the uptick is sharper among the retail segment. In my view, with all the selling that has taken place, and so much cash just sitting on the sidelines, if the market can have a relatively calm and positive stretch from here, these nervous investors will eventually bring this money back into the market, which will give legs to any upcoming rally.

Employment Picture - Still Strong

While I just laid out my case for why a market upswing could be pronounced, I do believe this is contingent on seeing volatility ease in the short term. If cash-intensive investors see a continuance of large, wild swings, they may decide to stay in cash for longer than I am currently predicting. Therefore, it is important to find some positive macroeconomic developments which provide underlying confidence in the economy and, by extension, the stock market.

Fortunately, there is plenty of good news on the labor front, and I believe this is a key factor that will limit further downside in equities. The U.S. labor market remains quite strong, which is contributing to consumer confidence and spending. To see why, let us take a look at some key takeaways from December's employment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Specifically, unemployment remains below 4% (at 3.9%) and December saw some of the largest jobs growth over the past two years, illustrated below:

Source: BLS

Clearly, these are positive figures, so investors can find some relief in this report. Beyond these highlights, there are a few other encouraging developments within the labor market, largely due to the robust jobs growth. One, there has been an increase in labor force participation, which is up .4% from this time last year. This means more people are confident about finding work and are choosing to re-enter the labor force. Furthermore, wages are also up on a year-over-year comparison, to the tune of 3.2%. This is above current inflation rates, which translates into more disposable income for the U.S. worker. Taken together, the employment picture for 2018 was a large success, and that bodes well for the country as we start 2019 on solid ground.

Bottom Line

The end of 2018 reminded investors that investing in equities can sometimes get really ugly, really quickly. After a decade of strong market returns, the major indices did not offer investors much after wiping out gains for the year. On this backdrop, many investors jumped on the negative bandwagon, selling assets and fleeing to cash.

While it may be tempting to join the herd mentality, my contrarian nature tells me current developments are flashing buy signals. While the majority of investors are not currently bullish, and cash levels are at very high level, strength in the underlying economy does exist, and investors would be wise to pick up some stocks while the masses are fearful. The U.S. employment situation is quite good, and there are signs the U.S. and Chinese governments could find some common ground. Specifically, earlier this month, U.S. and Chinese representatives held trade discussions over a three-day period. After these meetings, China's Commerce Ministry stated the talks "lay((ed) the foundation for addressing areas of common concern" and that the U.S. and Chinese governments agreed "to keep in close contact", suggesting mild agreement and optimism for continued discussions. More recently, on Tuesday (1/22/19), U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo struck an optimistic tone on future trade talks. He stated the possibility of the trade situation worsening could be "avoided", and he seemed hopeful common ground could be reached.

My bottom line here is that risk is ever present in the market, and our current climate is no exception. However, buying when risk seems high typically pays off in the long run, and there are reasons to believe that will prove true here as well. Therefore, I remain long SCHB and recommend investors consider initiating positions at this time.