Apple: Earnings Can Throw A Major Surprise

I mentioned earlier that this could be a one-off instance due to a better comparison of the iPhone Xs launch vs. the launch of the iPhone 8 in the previous cycle.

Apple (AAPL) could face the perfect storm in this earnings season in which its revenue, as well as operating margins, are falling. In the last quarter, Apple was able to break a negative trend in which its operating margin or OPM was continuously falling on a year-on-year basis. In July-September 2017, Apple’s OPM was 24.95% which increased to 25.62% in July-September 2018. This 67 basis-point jump in OPM was possible due to a change in launch time of the higher-priced iPhone Xs against the iPhone 8 in the previous cycle.

Before the last quarter, Apple’s OPM was falling for 11 straight quarters. It is highly likely that we will see a restart in the fall of OPM in the next earnings call. One of the reasons is the tougher comparison from 2017 when it had launched the pricier iPhone X in the holiday quarter. Another reason is the massive price discounts we have seen in the last few weeks. Apple was giving a $300 discount on the iPhone XR to previous iPhone users which would certainly hurt the overall margin. Depending on the scale of margin and revenue fall, we could see a strong bearish move in the stock after the earnings report is released.

Why operating margin matters?

Apple’s iPhone segment still makes up close to 60% of the overall revenue. It also makes a sizable contribution to the overall profits and margin. Most of the analyst have been fixated on the unit sales of iPhones in the last few cycles. As the management moves away from releasing unit sales data, we should see greater attention given to other metrics like operating margin. The OPM number will not only tell about the pricing power of the iPhone but also show any positive or negative change in the product mix of other segments.

Fig: YOY operating margin decline shown by Apple. Source: Apple filings, YCharts

Sep 2015: 28.39%, Sep 2016: 25.10%, Sep 2017: 24.95%, Sep 2018: 25.62%, Cumulative decline: (277 bps)

Dec 2014: 32.50%, Dec 2015: 31.86%, Dec 2016: 29.81%, Dec 2017: 29.76%, Cumulative decline: (274 bps)

March 2015: 31.51%, March 2016: 27.67%, March 2017: 26.65%, March 2018: 26.00%, Cumulative decline: (551 bps)

June 2015: 28.39%, June 2016: 23.86%, June 2017: 23.71%, June 2018: 23.68%, Cumulative decline: (471 bps)

We can see from the above chart that Apple’s OPM was falling continuously since December 2015 on a YoY basis. In the year ago quarter of Q1 2018, Apple’s OPM stood at 29.76%. This is also the quarter when Apple shows the highest margin. If we see a substantial pullback of more than 100-150 basis points in the OPM level for Q1 2019, it could end up giving a big negative signal to the market.

Problems in the holiday quarter are not over

Apple shocked the market in early January when it revised the revenue estimates lower. Most of the blame has been put on the China market. However, there are several other reasons for the dramatic fall in sales number for the holiday quarter. The higher pricing for the iPhone is one of the reasons why customers are delaying their purchases.

Apple is now trying to give a better deal to customers by offering massive discounts. However, the management would need to walk a tightrope on this aspect. If they over-emphasize on the discounts, it will end up hurting the margins and not to mention the long-term branding for the company.

Source: CultofMac

Valuation and guidance

A lot will depend on the future estimates made by the management. The one thing which Wall Street does not like in tech stocks is falling revenue. Apple could show a fall in revenue as well as margins which would make it difficult to put a positive spin on the forward outlook. There are headwinds in other segments which have to be addressed. One of the latest challenges has been from Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) which has removed its payment option from Apple’s App Store. As more big hitters process payment outside Apple’s ecosystem, it would push the company to revise the rates downward.

On an EV to FCF ratio, Apple’s valuation multiple fell to 8-9 range in the last five years on two occasions. This time Apple has a much higher buyback program which can provide a higher floor to the stock. However, value investors should still wait for further correction as the market digests the new reporting structure by Apple and the lower revenue and margins are priced in.

I have had a bearish call on Apple since April 2017 when the stock was at $140. It showed substantial bullish momentum due to external factors like tax reform and a weaker dollar in 2017 and the first half of 2018. In the next few quarters, Apple would be facing a much stronger YoY comparison and the strength in the dollar is also a big headwind.

We should also note that Apple will not be coming out with a 5G iPhone in this cycle. This should be another factor which can delay upgrades by customers and further push down the revenue and margins for the iPhone segment. Negative headlines surrounding the company could push the EV to FCF ratio below 10. This should be a good entry point for investors looking to gain from long-term dividend growth and modest growth in EPS with the help of buybacks.

Investor Takeaway

Apple could show another quarter of operating margin decline in the next earnings call. The company had reported 11 straight quarters of year-on-year operating margin decline which was broken in the last quarter due to different launch dates of pricier iPhone models. If the company reports substantial revenue as well as margin decline, we should see another round of correction in the stock.

The valuation of the stock is still higher than previous lows. Value investors looking to make an entry in Apple should wait for the current correction to play out over the next few months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.