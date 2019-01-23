Is Tesla Special?

An interview with Sandy Munro and a look at Bolt cooling and electrical systems illustrate some of what makes Tesla both different and special.

If other carmakers can build electric cars and have access to the same technology and suppliers as Tesla, what makes Tesla different?

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) $52 billion market cap is way too high for a small volume carmaker that has only recently started to make money and faces huge financial challenges and an army of short sellers in the marketplace. If Tesla were any other company, it would have a tenth the market cap, if it were not already in bankruptcy court - at least according to some. Why do investors continue to support the company and customers continue to buy its cars? Investors long or short Tesla shares, as well as those considering a position, need to understand what makes Tesla special in order to measure the risk and value the opportunity of a Tesla investment.

Tesla makes outstanding electric cars. The acceleration and range of Tesla's Model S, X and 3 are legendary, and while one can (and many do) nitpick at things like door gaps and sparse interiors, there is no denying that Tesla cars sell. When Model 3 was announced, the better part of half a million people put down reservations for it, a remarkable achievement for any new car model.

Perhaps the more remarkable thing about Tesla cars is that, in the six years since Model S was delivered, there has yet to emerge a single serious Tesla competitor. This isn't for lack of trying on the part of legacy ICE carmakers. Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) has been improving its LEAF. General Motors (GM) introduced the Bolt. Jaguar now offers the I-PACE electric CUV. And, there are still more electric cars already in the market or on the way. But still no 'Tesla Killer' from the legacy ICE carmakers. Why?

Legacy carmakers have money, factories, experience making cars beyond anything available to Tesla. Legacy carmakers can buy batteries, motors, electronics, and they do for the electric cars they make today. Tesla's battery partner Panasonic sells batteries, so if Tesla's batteries are better, presumably competitors could buy some. Tesla has opened up their patents for use by any company who wants to copy what Tesla does. On the surface, it would seem that most any legacy carmaker can deliver a Tesla competitive electric car anytime they feel like it. And, seeing those hundreds of thousands of reservations for Model 3, it is hard to imagine companies like BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) and VW (OTCPK:VWAGY) not wanting to at least show up to play as Tesla attacks their key market segments. But still no Tesla killers out there...

One is left asking why Tesla competition have been no-shows in the market. Tesla longs attribute this to Elon Musk's magical abilities, combined with legacy carmakers amoral proclivity for pillaging the planet. Tesla shorts argue regulation, bad economics and that in spite of having far greater skill, experience and resources legacy carmakers just can't make work what Tesla does every day. Neither of these arguments is especially compelling.

To get a handle on Tesla's prospects for future, investors need to know if Tesla has something legacy carmakers lack that could make a difference for the company, the cars, and the shareholders.

I believe I have stumbled on Tesla's secret sauce.

Autoline Daily published an extended interview with Sandy Munro whose engineering firm performed a detailed teardown and analysis of Tesla's Model 3 electric car. The panel interviewing Mr. Munro includes auto industry experts John McElroy and Gary Vasilash and Bloomberg analyst and sometime Tesla critic, David Welch. For current and potential investors, this interview is worth watching even though it is nearly two hours long.

The interview details both good and bad aspects of the Model 3 design. It is informative for investors because the discussion takes place very much in the mindset of traditional auto industry experts. Here is some of what was said about Tesla's Model 3.

BIW - Sandy Munro is adamant. Tesla did a horrible, bordering on incompetent job designing Model 3's Body In White - the basic structure of the car. It's grossly over-designed, heavy, excessively complex, and unnecessarily hard to build. The poor design of the BIW is what is holding back Model 3 production and resulting in fit problems (non-uniform panel gaps) on Model 3. Other electric cars on the market coming from legacy carmakers have much better, smarter, lighter, easier to build structural designs than Model 3. Model 3 may have great crashworthiness. So does a Sherman tank.

- Sandy Munro is adamant. Tesla did a horrible, bordering on incompetent job designing Model 3's Body In White - the basic structure of the car. It's grossly over-designed, heavy, excessively complex, and unnecessarily hard to build. The poor design of the BIW is what is holding back Model 3 production and resulting in fit problems (non-uniform panel gaps) on Model 3. Other electric cars on the market coming from legacy carmakers have much better, smarter, lighter, easier to build structural designs than Model 3. Model 3 may have great crashworthiness. So does a Sherman tank. Suspension - Elegant design delivers great handling. Model 3 handling outclasses LEAF, Bolt, i3 and others.

- Elegant design delivers great handling. Model 3 handling outclasses LEAF, Bolt, i3 and others. Electronics - Best ever seen. Tesla's Model 3 electronics are better and more sophisticated than competitors.

- Best ever seen. Tesla's Model 3 electronics are better and more sophisticated than competitors. Cooling - Simpler, more integrated. Model 3 cooling system has far fewer hoses than competitors.

- Simpler, more integrated. Model 3 cooling system has far fewer hoses than competitors. Wiring - Best. Model 3 has fully 40% fewer harnesses than competitors owing to smart architecture and thoughtful placement of systems and equipment.

- Best. Model 3 has fully 40% fewer harnesses than competitors owing to smart architecture and thoughtful placement of systems and equipment. Battery - Model 3's battery has the best design/lowest manufacturing cost of any electric car battery yet seen.

- Model 3's battery has the best design/lowest manufacturing cost of any electric car battery yet seen. Motor - Model 3 uses an IPMSR motor with innovative Halbach Array magnets. This sophisticated motor is lighter and less costly than motors in the LEAF, i3 and Bolt while providing Model 3 much greater power.

In short, Tesla screwed up the BIW and soundly beat the competition on everything else. Sandy Munro spoke with several people at Tesla, including Elon Musk, and he offered that Tesla isn't going to make this mistake again. Munro expects to see Model 3's BIW cleaned up when it goes into production in China and Model Y to have a clean, weight-efficient, highly manufacturable body when it enters production.

The things that Tesla does better than its electric car competitors - suspension, electronics, cooling, wiring, battery and motor - are the keys to making low cost, high performance electric cars. And Tesla has others beat in all these key areas with Model 3. This raises two obvious questions: How is Tesla able to do so well? and Can legacy carmakers catch up?

Sandy Munro offered a hardware example that helps answer both of these questions. The Model 3 coolant reservoir (aka Superbottle) seems like a pedestrian part, but it embodies both why and how Tesla is beating competitors. David Tracy of Jalopnik has written an article that delves into the details of Model 3's Superbottle.

The Superbottle incorporates a couple of circulation pumps, a control valve and a heat exchanger for chilling the coolant via the air conditioning. It basically rolls all the Model 3 cooling systems into one. Clever, but so what? Doesn't every carmaker do about the same thing? Well, no they don't.

At established legacy car companies, each thing to be cooled has a fiefdom. The Chevy Bolt, believe it or not, has three cooling systems, each with its own reservoir, circulation pump, etc. This video explains the three cooling systems used in the Bolt and shows off the many connecting hoses, components, mounting brackets and how they are installed. This engineer finds it painful to watch the kludge unfold...

The significance of the simplified Model 3 cooling system lies only in part with the cost savings and ease of assembly the Tesla design achieves. What is at least as important from the perspective of shareholders is Tesla's ability to implement an integrated design that spans what would be traditional automotive manufacturer fiefdoms. And, this isn't something limited to the Model 3 cooling system. This video shows the high voltage electrical system for the Bolt to be the obvious product of fiefdoms with module after module after module interconnected with orange cable after orange cable after orange cable. No wonder the Bolt lacks a "frunk".

What Tesla has that enabled the simplified "Superbottle" cooling system, and fewer cable harnesses, and an advanced Halbach magnet motor, and a superior battery, and wide-ranging over the air updates is a combination of talent and culture. Sandy Munro points out that while legacy carmakers have armies of engineers, Tesla attracts the "Navy Seals" of engineers. The smartest, most driven, most eager engineers are attracted to the challenges and opportunities that surround Tesla and Elon Musk.

But talent by itself is not enough. Tesla has a culture that cuts across disciplines in engineering Tesla cars. By considering the whole of the car rather than fiefdom isolated components Tesla achieves simplicity and elegance that translate into more performance, better range and lower costs.

An example of Tesla's whole car engineering strategy is using the drive motor and inverter to provide heat when needed to warm the battery. Software in the drive inverter allows the drive motor to be stalled or operated inefficiently to deliberately generate excess heat. This excess heat generated in the drive unit is then conveyed to the battery through the integrated "Superbottle" cooling system. While this approach uses a great deal of hardware 'just to heat the battery', it is all hardware that was needed anyway, and in the end, Tesla eliminates a separate electric heater for the addition of some software that weighs and costs nothing. The hard part is that the inverter engineers, the motor and drive unit engineers, the cooling system engineers and the battery engineers all get involved with the 'solution'. In a company with operating fiefdoms, this would be very, very hard if not impossible to do.

Contrast the Tesla solution to that found in the Bolt. The Bolt doesn't have an electric coolant heater. The Bolt has two electric coolant heaters! This isn't just two heating elements that Tesla doesn't have. It is two additional mounting brackets with the attendant additional fasteners, additional coolant hoses to pipe coolant through the two additional coolant heaters with the attendant additional hose clamps; two additional power cables to power the two additional coolant heaters with the associated additional electrical connectors; two additional power switches to control the two additional coolant heaters. And so on.

GM has been less than clever with the Bolt cooling and electrical systems and understanding why can tell us a lot about what differentiates legacy carmakers like GM from Tesla. It isn't abject stupidity that drives GM to inelegant solutions for the Bolt cooling and electrical systems. GM employs lots of smart engineers, but those engineers operate under constraints. These constraints which are present at all legacy carmakers derive from the kinds of cars these companies build, how they build them, and how they sell them. These constraints manifest in a culture of fiefdoms that isolate individual car components and systems and the engineers and managers responsible for them.

GM has several brands - Cadillac, GMC, Chevy, Buick - and sells through dealerships that handle one or more of these brands. Dealerships are by nature geographically localized and to maximize sales need to address as much 'breadth' of their local market as possible. Cadillac, GMC and Chevy dealers all need a mix of SUVs in small, medium and large size. Cadillac, Chevy and Buick dealers need a variety of sedans. GMC and Chevy dealers need a several sizes of pickup trucks. As a result of needing to support geographically localized dealers, GM must make a wide variety of different vehicles.

Making a large variety of cars, trucks and SUVs efficiently dictates use of common components where possible to increase volumes and lower cost of these components. Engines, windshield wiper motors, brake boosters, power steering, water pumps, transmissions, gas caps and many other components are frequently shared across vehicles because doing so reduces cost. Big car companies with the problem of building lots of "different" vehicles naturally evolve organizations with the mission of optimizing cost for each system or component through increasing commonality of use across the company's products. These are the fiefdoms, and their mission is to fight any change, variation or alteration of design that might reduce component commonality and hence the volume manufacturing (or purchasing) efficiencies that it is their duty to defend. This built-in cultural imperative to suppress design variation works diametrically against any effort to implement design optimization of the vehicle as a whole.

How cars, SUVs and trucks are assembled at legacy carmakers is also an impediment to whole vehicle optimization of electric cars. In many cases, legacy carmakers are or plan to make their electric vehicles alongside similar ICE product, sharing assembly lines. For a legacy carmaker that needs to make both electric and ICE cars for the foreseeable future, common production lines with the flexibility to shift between electric and ICE product is attractive. But using common assembly lines imposes constraints on electric car design.

The Bolt is built at GM's Orion assembly plant in Michigan where it shares the line with the Sonic ICE car. The Sonic has a front engine compartment into which the engine, cooling system, and many engine-related components are installed and connected together with a variety of hoses and electric cables. The Orion assembly line naturally has stations where various things are bolted to the Sonic engine compartment and hoses and cables are installed. Designing the Bolt to have a bunch of modules that get bolted into the "engine compartment" at the front of the car, then connected with hoses and electric cables fits well with the design of the Orion production line. The same workers, working at the same assembly stations where Sonic engine compartment components are assembled, can install the Bolt's several electronics modules and associated cables and hoses. If the Bolt uses a simplified electrical system design with fewer modules, cables and cooling hoses, that would leave assembly workers at the "engine compartment" assembly stations with little to do every time a Bolt came down the assembly line. Of course, that would be no fun at all...

Conclusions

An industry expert has torn down Tesla's Model 3 electric car and performed a detailed cost analysis of the car and every component. Sandy Munro concludes that while Tesla has a clumsy, heavy, expensive BIW, other elements of the design - motors, cooling, electronics, suspension wiring and battery - outclass competitors. He also concludes Model 3 is profitable to manufacture in its current form and will make Tesla substantially more when the company starts producing it in China.

A reason given for Tesla's design success with the Model 3 cooling system is the company's ability to engineer the entire car as a whole, unencumbered by internal engineering fiefdoms found within legacy carmakers. Similar integrated engineering is seen in other aspects of the Model 3 design that enhance performance and range while reducing Tesla's costs.

The challenge and excitement of working in Tesla's wide-ranging engineering environment has attracted top engineering talent to Tesla, and the culture at Tesla has allowed the engineering team to deliver exceptional performance and lower costs on Model 3 systems (except the BIW).

The component and system fiefdoms at legacy carmakers constrain or prevent whole vehicle design optimizations. These fiefdoms are inherent to legacy carmakers and result from the dealer business model and associated need to standardize components across a wide variety of vehicles. Absent dramatic changes to legacy carmaker business models, the imperative to standardize components and resulting internal engineering fiefdoms will limit the ability of these companies to match Tesla designs.

Tesla is able to focus engineering effort across the entire vehicle, unencumbered by internal fiefdoms. This situation is the result of the company's focus on electric vehicles, and it makes Tesla both different from competing legacy companies and very special.

Tesla enjoys a significant competitive advantage in the ability to optimize their car designs absent the impediments posed by internal engineering fiefdoms. This advantage both results in better car designs and creates an engineering environment that attracts top engineering talent. Because legacy competitors have internal engineering fiefdoms that result naturally from their business models Tesla's advantage is likely to be durable for the foreseeable future. And this makes Tesla special and provides a strong moat against competition.

Disclaimer

These writings about the technical aspects of Tesla, electric cars, components, supply chain and the like are intended to stimulate awareness and discussion of these issues. Investors should view my work in this light and seek other competent technical advice on the subject issues before making investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.