I can’t say that I’m all that surprised that First Horizon’s (NYSE:FHN) last two quarters have come in below expectations, leading the shares to underperform its regional bank peers by around 5% on average (including underperforming the likes of Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC), SunTrust (STI), Regions (RF), and Pinnacle (PNFP) ). I’d written back in July that I thought the long-term potential I saw was tempered by a tougher near-term outlook, and that has come to pass as loans, spread, and fee income have come in lower than expected.

I’d call my opinion on First Horizon today “positive, with an asterisk”. I believe First Horizon is a well-run bank on a basic level, and I think the strategy that has driven significant in-market growth in Tennessee over the last five years can be successfully applied elsewhere (namely the Carolinas and Florida). I also believe there are opportunities to grow its multi-faceted national specialty lending platforms. The “but” is that management has already laid out fairly ambitious expectations, and First Horizon is trying to grow in some of the most intensely competitive markets in the country. I do believe these shares are undervalued now, but more and more “show me” burden is falling on management’s shoulders.

Another Problematic Quarter

First Horizon’s fourth quarter wasn’t a disaster, but it does mark a second straight quarter in which core results came in weaker than expected. Coupled with ambitious goals expressed at a November Investor Day, but with an unwillingness to provide new quantitative long-term targets, sentiment has continued to erode here.

Revenue rose 12% year over year, boosted by the Capital Bank acquisition, but fell 3% qoq and came in about 4% short of expectations after a 2% miss in the third quarter. Net interest income jumped more than 23% yoy, but fell 1% sequentially, with 1% growth in average earning assets undermined by a 6bp decline in reported NIM (and flat core NIM). Fixed income also missed expectations, falling 8% qoq with further erosion in the fixed income business, where earnings fell 3% and 10% qoq decline in average daily revenue.

Operating expenses fell 6% qoq, but the company still missed operating efficiency expectations by about 10bp. Pre-provision income rose just 1% sequentially on an adjusted basis, missing expectations by about 4%. Core EPS rose 3% qoq, missing consensus by $0.02, while tangible book value per share rose 10% yoy and a little less than 3% sequentially.

Issues Seem Driven By The Balance Sheet

Negative mix seemed to be one of the biggest contributors to the weaker results. Loan growth was less than 1% on a qoq period-end basis (and down almost 1% on an average balance basis), leading to a larger contribution from lower-margin securities. Within lending, the weaker results in CRE lending (down 1.3% qoq avg) would suggest some spread mix pressure as well, while C&I lending fell 0.5% qoq and consumer real estate lending fell 0.6%.

All told, while loan yields improved 60bp yoy, they improved only 4bp qoq – below even the weak performance at Wells Fargo, let alone the double-digit qoq improvements at BB&T (BBT), Synovus (SNV), Regions, and SunTrust. As you might gather, First Horizon’s loan beta has been lagging its peers recently, but management did at least note stronger bookings in December.

Deposit costs continue to be a challenge for First Horizon, as for almost all of the banking sector. Deposits rose 3.2% qoq on average, while non-interest-bearing deposits slipped 1% (in line with BB&T, which was one of the better-performing larger banks this quarter on this metric). Overall deposit cost 53bp yoy and 16bp qoq, and management is looking to move away from market-indexed deposits (about 15% of the total) which have a 100% beta.

Ambitious Growth Targets, But Some Supporting History

First Horizon’s November Investor Day wasn’t really revolutionary in terms of what management highlighted as its growth priorities – it was the first such meeting in several years, but management had touched on many of these points in prior conference calls and sell-side conference presentations.

Management believes they can double their deposits in key growth markets like Raleigh, Naples, Fort Myers, and Charleston over the next five years. I think that’s a very ambitious target for these very attractive, very competitive markets, but First Horizon has outgrown the Tennessee market by 50% over the past five years, despite a relatively healthy starting point, and has nearly doubled its deposits in the Nashville MSA (where it competes with Bank of America, Regions, SunTrust, and Pinnacle among others). Accordingly, while a doubling might be too ambitious, I do tend to believe they can generate meaningful growth in these markets.

I also believe management can do more with its specialty banking business, where loans are more than three times the level of deposits. In additions to expanded corporate finance and correspondent banking relationships, First Horizon should be able to build deposits in its mortgage warehouse lending operation by grabbing more corporate and escrow deposits.

In terms of loan growth, specialty banking is going to be an important focus. The company’s mortgage warehouse, asset-backed lending, CRE, and restaurant franchise lending businesses have national footprints (albeit with a Southeastern U.S. focus) and plenty of room to grow. Management is also targeting growth markets like the Carolinas and south Florida for loan growth, but I believe there will be ample competition from BB&T, Bank of America, SunTrust, PNC (PNC), and J.P. Morgan (JPM) among others, and it may be more challenging for First Horizon to generate as much growth as it would like outside of specialty lending segments unless it wants to compete aggressively on terms (which I think is a bad idea).

The Outlook

Tennessee remains a good banking market, and I like First Horizon’s toehold in North Carolina. Profitably building on its smaller share in Florida will be more challenging, but South Carolina could be a more promising opportunity. Moreover, I like First Horizon’s specialty lending operations and I think this will be an important not-so-secret weapon in driving loan growth.

I am concerned that credit costs are going to increase from here, and I’m likewise concerned about ongoing pressure on loan growth (both from a slowing economy and fierce competition) and spread (deposit prices). Those aren’t particularly First Horizon-specific concerns, but I do believe First Horizon could have a little more risk on the credit cost side.

I’ve cut back my earnings expectations for First Horizon to a point where my long-term growth rate falls into the mid-single-digits. I may be over-correcting, but I think caution is more prudent at this point in the cycle, and I do still believe that First Horizon is likely to outperform its peer group with mid-to-high pre-provision profits over the next five years (I also expect significant growth in provision expense over the next five years, which is where that difference comes from).

Discounted back, my long-term core earnings estimates support a fair value over $18, and so too with my ROTE-P/TBV and P/E-based methodologies, even with a mid-teens haircut to long-term norms for multiples.

The Bottom Line

I think First Horizon’s long-term goals are probably too ambitious, but I also believe the market is too down on this name today. It’d be a lot easier to like these shares if the company could break this recent streak of disappointments, but I think the next quarter or two could still be more turbulent from a spread, loan/deposit growth, and credit cost basis, so this isn’t a name yet for investors who can’t stomach the risk of some near-term paper losses. Still, the longer-term value is getting intriguing and I think First Horizon’s attractive footprint should lead to an M&A floor in the share price that may ease some of the pain in waiting for the value to be realized.