Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) recently showed a down gap, seemingly of the breakaway type, on the back of its profit warning and 7% layoff announcement. The company's goal is cost cutting so as to raise the value of per-vehicle profit. The layoffs were in-line with this goal, and the 9% layoff announcement in June, unlike the current layoff announcement, did not sink the stock. Thus, the question remains: Was the stock unfairly punished?

Gap Analysis

We shall begin with a gap analysis. With only one candlestick, we can employ the "Gap Gameplan 2.0" strategy (the 1.0 strategy requires at least a couple more candlesticks). Luckily, I have written code to test the 2.0 strategy on individual stocks so that we can easily determine whether a particular type of gap on a given stock has a reliable pattern.

Gaps of this type on TSLA tend to lead to widening - i.e., the stock continues to fall - over the following four days. Here is what happens when you buy TSLA after the gap and hold for two days:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

But by day five, TSLA usually returns to its post-gap price:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

And after seven days, the gap tends to fill. Expanding our parameters a bit, we find that most down gaps are indeed area gaps - that is, they are temporary lows that do not lead to further lows. Buying TSLA after the gap leads to profits in the long-run:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

But since 2018, the gaps have taken longer to fill. Here is the same strategy but only for 2018:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

However, a longer holding period allows for more time for the gaps to fill, which they inevitably do:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

The takeaway from this is that TSLA is most likely to continue falling after the current gap but will thereafter likely rally to fill the gap. You could short TSLA for the next few days and reverse your position to gain the gap ROI. For investors, this is an important dip-buying opportunity - but is TSLA a good buy at the moment?

Tesla in 2019

Many have expressed fear in Tesla's growth, concerned that the company is not growing fast enough to support the stock price's continued rise. Some basis for these concerns includes price cuts; the increasing number of Tesla competitors such as the Jaguar I-PACE and the reorganized Cadillac brand; and production pressures.

However, the primary factor for Tesla's growth is simply vehicle sales. On that note, vehicle sales are up 200% year-over-year and demand is growing. Production could act as a bottleneck for profits, but Tesla's production at this point is going strong, with nearly 5,000 Model 3 units produced weekly:

Many often forget that Tesla is still opening up new markets in Asia and Europe, the latter market only recently giving Tesla's Model 3 sales approval. Like Netflix (NFLX), we will see investors become concerned with growth beginning to slow in the United States, seemingly unaware that a second growth phase comes via international growth. The company is finally profitable, so insolvency should not be a concern, nor should the need to raise capital in the near future.

Tesla might finally introduce a "Model Y" and a pickup truck in 2019. These ventures will be much less risky than Tesla's previous projects due to the available capital to fund them internally. We can thus expect more revenue streams for the company in the coming years.

Margins are still high and should be increasing as Tesla improves its manufacturing process (reducing the number of employees is one step in this course). While the Model 3 will reduce the company's margins in the short term, the CEO certainly thinks that a Tesla vehicle at this price point ($35,000) is a necessity. Musk notes economies of scale as the driving force behind the company's growth, and this will lead to the Model 3 becoming profitable in 2019, as production increases.

Conclusion

This company is setting itself up for growth in 2019, with a pivotal point being the creation of economies of scale so as to support a $35,000 Tesla vehicle and create higher margins. The layoffs are part of this, but the market has punished the company for this news. A stereotype exists in many investors' minds - that layoffs imply slower growth - but we should be aware of the reason for the layoffs before we consider them a bearish signal.

The gap that was produced by the news is likely an area gap and will thus fill over time. My analysis shows that TSLA will likely fall for another three to five days, at which point it will reverse to fill the gap. This is either a trading opportunity or an investment opportunity, depending on your time horizon.

As for the medium term - i.e., after the gap fills, Tesla looks bullish. The current interday and intraday movement of Tesla stock is highly bullish. From my Markov chain analysis, I find down days leading to dip-buying, thus supporting the stock. This dip-buying creates overnight up gaps at a frequency of 83%; up gaps lead to white candlesticks (green days) 80% of the time:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

On average, we can expect TSLA to move upward at a rate of 60 cents per day. The best times to buy are on morning up gaps ($5.32 expected profit) and black candlestick days at the close ($1.07 expected profit). Down gaps are the largest downward movers for this stock (average movement of $10.32) and produce an asymmetry with up gaps (average movement of $3.34), explaining how many of TSLA's downward movements are sharp, while its upward movements are much more stable.

At this point, assuming you agree with me that 2019 will be a strong year for Tesla's growth, I recommend writing out-of-the-money (OTM) calls, waiting four days for Tesla to finish its typical post-gap fall, and then buying them back. You can then buy OTM calls or the stock.

Alongside this play, you should consider opening a calendar spread to profit from time decay and the increased volatility that comes with gaps. Let TSLA dip and rise, closing the calendar spread when TSLA returns to its current value. Here is the play:

Buy Mar15 $300 put Sell Jan25 $300 put

This is a neutral option strategy that allows you to take profit so long as TSLA is near $300 by the end of the week. You can extend the play into next week by selling the next weekly option once the Jan25 option expires. You are collecting mostly time value here but can expect roughly $1,055 in profit per option if TSLA is around $300 when the short option expires.

Happy trading!