W.P. Carey: Buy This 5.9%-Yielding REIT In 2019

I discuss 3 specific reasons why investors may want to consider WPC for a high-quality income portfolio.

The commercial property REIT is an attractive "Buy" for investors that value principal safety and dividend growth.

W.P. Carey, Inc. (WPC) is a top REIT income vehicle for investors that value high, recurring dividend income and a high degree of principal safety. The commercial property real estate investment trust has excellent portfolio and dividend coverage stats, and the REIT's share price quickly recovered from the December market rout. Shares are moderately valued, and offer investors a real shot at long-term dividend growth. An investment in W.P. Carey at today's price point yields 5.9 percent.

W.P. Carey's shares have rebounded nicely from the December market drop. Though fears over a U.S. recession are unlikely to go away soon, the commercial property REIT is in a great position to keep growing its dividend. Year-to-date, the REIT's share price has risen 6.9 percent.

Source: StockCharts

W.P. Carey - Portfolio Overview

W.P. Carey is a U.S. commercial property real estate investment trust with an equity value of $11.3 billion. The REIT invests in industrial, office, retail, warehouse, and self-storage properties that throw off a recurring stream of cash flow for the company and its shareholders. Industrial properties still make up the lion's share of W.P. Carey's real estate portfolio, accounting for 29 percent of annualized base rent, followed by office properties (24 percent), retail facilities (16 percent), and warehouses (also 16 percent).

Here's a split by property type.

Source: W.P. Carey Investor Presentation

3 reasons stand out, in my opinion, why income investors may want to buy this 5.9 percent yielding commercial property REIT in 2019:

1. International Exposure

Investors have become much more fearful of an economic slowdown since October, and downside risks have clearly grown. The U.S. economy is in an economic upswing since the first quarter of 2009, which will mark a 10-year anniversary in March. Investors that are fearful of a U.S. recession, therefore, may want to mitigate risk by investing in more diversified commercial property REITs with real estate investments outside the United States.

W.P. Carey fits this bill as the company has real estate investments in Europe that help insulate investors from a cyclical downturn in the United States. 35.5 percent of the REIT's annualized base rent comes from markets outside of the United States (mainly Germany, the U.K., Spain and The Netherlands).

Source: W.P. Carey

2. Strong Balance Sheet

Nothing says "principal safety" more than a robust balance sheet and a strong liquidity position that protect shareholders in the event of a U.S. recession and an industry downturn.

W.P. Carey has an investment grade-rated balance sheet with a BBB credit rating from Standard & Poor's and a Baa2 credit rating from Moody's. The majority of W.P. Carey's capitalization is comprised of equity, providing investors plenty of cushion to ride out a recession.

Source: W.P. Carey

3. Strong Dividend Coverage And Prospects For Growth

W.P. Carey has excellent distribution coverage which makes the commercial property a sleep-well-at-night REIT for DGI investors. W.P. Carey pulled in $1.31/share, on average, in adjusted funds from operations in the last twelve quarters compared to $1.00/share in dividends, on average.

Source: Achilles Research

No REIT is more likely to raise its payout going forward than a REIT that raised it in the past. W.P. Carey raises its dividend by $0.005/share each quarter, and last raised its payout in December to $1.03/share (annualized $4.12/share). Consider W.P. Carey's distribution coverage together with this 5-year dividend growth chart here:

WPC Dividend data by YCharts

Valuation

W.P. Carey's management has guided for $5.34-$5.44/share in adjusted funds from operations in 2018. Since shares currently change hands for $69.85, an investment in WPC effectively costs income investors ~12.9x 2018e AFFO.

And here's how WPC compares against other commercial property REITs in the sector in terms of price-to-book-ratio.

WPC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

A U.S. recession would most likely affect W.P. Carey negatively, at least as far as the valuation multiple is concerned. The operational business, on the other hand, can be expected to do just fine, though, and the REIT's real estate investments in Europe limits downside risks. Nonetheless, a cyclical downturn in America would most likely trigger a reassessment of commercial property REITs which in turn would point to decreasing forward returns.

Your Takeaway

W.P. Carey gives three compelling reasons for investors concerned with heightened market volatility to invest in the REIT: It has international exposure, which limits dependence on the U.S. market, it has an investment grade-rated balance that provides downside protection, and it has a high margin of dividend safety thanks to its conservative AFFO-payout ratio. The dividend will most likely continue to grow at $0.005/share each quarter going forward, and shares are far from being overvalued. WPC offers a high degree of principal safety and attractive potential for dividend growth. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.