Sell AMD Into Earnings

Instead of being misled by tertiary data, trust in statistics and backtests, both of which say AMD is more likely to fall than rise at earnings.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is heading into earnings. I only recently wrote an article on AMD but neglected to discuss AMD's earnings profile - read, the stock's movement patterns and metric correlations around earnings. AMD is reporting earnings at the end of January:

A Common Mistake

When earnings arrive, so does the overemphasis on market factors. Analysts tend to look to metrics such as average selling prices, revenue estimates, and market share changes.

These metrics seem to be logically connected to a company's earnings, but I have seen no evidence to support a statistical relationship between stock price and these company-specific statements. Even if we were to eyeball trends, it is not instantly clear from a chart as to whether we have statistical significance.

For most stocks, EPS surprises and/or novel guidance (e.g., updated revenue expectations) explain most of the variance of the movement after earnings. Some fundamental metrics, such as P/E and EBITDA/EV, have statistical significance in a multilevel model for predicting earnings. But rarely do company/sector/industry-specific metrics improve goodness of fit; they instead bog down the model and are often removed when calculating the covariance of the model (e.g., Netflix’s subscriber growth and revenue growth show high covariance, and thus we only retain the more descriptive metric).

These metrics are both difficult to quantify and difficult to link them to historic post-earnings movements. Without doing so, we are merely speculating. We can discuss how average selling price (ASP) growth is good for business – common sense – but to say that AMD’s ASP growth implies good post-earnings movement for the stock is jumping to conclusions.

Case in point: AMD’s EPS and stock price are correlated:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

However, backtests on earnings show that EPS does not predict the post-earnings movement of AMD at a statistically significant level. Revenue acts similarly. Nevertheless, guidance, which I measure through sentiment scores calculated through lexical analysis, does act as a predictor for post-earnings moves.

Unfortunately, sentiment is difficult to predict, which is why I am not recommending AMD as a trade in my earnings newsletter. I could easily show my subscribers the above EPS chart; the below EBITDA/EV chart, showing that EBITDA/EV growth tends to lead stock growth; and other metrics that paint a bullish picture for AMD. But to do so would mislead, as none of these metrics have proved reliable for predicting post-earnings movements.

I have learned from my years of researching and trading earnings that some stocks simply elude accurate prediction. The prediction of a guidance-driven stock, such as AMD, on earnings requires a number of troublesome tasks even to build an accurate model. My methods include exploratory factor analysis (principal component analysis) to extract predictors that are later used in a support vector machine). This often includes looking at somewhat orthogonal analysis subjects: sentiment score trends, historical earnings patterns, insider trading.

Compare this to an EPS-driven stock, for which the primary goal is simple: Determine if the company will surprise on EPS to an extent more than expected (most companies are conservative in their guidance, as are the analysts with relationships to said companies, driving down the estimated EPS, in turn allowing the companies to easily beat at earnings; the market, however, does not interpret every beat as a genuine EPS surprise), and you see that sales figures, sector analysis, as well as a bit of trend checking can help even the non-quant get a general idea of whether the company will beat.

A common mistake is assuming – instead of testing – that metrics such as sales figures have efficacy in predicting AMD’s post-earnings movements; I am quite confident they do not (because EPS does not).

My Prediction

As I stated in my last article, my target for AMD is $25 in the coming quarter. However, my brief analysis of AMD’s earnings tradability shows that following sentiment and historical patterns beat predicting via EPS. My models show AMD more likely to fall than rise on earnings this quarter; therefore, I am bearish on AMD in the short term but bullish in the long term.

Here is my summary of the best way to run the AMD earnings trade, should you have the risk appetite, a la my standard format for Exposing Earnings:

Date: Wed 29 Jan AMC

Stock: Advanced Micro Devices

Direction: Short

Probability: 65%

Payoff curve*: Convex

Options strategy:

For every lot of AMD you hold, sell 2x ATM calls

This is a flexible method of protecting yourself from earnings risk when you are long a stock. Essentially, you are creating a synthetic short straddle from your long position. Assuming my theory is correct (AMD falls at earnings but rises over the next quarter), the idea is to produce a credit from the short calls, close the calls after earnings, and continue holding the stock for the rebound. If you find shorting calls to be too risky, you can limit your upside risk by buying the same number of calls at an OTM strike price. Alternatively, you can just buy puts – the simple man’s choice – but the probability of experiencing a loss is higher (though controllable).

Notes:

Probabilities are Bayesian and weight historic earnings patterns along with AI pattern recognition.

Risk/reward measured without respect to probability and weights upside/downside.

*Linear: Equal risk/reward.

*Convex: Reward > risk

*Concave: Risk > reward

*BMO: Before market opens

*AMC: After market closes

Because earnings often produces gaps in stock charts, consider learning gap-trading strategies for both determining when to close your earnings trade position and for playing these stocks after they report earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.