Aurinia's Mid-Stage Results: More Than Meets The Eye

Recently, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) announced mixed results from its phase 2 head to head study using its voclosporin ophthalmic solution versus Restasis for dry eye disease. It was shown that both voclosporin and Restasis exhibited low drop discomfort scores. However, Voclosporin achieved statistically significant results over Restasis based on two efficacy endpoints that are widely accepted by the FDA. For this reason, I believe that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is now a strong buy.

Mid-Stage Exploratory Data

This phase 2 exploratory head to head study recruited 100 patients who had dry eye disease. The primary endpoint was looking to evaluate if voclosporin could be safer to take compared to Restasis. Unfortunately, both drugs were shown to be well tolerated. In essence, there was no statistical difference in low drop discomfort scores of voclosporin compared to Restasis. Restasis is a treatment for dry eye disease that is marketed by Allergan (AGN). While it is disappointing that Aurinia's voclosporin wasn't able to differentiate itself in terms of discomfort score, it did show superiority in two efficacy endpoints. This is where it gets interesting because Aurinia has a chance to take a lot of market share away from Allergan in the dry eye disease market. The first secondary endpoint deals with something known as the Schirmer Tear Test (STT)). Basically, this test measures the amount of tear production that is produced by the patient. Voclosporin showed a rapid and statistically significant effect in STT over Restasis with a p-value of p=.0051. The other secondary endpoint, which is used for dry eye disease efficacy, is known as Fluorescein Corneal Staining or FCS. What this means is that it looks to measure the amount of structural damage on the cornea. This was another measure where voclosporin achieved statistical significance over Restasis.

The most astonishing item to note from this study is that voclosporin was statistically significant on both these secondary efficacy endpoints in only a matter of 4 weeks of treatment over Restasis. Why is it important that voclosporin was shown to have an edge in these two efficacy endpoints over Restasis? That's because the FDA has indicated that these two endpoints are clinically meaningful measures of efficacy for this disease. It could possibly change the entire landscape of how dry eye disease is treated. This data brings me to another conclusion and that is the CEO of Aurinia has expressed interest in eventually finding strategic alternatives for this asset. With the latest results on hand, I believe that it will now be easier than ever to find a partner for this program. Heck, I wouldn't even be shocked if Allergan decides to develop a partnership with Aurinia for voclosporin in dry eye disease after these latest results.

Market Opportunity

Dry eye disease, in essence, occurs when a patient doesn't have enough quality version of tears to lubricate and nourish the eye. A treatment is needed for these patients because it tends to be chronic. On top of that, it occurs more in patients with other underlying symptoms such as: Diabetes, arthritis, thyroid issues, and many others. There is a big need for treatment, and this is a very large market opportunity. It is estimated that the global dry eye disease market is going to be worth $7.7 billion by 2025. This is a huge market opportunity and Aurinia should have no issue finding a partner for this program.

Financials

According to the latest Q3 earnings, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has about $138.9 million in cash as of September 30, 2018. The company does have a good cash position for the time being. That's because it stated in its earnings report that it should have enough cash to fund its operations into 2020. The latest data for voclosporin in dry eye disease may be good enough to possibly bring in non-dilutive cash before Aurinia runs out. If that doesn't happen by a certain time period, then it's possible that it may need to raise cash towards the end of 2019. Again, that will likely depend upon how quickly it can seek out and find a partner for voclosporin in dry eye disease. The thing is that even if a cash raise will be needed, it won't matter in the long run as the latest data is highly encouraging.

Conclusion

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals didn't achieve what it wanted in terms of beating out Restasis as being more tolerable, but it more than made up for it in terms of efficacy. It obtained an edge in efficacy using voclosporin on two endpoints known as STT and FCS. The fact that voclosporin obtained both efficacy endpoint measures with a rapid onset of action over Restasis should be enough to prove that Aurinia has a good shot at obtaining market share in the dry eye disease space. The biggest risk is that a large phase 3 study will still be needed in order to gain FDA approval. There is no guarantee that the phase 3 study will meet on its primary endpoint with a larger patient population. In addition, there is no guarantee that Aurinia will be able to find a partner before it has to raise cash again. Other than these risks, I believe that Aurinia is in great shape.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.