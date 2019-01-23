ETF Analysis

Lipper U.S. Mutual Funds And ETPs Q4 2018 Snapshot

by: Tom Roseen
Summary

TNA in the conventional funds business (not including ETPs and variable insurance products [VIPs]) declined $1.7 trillion from Q3 2018 to $17.732 trillion for Q4 2018.

TNA in U.S. ETPs dropped 9.29%, from $3.739 trillion for Q3 2018 to a little more than $3.391 trillion for Q4 2018.

For Q4, actively managed funds, excluding money market funds, handed back some $285.1 billion net, while their passively managed counterparts attracted some $133.8 billion.

The money market funds macro-group witnessed the largest absolute (+$163.3 billion) increase in TNA, rising 6.20% to $2.796 trillion,as investors turned their attention to safe-haven plays.

The Short-/Intermediate-Term Municipal Debt ETPs macro-group witnessed the largest absolute (+$35.3 billion) increase (+11.10%) in TNA for Q4, jumping to a little more than $353.0 billion under management.

In this issue of Lipper’s U.S. Mutual Funds & Exchange-Traded Products Snapshot we feature a summary of total net assets (NYSEARCA:TNA), estimated net flows, new fund creations, and fund liquidations for conventional funds and exchange-traded products (ETPs) for Q4 2018, comparing the changes to those of prior quarters and highlighting the largest individual gainers and losers of both groups. The Snapshot provides readers a powerful, easy-to-use guide and quick-reference tool to help them discern fund trends during the quarter.

