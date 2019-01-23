Seadrill Partners: What To Do After The Distribution Cut

Summary

Seadrill Partners cuts its distribution to 1 cent twelve days after the announcement of CEO departure.

The pace of negative developments is alarming, and the company's units are under big pressure.

There may be more pressure to come as speculative traders join the game.

Historically, investors whose primary reason to own equity was a dividend/distribution are better served by leaving this equity for greener pastures.

Speculative traders with sufficient short-term skills may try intra-day or swing shorts in Seadrill Partners as well as Seadrill which holds material interest in the company and its rigs.