Tesla: Reality Sets In

Introduction

Ardent Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) fans were apparently shocked last Friday when Elon Musk announced that Tesla would be reducing its workforce by seven percent. An additional part of the announcement was that, even with the continued production ramp of the Model 3 in the fourth quarter and increased deliveries, projected financial results would be below the reported results in Q3 2018.

How could that be?... wondered the faithful since Elon Musk had long been promising huge economies of scale as the Model 3 ramped its production. With the significant production increase in Q3 and promises of additional production increases to follow, wasn’t it all supposed to be smooth sailing going forward?

Apparently not - which is what I have been suggesting in many of my various articles about Tesla that have focused on the erratic management of the company and its lack of overall planning and financial discipline. We have now seen a front-row view of reality setting in, with Musk effectively now admitting that the company’s costs are too high in general and definitely too high to profitably produce that long-promised $35,000 Model 3.

Effectively, what this also shows is that most of Musk’s previous projections, proclamations, and promises have had about as much substance as the infamous “420” announcement last summer. Claims of “Funding Secured” in that incident showed that Musk is willing to make completely irresponsible and manipulative statements. Such a history also then begs the question about other announcements such as:

Full Self Driving

A $35,000 Mass Market Vehicle

A Tesla “Semi”

A million vehicle market for a “Model Y”

“Gigafactories” producing the world’s lowest cost batteries

And, the company “never” needing any additional financing

All of those other announcements, however, have been integral parts of the “growth story” of world domination by Tesla that has been held so dear by Tesla supporters. If all of those other promises and projections have as much chance of coming true as a “growing stream of profits and positive cash flow” from “economies of scale” – which don’t seem to be materializing - then there will be a lot of doubts about both the Tesla “growth story” and Elon Musk’s future promises.

Such smoke and mirrors have been an integral part of keeping the stock levitated, however. If the company’s projections and statements are increasingly viewed as having much less credibility, the stock could be revalued as an “auto company” instead of a “technology growth company.” The problem with that possibly occurring for the company’s ardent fans is that the stock could drop by at least 75 percent if such a perception would be fully realized.

One final comment in this introductory section is that Musk will also now have an additional aggrieved constituency going forward. In addition to customers that have been misled about things such as “Full Self Driving” and “$35,000 Mass Market vehicles”, there will now be two rounds of employees who have been affected by significant layoffs (the earlier layoff, being only seven months ago, which was nine percent of the workforce).

What? How can that be? Didn’t Musk promise riches for the rank and file who would accept no union representation for the promises of untold riches in stock-based compensation and endless internal growth opportunities going forward? I guess those promises are about as valid as promises made to the customers as well. All of this, I think, also signals much more trouble for Tesla going forward in becoming a more efficient and effective company with what will likely be an increasingly disgruntled workforce.

The final irony in the latest turn of events is Musk’s exhortation that everyone will have to work much harder. Essentially, due to Musk’s lack of management skills, ability to focus or plan, and overall integrity in being honest with any of the company’s “stakeholders” – everyone else will now have to work harder.

Whoops! – Profits will be down and a bunch of you will be history!

The heading above is effectively the gist of last Friday’s announcement, but there are a lot of other interesting comments as well. To begin, the following is especially notable:

we face an extremely difficult challenge: making our cars, batteries and solar products cost-competitive with fossil fuels

Huh? How can that be? Didn’t Musk promise to solve all of those problems for us? This will now begin to be sort of Boring if the master’s visions can't just be automatically fulfilled.

What is additionally notable about such a statement, however, is the long litany of Musk’s comments and promises that he was solving all such issues. Whether it might be “Gigafactories” to produce the world’s lowest cost batteries and solar panels (hmmm, what’s going on now with that Buffalo plant and that “revolutionary” Silevo technology?), or “fully automated” factories that would leave those “granny speed” competitors in the dust, or promised margins of 25 percent on the Model 3, all of those statements now appear to have as much substance as the “420” (induced?) announcement.

At least, the next statement is refreshingly straightforward:

our products are still too expensive for most people

Such a brainstorm has been obvious to almost everyone for years but obscured by the Musk smoke and mirrors show promising endless progress and solutions for anything he might deign to think about. Effectively, though, such a comment also opens the gates for addition securities fraud claims given Musk’s long-promised “breakthroughs” from the history of many of his previous statements. Anyway, wasn’t that $35,000 “mass market” vehicle going to allow Tesla to offer a vehicle for “most people?”

The next statement, although refreshing for its candor, is particularly insightful about how Musk and Tesla have purposely manipulated both its customer base and its investors (italics and bold highlighting are from me):

In Q3 last year, we were able to make a 4% profit. While small by most standards, I would still consider this our first meaningful profit in the 15 years since we created Tesla. However, that was in part the result of preferentially selling higher priced Model 3 variants in North America.

In some respects, this is also comical, given the apparent contempt that Musk must have actually had for all of the believers who lined up on March 31, 2016 (almost three years ago!) to send in $1,000 deposits for that promised $35,000 mass market vehicle. To hell with those people I guess when the more expedient tactic later on would be to “preferentially sell” much higher priced versions of the car to then manufacture a misleadingly profitable quarter.

What is even more comical, however, is that, with apparently only a slight change in product mix to only slightly less expensive versions of the Model 3 in Q4, the profits will be down (whatever happened to all those long-promised economies of scale?). I am now waiting with breathless anticipation about the “explanations” given as to what happens to profits if $35,000 Model 3s ever start rolling off the line (since production costs are now still apparently well above $40,000).

There actually is a hint that profits could almost disappear with the next statement:

This quarter, as with Q3, shipment of higher priced Model 3 variants (this time to Europe and Asia) will hopefully allow us, with great difficulty, effort and some luck, to target a tiny profit.

Since Musk is a master of vague language that then provides subsequent loopholes to not take responsibility for anything, in the current quarter (I’m interpreting “this quarter” as meaning Q1 2019), it appears that profits will drop even further – even with shipping “higher priced Model 3 variants” to Europe and Asia.

Effectively, there has been a serious lack of disclosure about how the company may work financially in the future. That also begs an interesting question, however, which is: how much did Musk ever even know about how all of this may work out financially – which then further throws into doubt many of Musk’s previous statements and promises.

There are then more glimpses into the actual reality of Tesla which is 'starting around May, we will need to deliver at least the mid-range Model 3 variant in all markets, as we need to reach more customers who can afford our vehicles'.

Hmmm, does that signify that the “$35,000 mass-market” version of the Model 3 is pushed even further out into the vapor of Musk’s “plans?” This is especially appalling, given the hungry cash grab in March 2016 promising such a vehicle.

There is then a hint about the problems in ever possibly producing such a vehicle, however:

Moreover, we need to continue making progress towards lower priced variants of Model 3”

Making progress?!?! Really?! The company will have had over three years at that point to “make progress” towards being able to deliver the $35,000 “mass market” vehicle that they promised to the almost 400,000 people who initially lined up to give them deposits. Frankly, this chain of events vividly displays to me both Musk’s complete lack of both management skills and integrity.

Oh, but such things are then sort of hinted at as being out of Tesla’s control:

The need for a lower priced variants of Model 3 becomes even greater on July 1, when the US tax credit again drops in half, making our car $1,875 more expensive, and again at the end of the year when it goes away entirely.

Gosh, partly to blame in all this must be those pointy-headed bureaucrats that won’t provide Tesla with an endless stream of tax credits forever. But, since everyone knew how the program worked, this is another data point showing Musk’s complete lack of planning and management skills.

A subsequent comment is almost then comical, in my opinion:

Sorry for all these numbers, but I want to make sure that you know all the facts and figures and understand that the road ahead is very difficult.

From the position that Tesla is now in – laying off workers and not being able to deliver products for which it has taken deposits and even full payments (remember “Full Self Driving?”), it sounds like Musk also didn’t know about such “facts and figures” until recently. That apparently never stopped him from making promises and statements that both he and the company are unable to fulfill, however.

Ah, but now, we get even more belated disclosures about Tesla’s difficult challenges along with an exhortation about the noble sacrifices required to be made:

Attempting to build affordable clean energy products at scale necessarily requires extreme effort and relentless creativity, but succeeding in our mission is essential to ensure that the future is good, so we must do everything we can to advance the cause.

The road ahead will also now be even more difficult for the employees that will be eliminated due to Musk’s lack of planning and management skills, but hopefully, they can pay their mortgages and rent with promises that the future is good:

As a result of the above, we unfortunately have no choice but to reduce full-time employee headcount by approximately 7% (we grew by 30% last year, which is more than we can support) and retain only the most critical temps and contractors.

The absurdity in all of this at this point is the basic and fundamental question of “well, who was actually in charge?” Did the company grow by 30% without Musk knowing about it? Or did he somehow not know that such growth was “more than we can support?” But still, it is the eliminated employees, temps, and contractors (and the investors who saw the stock drop 13 percent on Friday) who are paying the price for the company’s poor management.

The next statement also demonstrates, however, how poorly managed and out of control was the entire development process for the Model 3:

Tesla will need to make these cuts while increasing the Model 3 production rate and making many manufacturing engineering improvements in the coming months.

Tesla “introduced” the Model 3 almost three years ago, along with the grand proclamation that “volume production” would start in July 2017. At this point, however, over 18 months after Musk’s originally projected start of volume production, the company is still trying to figure out how to ramp production and implement “many manufacturing engineering improvements” – all of which should have been figured out before even starting volume production.

The next statement I think opens the floodgates for a voracious army of securities class action lawyers:

Higher volume and manufacturing design improvements are crucial for Tesla to achieve the economies of scale required to manufacture the standard range (220 mile), standard interior Model 3 at $35k and still be a viable company.

Hmmm, I didn’t hear any mention of such challenges almost three years ago when Tesla eagerly scooped up the cash from all the customer deposits. Maybe they should have mentioned then that producing such a vehicle at the promised price would be so difficult that it may affect the viability of the company.

One of the final parts of Musk’s letter on Friday is then really absurd after he has effectively confirmed that the company has not had the planning or management skills to manage the Model 3 introduction. “What?, me worry?, however, as Musk finishes off with a flurry of additional product plans:

I believe we have the most exciting product roadmap of any consumer product company in the world. Full self-driving, Model Y, Semi, Truck and Roadster on the vehicle side and Powerwall/pack and Solar Roof on the energy side are only the start.

The problem with all of that is that the company’s three products so far have all been produced well behind originally announced schedules and with significant start-up problems. The statement above, however, seems to suggest that such future plans will be as easy to fulfill as it is for Musk to describe it. The sad reality of Tesla’s operations to-date should make any such statements to now have no credibility at all. Previously unquestioned belief in Musk’s visions and statements has kept the stock levitated, however, and so an increasing perception that Musk no longer has any credibility could be very damaging for the stock.

Conclusion

I think that Friday’s announcement and the stock’s 13 percent decline after the announcement is a significant turning point in Tesla’s history as a public company. In my view, there were a lot of statements in the letter which essentially confirms that neither Musk or the company had any idea about how any of their activities would work out either financially or operationally.

Now that reality is setting in and that the company is a finally acknowledging its financial and operational challenges, I believe that investors will be far less supportive of the company in the future. Musk also effectively confirmed that “Tesla is a manufacturing company”, and it has significant challenges in manufacturing its products.

As compared to a very efficient manufacturer of automobiles (BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY)), however, Tesla’s potential decline in market value is especially striking. BMW’s revenues in 2018 will be roughly $120 billion, and the current market value is around $50 billion. Tesla’s projected revenues for 2019 are almost $30 billion – or one quarter of BMW’s revenues in 2018 – and Musk has also already told us that it will be challenging to be profitable. Such warnings aside, however, just on a market cap to revenues ratio relative to BMW, at one-quarter of BMW’s revenues, then maybe Tesla should be valued at around one-quarter of BMW’s market value of $50 billion. That value would then be only around $12 billion, however, which is only about $80 per share!

The faithful will still think that Musk’s visions and plans – however discredited they may now seem – will still keep the stock levitated and keep the smoke and mirrors show going. Although smoke and mirrors may still be part of Elon Musk’s activities in the future, Tesla’s “smoke and mirrors” promotional activities may no longer be effective at promoting either the company or the stock.

The first near-term test of that will be the rumored “Model Y” announcement sometime in the first half of this year. There have been previous Musk statements about the huge market opportunity for the Model Y and also projections of a huge number of deposits possibly collected after such an announcement.

I would guess, however, that there are still over 250,000 Model 3 deposit holders who are waiting for the originally announced $35,000 version of the Model 3. As such, I find it hard to believe that anyone would be dumb enough to repeat that mistake again and toss Tesla a deposit for another newly announced vehicle. If I am right, that could be another major disappointment for the company and another significant turning point for viewing the company negatively.

As for other possible “new” products, in my opinion, they are both limited and laughable. Solar roof tiles? (which will be three years late at best). A Tesla “Semi”? - which might sell at best 10,000 to 15,000 vehicles out of total market of only around 250,000 Class 8 trucks a year. The new “Roadster?” – a vanity project for self-possessed one percenters?

Just from this discussion, I think it is clear that Tesla does not have the growth prospects that Elon Musk has been trying to make you think might be possible. Those possibilities are also what until now has kept the stock levitated at such high levels. As described earlier in this article, any sentiment change about Musk, the company, and its prospects could lead to a significant decline in the stock.

This article expresses the author’s opinions and perspectives about various investment related topics. Since all statements in the article are represented as opinions, rather than facts, such opinions are not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. My own investment position described in the disclosures is not intended to provide investment advice or a recommendation of a specific investment strategy but is a required disclosure item by Seeking Alpha. My own investment position may have been initiated at very different price levels than current prices levels and so that is also why my disclosed position is definitely not intended as an investment recommendation. All investors should also do their own research before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.