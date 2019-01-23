Take-Two Interactive: GTA 6 Could Bring Along ~80% Upside In Under 2 Years

Take-Two Interactive may have as much as 80% upside over the next 2 years with their leading game series Grand Theft Auto 6 anticipated to be on the way.

Investment Thesis

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) has delivered the last year when it comes to blockbuster games breaking all kinds of records along the way with hits like Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto 5, and the NBA 2K series all taking off. The company recently signed a large deal with the NBA to continue producing the NBA 2K series for years to come by paying players around 15% of the game's revenue. Not only has TTWO done a fantastic job of keeping up hit games, but they have also introduced new hit series such as Borderlands and Bioshock to continue to build up consistent revenue growth for the foreseeable future.

Going into 2019 the company is rumored to announce a time frame for the release date of what could be their biggest game yet, Grand Theft Auto 6. Historically, from the time a GTA series game is announced and the time it is released Take-Two Interactive's stock has put up on average well over 30% annual gains (Figures 1 & 4), beating out the S&P by well over 3x on average. This trend should have no problem continuing as the gaming industry reaches new highs of growth month after month. Due to economic slowdown projected in 2019, the stock has seen a nearly 30% pullback which I believe is a mispricing as gaming will continue to substantially gain in popularity no matter the market conditions. Open world gaming has been particularly outperforming with names such as Fortnite spreading across the nation which is good news for Take-Two, a leader in the open world genre. With Grand Theft Auto 6 acting as the company's most prominent catalyst, TTWO could easily see around 82% returns over the next two years or an average of annual return of over 35% factoring in compounding with a downside of around 10% in my opinion.

(Figure 1) Take-Two Interactive Software Returned Nearly 80% In Less Than 2 Years Upon The Delivery Of Grand Theft Auto 4

Mispricing

Take-Two has pulled back over $30 from their all-time highs just a few months ago. This pull back is for the most part due to the macroeconomic slowdown projected to take place in 2019. An approximately -30% decline seems considerably overblown for TTWO as even if a slowdown takes place it should not have a dramatic effect on the expanding gaming industry in my opinion. Take-Two Software has a loyal fan base closely awaiting the release of series based games such as GTA. The tech sector as a whole looks to have overreacted to the news of slowdown as the entire NASDAQ has come back over 10% in January alone. Anything below $110 still looks like a sale to me as gaming has taken the nation by storm this past year with colleges handing out athletic scholarships for competitive gaming and gamers becoming celebrities in the world of streaming with names like Ninja and Shroud worth over $1 million.

Another factor being overlooked in my opinion is the oncoming wave of new generation consoles and their positive effect on game manufacturing companies like Take-Two Interactive. The industry may not actually slowdown in sales in coming years, but speed up because of this. With the PlayStation 5 rumored to be on the way as soon as 2020 and the next Xbox said to be on the way around the same time, Take-Two may be waiting for the announcement of these new devices to debut GTA 6. Next-gen technology will bring renewed interest to the industry and along with it a new ceiling for gains. Take-Two Interactive does a nice job of producing their games in the console, PC, and the mobile industry to create diversification within their product as each has division has been growing at different rates (Figure 2).

(Figure 2) Gaming Continues To Produce Accelerated Growth Year After Year

Valuation

TTWO is valued right in the middle of the pack with a P/E ratio of around 59.5x compared to biggest competitors Electronic Arts (EA), 29.6x, and Activision Blizzard (ATVI), 65.7x. The company has done well growing both revenue and EPS year after year. Wall Street analysts have taken notice in the consistency and 11 of 13 recommend Take-Two as a buy with the remaining two keeping TTWO as a hold. Average price targets remain around the $142-$143 range for this year hinting at around 32% upside (Figure 3).

(Figure 3) Take-Two Software Remains A Strong Buy In Analysts' Eyes

The most recent deal between Take-Two and the NBA has instilled confidence in investors as the deal signifies a lasting relationship between the two entities for up to 7 years. With Activision recently losing the Destiny series and EA having a less diverse portfolio of games focusing more narrowly on sports games, Take-Two has taken the front spot in the race for gaming superiority. As the company displays signs of industry leadership insiders have begun to take notice and buy in with 6 insider buys to just 1 sell in the last 3 months.

The greatest unseen bull case, in my opinion, is the upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto 6. GTA V holds the all-time record for full price ($60) games with over 2 million copies sold. If GTA 6 is released on both next-gen consoles and current gen consoles it should have no problem topping those records as the game has been widely anticipated for the last 5 years. That would be approximately $120 million+ in revenue if the company can come through and that's not even including the rising potential for in-game purchases and mobile downloads. Add in the consistent numbers being delivered by 2K sports games and growing series from Bioshock to Red Dead Redemption and you have a fantastic combination for growth. GTA 5 brought TTWO around 23% annual returns from announcement to release and GTA 6, although still a fair distance off has potential to bring the same if not better numbers (Figure 4).

(Figure 4) GTA V Brought Slightly Less Returns Than GTA IV, But Still Beat Out The S&P 500 By A Landslide Margin

Another sector Take-Two Software has room to develop growth in is both international sales and digital sales. Even though Over 77% of the global games market comes from overseas, only 41% of TTWO's earnings come from international sales (Figure 5). The company could definitely improve upon this number going forward which would allow for continued gains. Another area of potential for Take-Two is in digital sales. Fortnite has brought about new possibilities of profits with their free to play systems and Take-Two may introduce some of these concepts into their games going forward as many games recently have. Based off of these points it can be reasoned that the greatest bearish case against TTWO being a slowdown can be prevented if the company takes advantage of the multiple areas of growth presented right in front of them from international to digital opportunities, there are plenty of places for Take-Two to go.

(Figure 5) Take-Two Interactive Has Plenty Of Room For Growth Internationally Opening Doors For The Company For Years To Come

Based upon all of the aforementioned factors I believe Take-Two Interactive has the potential to easily reach a price of $190 by the end of 2020. This number marks an approximately 80% 2-year upside with compounding or around 35% annual returns. I reached this value by determining an approximately 30% mispricing due to an overblown pullback in recent months added to around 23%+ gains each year leading up to the release of GTA 6. I believe this number may even be slightly conservative based off of the historical trends returning between 23%-40% per year leading up to the next Grand Theft Auto Release. Buying Take-Two is definitely a long-term play based off of a company's potential for growth, and will take a patient investor to truly profit off of the gains.

Risks

One of the greatest bear cases against Take-Two is the potential for halted growth in years to come with economic slowdown. Take-Two has counteracted this by entering deeper into the mobile gaming platform where growth has been even more prominent in recent years. TTWO has done a nice job of increasing profits while at the same time reducing spending allowing for a very clean balance sheet. The company has no debt to show for while bringing in nearly $1 billion in gross profit in 2018. This has led to a low downside on Take-Two Interactive's stock.

The Chinese trade war has had little effect on Take-Two as the company has not reached that area very heavily yet. A trade war resolution may actually benefit the company as the sector has been drug down by Activision's lackluster performance due to their 3rd highest sales division coming out of China.

Another risk for Take-Two is competition and the effect of economic slowdown on the company's numbers. Much of this has been factored in already in my opinion and 1st quarter earnings across the market have beat out slowdown expectation estimates so far, at least in the financials and consumer retail sectors, making the pullback appear as a fantastic buying opportunity. With the growth of Esports ever prevalent, I do not see TTWO falling anywhere below $94.50 in the next 2-3 years which has been a level of support dating all the way back to 2017. That marks much less than 15% downside for a company with 80% plus upside in my opinion.

Conclusions

Take-Two Interactive is an incredibly overlooked growth story in the gaming industry. If you asked even regular gamers what company delivered the bestselling full-price game of all time my bet is 9/10 would not even think Take-Two Software (Figure 6). This under the radar growth has allowed for the stock to be fairly cheap for the industry despite delivering gains year after year. A commenter in a previous Seeking Alpha article even suggested that TTWO could do an IPO of Rockstar games. A move like this may open up even more unique opportunities for investors going forward. TTWO is much more diverse than both top competitors, EA and Activision and this allows for both a lower risk and higher reward opportunity in itself.

(Figure 6) Take-Two Interactive's Best Selling GTA Series Continues To Deliver Nearly 5 Years After The Latest Release In Both Mobile And Console Sales

Heading into earnings February 6th Take-Two has the potential to report good numbers following the record release of Red Dead Redemption 2. Red Dead 2 broke the record for largest opening weekend for all of entertainment. The game was projected to be big, but very few expected a release of this size, and this surprise may show in the upcoming earnings. With over $725 million opening weekend sales TTWO could be both a nice short term and long-term play.

With next-gen consoles around the corner, GTA 6 in the works under the alias of "Project Americas", and a seemingly never-ending growth story in the gaming industry Take-Two appears to be the best play in the sector. Having potential for around 80% returns if the GTA series release trends can continue, and an approximately 10% downside following a major pullback, Take-Two Interactive Software has a fantastic risk-reward profile. Chinese trade talks continue to show progress in recent weeks which only adds to the momentum. In-game purchases are reaching all-time highs led by the Fortnite revolution and the opportunities for growth at Take-Two have reached new highs along with it. Buying TTWO is the best risk-reward investment in one of the hottest areas of the stock market, gaming.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TTWO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.