Expect Credit Conditions In The Market To Put Pressure On Netflix

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)
Bang For The Buck
Summary

Netflix's stock price remains in a downward trajectory even though the reversal has been strong.

Strong user growth is achieved by high marketing costs and negative free cash flows which are not sustainable in the long run.

Competition will increase during 2019 which will like constrain the company to raise prices and continue to have strong user growth.

There is a strong supply of treasuries and a lot of maturing corporate debt, which could easily push up financing costs.

Investment Thesis

I wrote a short article and sold Netflix (NFLX) short just over $360 a few months ago. My main thesis on Netflix is that the total addressable market is overestimated. Netflix