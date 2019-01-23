Expect Credit Conditions In The Market To Put Pressure On Netflix
About: Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)
by: Bang For The Buck
Summary
Netflix's stock price remains in a downward trajectory even though the reversal has been strong.
Strong user growth is achieved by high marketing costs and negative free cash flows which are not sustainable in the long run.
Competition will increase during 2019 which will like constrain the company to raise prices and continue to have strong user growth.
There is a strong supply of treasuries and a lot of maturing corporate debt, which could easily push up financing costs.