Will Capital One's Consumer Loan Business Survive The Next Recession?

The Capital One Financial (COF) business model is highly dependent on a growing U.S. economy, with a low level of consumer loan delinquencies and charge-offs. Luckily, investors in Capital One have witnessed relatively small/falling credit write-downs of around $7 billion in 2017 and an estimated $5.5-6 billion in 2018, using data from the first nine months as a proxy. In a worrisome development of late, the company has witnessed an uptick in delinquencies since September.

My bearish argument revolves around the increasing odds of recession in 2019-20, with sharply increased charge-offs destroying earnings for Capital One. Given a severe recession like 2007-09, the company could be forced to raise additional capital or sell business units to cover losses and remain solvent, greatly diluting existing shareholder value vs. the start of 2019.

Image Source: Capital One TV Commercial

Capital One is part of a select group in terms of size and focus on the higher-risk consumer loan market, especially uncollateralized credit cards. The company holds $110 billion in credit card loans, and another $60 billion in consumer auto/mortgage/personal loans currently. We have all seen the ads with Jennifer Garner and others hocking quick and easy signature loans through mass media outlets. During good economic times, the company is able to earn strong levels of profitability as loan losses remain low.

On the flip side of the coin, the 2007-09 recession nearly bankrupted the company, as credit losses jumped. You can review the chart and table below highlighting the correlation between credit card delinquencies and the Capital One stock drop from $84 a share in early 2007 to under $8 at the March 2009 bottom. The stock price “discounted” expanding write-off levels, trading well ahead of the news on the ground. Great Recession credit market problems reached their zenith at the end of 2009 and beginning of 2010, 6-9 months after the stock price bottomed.

The above table of delinquency and charge-off rates for credit cards from 1989 to 2016 is from Wallethub using 2017 Federal Reserve data. By any measure, credit card delinquency rates have stayed at record low levels for a record length of time since 2013.

All told, Capital One’s credit card delinquency rate of 4% today is roughly one-third the rate of the last recession and below the long-term 30-year industry average above 5%. What if the next recession is not a mild one, like Wall Street analysts are predicting for 2020 as a consensus view right now? What if record debts all over the world, including the U.S., lead to a large, or even bigger recession than 2007-09? If we get that as our reality soon, Capital One will have huge problems dealing with such a monster, in my estimation.

Lending company trading action starting to discount a recession?

Below are charts of the weakening performance of Capital One vs. peers in the banking business, especially the higher-risk consumer-focused companies of Discover Financial (DFS) and American Express (AXP). The major diversified banks in the U.S., including JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Citibank (C), Bank of America (BAC), and Wells Fargo (WFC) also began to fade vs. the S&P 500 return last year. Plus, the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) was an important laggard in 2018. Are delinquency problems coming for lenders?

The price bounce higher in early 2019 looks like a good technical area to sell Capital One shares, or even consider shorting it. You can review the overhead price resistance area in the chart below. The $85-90 range looks like it will be a formidable supply obstacle to overcome. At the very least, a retest of the mid-$70s area, just above the December selloff low seems probable.

How large can loan losses become?

Hints of the weak quality of the Capital One loan portfolio abound. Perhaps the biggest in my mind deals was the summer of 2017 Federal Reserve stress test snub. Every large U.S. bank passed, but Capital One had to refile and was the only banking company of 34 that did not raise its common dividend in June-July 2017. Again, after the summer 2018 stress test results, Capital One did not raise its $0.40 quarterly dividend payout, while other large banks did. The company has been “returning” capital to shareholders through equity buybacks at elevated prices the last few years. Nevertheless, the present 1.9% dividend yield is below the S&P 500 stock market average, the financial industry average, and well below the major bank average rate.

According to the last available balance sheet from the September 2018 10-Q filing, the company has one of the largest credit card loan portfolios in the nation at $110 billion, and one of the highest consumer loan percentages of total assets at 50%. Compare Capital One's 50% asset exposure to U.S. consumer loans against 80% for Discover, 35% for American Express, 12% for Citibank, and less than 10% for JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo.

The strong 2018 performance of Capital One’s operating income has been almost entirely a function of low and lower loan loss reserves taken, on top of Trump tax law changes. You can review the 3rd Quarter increase in profits below, as write-offs fell considerably.

While mainstream analysts are counting on 2018’s peak earnings and margins as sustainable, the stock market pricing of Capital One is starting to look forward to the final stages of the credit cycle and an approaching downturn. When that happens, loan losses will rise substantially, and if past cycles are a guide, interest income will fall with declining interest rates. This double whammy typically produces a material drop in earnings during a recessionary period. It’s possible that all earnings will be wiped clean for a year or two, and the company will have to deal with charge-offs eroding underlying shareholder worth from the $35 billion tangible book value number today. The present $85 stock price is equal to a stock market capitalization of $40 billion.

In 2010, at the end of the last recession, the company wrote off about 7% of ALL loan value. That’s well above today’s ultra-low 2% credit loss expense annualized in the September Quarter, reported on $240 billion in loan value. If we get a whopper recession again, Capital One could be writing an “extra” $10 or $15 billion off earnings yearly. Considering 2018 earnings may peak just shy of $6 billion, the downside to profitability and shareholder worth is gigantic, given another major recession. While the current 0.8x price to accounting book value looks cheap (1.2x tangible book value after subtracting $15 billion in goodwill and intangible assets), the 2009 low price was just 0.15x book value. To say that such a low valuation will never happen again is akin to someone saying at the depths of the financial panic ten years ago, the stock market will never recover or trade at record high valuations similar to 2007 or 2000. WRONG. “History doesn't repeat itself, but it often rhymes,” is the famous quote from Mark Twain.

Final Thoughts

If you are looking to sell financials, Capital One should be near the top of your list of prospects to continue researching. My personal view is we are headed for a serious downturn, either in terms of damage to the economy or playing out over a prolonged length of time. Tightening credit conditions as evidenced by the nearly inverted Treasury yield curve in late 2018; the appearance of an actual trade war with China during the summer months; and a sharp decline in confidence and wealth caused by the 20% stock market swoon in the 4th Quarter just ended - all presage a slowing economy in the first half of 2019.

Depending on events on the ground, a slowing economy could easily tip into recession. Then, the most overleveraged U.S. economy in history, including sovereign debt, business debt and consumer debt in aggregate vs. economic output, could turn into an economic fiasco quickly. Don’t say it cannot happen. From my 30 years of trading experience, whenever we get three or more significant issues dragging on wealth, output and confidence, we fall into recession. Holding too much leverage going into a recession is what turns a mild one into a deeper one.

Seeking Alpha author Danielle DiMartino Booth wrote an interesting article this past week about late cycle credit card usage and how it relates to 2018 trends. It appears the November-December swoon in Capital One shares has plenty of fundamental logic to back the selling. We are long overdue for a recession, nearly 10 years into our current expansion. The clock is ticking.

Please consult a registered financial advisor if you are contemplating a Capital One short position. The unique risks of short selling, including the potential for unlimited losses are different than holding a long-only position. Always short a diversified basket of stocks to reduce the risk of one equity creating oversized losses.

Disclosure: I am/we are short XLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I/we may initiate a short position in COF over the next 72 hours.