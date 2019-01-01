Trying to figure out stocks like Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG) might be why I have more than my fair share of grey hair, as there are a lot of intriguing and attractive aspects to the story (including the valuation), but almost as many challenges and issues that may make an investor pause. Although Citizens is one of the largest banks in the country (#13 in assets) and operates in 11 states, it doesn’t really have great deposit share in its biggest MSAs, nor attractively-priced deposits. Likewise, Citizens has done a lot to improve its profitability, but that includes shifting the loan mix towards some riskier categories and that could have repercussions when the credit cycle turns.

On balance, I do think Citizens is worth a close look, maybe if for no other reason than it is likely to be one of the stronger large banks in terms of pre-provision earnings growth over the next two to three years and challenges in categories like CRE aren’t too relevant.

A Decent Fourth Quarter

Citizens’ fourth quarter results were somewhat mixed - the core bottom-line EPS beat was pretty good (4%, or $0.04), but it all came from below the pre-provision line (so, lower quality than you might wish).

Revenue missed slightly, but grew 9% yoy as reported (8% in organic terms) and 2% qoq. Net interest income was in line at 9% yoy and 2% qoq growth, with a pretty even split between balance sheet growth (average earning assets up 4% yoy and 1% qoq) and spread improvement (net interest margin up 14bp yoy and 3bp qoq). Fee income rose 9% yoy and 2% qoq as reported, but the sequential performance was flat on an organic basis and the final number missed modestly.

Adjusted operating expenses rose 6% yoy and 1% qoq, slightly better than expected, and with about 35bp of outperformance in efficiency ratio terms. Pre-provision profits rose 13% yoy and 4% qoq on a core/adjusted basis, slightly worse than expected. Provisioning expense was a little less than expected, and tangible book value (up 5% yoy) was a little better than expected.

Decent Loan Growth As Management Continues To Refine The Mix

Part of the reason that Citizens has under-earned its peers is due to a lower-yielding loan mix. Over the past couple of years management has been actively remixing its loan book toward higher-yielding assets like card loans, student loans, and unsecured consumer lending, while also supporting relatively high-yielding commercial lending categories like C&I and CRE and shrinking leasing (which, oddly, is a low-yielding category at Citizens).

Loans were up 5% yoy on a period-end basis and up 2% qoq, which is a pretty good result compared to peers like PNC (PNC) (up 3%/up 1%), Wells Fargo (WFC) (flat/up 1%), U.S. Bancorp (USB) (up 2%/up 2%) and M&T (MTB) (up 1% /up 2). Commercial lending was far stronger, up 9% yoy and 2.5% qoq, while C&I lending basically matching those numbers and CRE doing even better (up 15% and 3%). Retail lending was up about 2% yoy and 1% qoq, with strong growth in mortgages (up 2.6% yoy) and card (up 6%), and okay growth in student loans (up 2%), while auto loans declined 1%.

The average loan yield improved 58bp yoy and 13bp qoq to 4.59% - still low compared to Comerica, U.S. Bancorp, and Wells Fargo, but better than PNC and showing solid improvement. Credit quality is still good – charge-offs are hovering around 0.30% (where they’ve been for a while), and although C&I charge-offs are increasing, they’re still at a low absolute level (0.13%).

Deposits are another area where management has been investing a lot of time and effort. Deposits rose 4% yoy on a period-end basis and 2% qoq, with non-interest-bearing deposits up less than 1% yoy (but up 3% on an average balance basis) and making up 25% of total deposits – still somewhat low compared to its peer group. Overall deposit costs remain problematic, though, as the 1.10% cost of interest-bearing deposits (up 49bp yoy) is high compared to M&T (0.56%), PNC (0.87%), Wells Fargo (0.77%), and U.S. Bancorp (0.93%). What’s more, the loan/deposit ratio is quite high at nearly 98%.

Citizens’ deposit situation is one of my bigger concerns. Although the company’s deposit beta is coming back to the field, I have questions about the quality of the deposit base. While Citizens has a sizable business in some markets – it’s #2 in Boston, #1 in Providence, and #4 in Cleveland – it has double-digit deposit share in only six of its 10-largest MSAs, which doesn’t speak to the sort of leverage I’d like to see and may at least partly explain the lower mix of non-interest-bearing deposits and the higher deposit costs versus peers.

Constrained in part by the loan/deposit ratio, Citizens has been looking for new ways to raise funds, including its national Citizens Access digital effort. This has been successful thus far, raising $3 billion since its mid-2018 launch, but I’m worried about how sticky these deposits will prove to be when other banks like PNC and U.S. Bancorp ramp up their national online deposit-gathering efforts in earnest.

The Outlook

Management has done a great job of squeezing out operating costs, with the efficiency ratio improving by about 12 points over the last five years and more than eight points in just the last three years. Management isn’t stopping here, and I think a mid-50%’s efficiency ratio in 2021 is certainly possible. Although I do have some concerns about management’s ability to continue funding above-average loan growth (management is targeting 3% to 5% growth in 2019), and the end of the rate hike cycle should mitigate Citizens’ above-average asset sensitivity, those operating leverage improvements will certainly help magnify what revenue growth the bank achieves. To that end, I’d also note that the bank continues to invest in building its fee-generating business base, another area where it is relatively weaker-positioned compared to its peers.

Although I expect Citizens to join banks like Comerica (CMA) and Regions (RF) among those generating notably strong pre-provision earnings growth (among the larger banks), higher provisioning expense will chew up some of that. Still, I’m expecting better than 3% long-term core earnings growth from Citizens, and that supports a fair value above $40 today. If Citizens does better than I expect with respect to its deposit-gathering efforts, there could certainly be some upside, and I’d note that the level of ROTE I expect in 2019 would normally support an even higher fair value (above $45).

The Bottom Line

I do have my doubts about the core strength of Citizens, and I think the company is at risk from competitive moves from other large banks like M&T, PNC, Bank of America (BAC), and J.P. Morgan (JPM) that are targeting some of the bank’s strongest metro franchises. That said, a lot of pessimism is already priced into the shares, and I don’t think my expectations are particularly bullish. I would like to see management consider some whole bank M&A to strengthen its position in certain metro areas (and drive more expense synergies), but as is I think these shares may still be worth a look, even if on a “it’s not as bad as the Street thinks” trade.