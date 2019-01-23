AT&T May See A Big Drop Following Its Quarterly Results

AT&T's (T) stock has rallied in recent weeks from the depths of the stock market lows in December. However, some investors are betting the recent rise does not last with the stock poised for a significant drop, based on betting in the options market. Additionally, the technical chart also suggests the stock may be topping out and due to reverse.

The company is expected to report results on Jan. 30 for the fourth quarter with earnings expected to grow 10% to $0.86 per share on revenue growth of 16% to $48.5 billion, according to data on YCharts. However, AT&T has a history of disappointing investors and missing estimates, which makes the coming quarterly results a risky bet. Add on the negative subscriber trends at DirecTV and slowing growth at DirecTV Now and there may be plenty of reasons for the stock to drop following the results.

Bearish Betting

The put options have seen a sizable open interest increase at the $28 strike price over the past week, rising by more than 20,000 contracts to 21,200 open contracts. For the buyer of the puts to earn a profit the stock would need to fall to roughly $27.20 by options expiration on March 15. That would be a drop of about 8.5% from its current price of approximately $30.75 on Jan. 23.

Technicals Are Bearish

The last time we wrote on Dec. 24, we noted that the chart was approaching a critical level of technical support at $27.50, and if the stock fell below that level, it could trigger a decline to roughly $23.80. Luckily for the longs, the shares managed to hold that support level and have rebounded. In the write-up, we noted that if the stock rose, it was likely to do so to approximately $31.50, which is what is happening now as the shares are approaching resistance at that price.

(Trading View)

Should the stock fail at resistance around $31.50 to $31.75, it's likely to indicate a steep decline for the shares, resulting in a retest of the lows seen in December. The chart shows the stock has been in a clear downtrend since peaking in July 2016 at around $44.

The relative strength index also is nearing overbought levels currently with a reading of roughly 60. Should it reach above 70, it too would suggest that the shares are likely to reverse lower.

Results Loom Large

Quarterly results are approaching for AT&T, and it could pose a significant risk for the stock.

A significant point of concern for the stock has been the subscriber losses seen at DirecTV which weighed heavily on the stock last quarter. During the third quarter, subscriber losses totaled 346,000. Since the first quarter of 2017, the number of total DirecTV subscribers has fallen from 21.0 million to 19.6 million.

Additionally, subscriber growth in its over-the-top product DirecTV Now saw its growth slow tremendously in the third quarter, with net additions of just 49,000, down from 342,000 net additions in the third quarter.

Another point of concern for the stock - the company has a history of not meeting analysts earnings estimates.

T Quarterly Actual EPS data by YCharts

The company also has mixed results when it comes to meeting and beating revenue estimates as well.

T Quarterly Revenue Estimates data by YCharts

Risks

There are risks to the thesis because as we learned in December betting in the options market cannot always be correct. In December we saw some sizable bearish put bets that did not work out in favor of the investors placing the bets.

Additionally, the chart would suggest that if AT&T can break out and rise above the resistance zone between $31.50 to $31.70 it could result in the stock rising to roughly $34.25.

While DirecTV has been losing subscribers, the data shows that over-the-top subscribers of its DirecTV Now has been growing, with total subscribers climbing to 1.858 million in the third quarter, from 1.155 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Overall the risk for AT&T going into its fourth quarter results seems high, with subscriber losses mounting at DirecTV and slowing growth at DirecTV Now. It could be the reason why we have seen bearish bets in the options market in the past week. We will find out one way or another next week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.