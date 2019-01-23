Krystal Biotech: Forget Botox, Is Gene Therapy The Answer To A Youthful Appearance?

Summary

Krystal Biotech is leveraging its HSV-1 viral delivery platform to treat cosmetic skin conditions, such as nasolabial folds and frown lines, by increasing local collagen production.

This market is currently dominated by Botox, which does $3.1 billion per year in sales.

An FDA approved cell therapy called LaViv validates the rationale behind the therapeutic target, and Krystal's manufacturing approach should overcome the commercial challenges that caused LaViv to flop.