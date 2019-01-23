Tesla: The Tale Of Vehicle Registrations Continues

There's still a gap of about 15,500 Model 3 cars that claimed to be delivered through October 2018, but not yet registered.

The whole Tesla story is so fascinating and full of events that if you follow it, your focus can easily shift several times a week from one topic to another when news or social media bring you a new TSLA headline. However, there are some matters that remain significant despite all the buzz. In my view, the topic of vehicle registrations is still important, and I’d try to convince you of that with sharing a fresh update on it.

You may remember from my previous article that there is a gap between the number of Tesla Model 3 vehicles registered in the NMVTIS database and the number of US deliveries of Model 3 estimated by InsideEVs. On January 1st, 2019, the gap was about 35,000 cars (see the picture below). Starting from mid-January, Tesla increased the speed of registrations – you can easily see the change on the following chart:

Source: Twitter user @TeslaCharts

The vehicle registrations gap for the whole 2018 seems to be reduced from 35,000 cars to “just” 20,000 cars or so. While this Tesla move is in all ways positive (about 15,000 customers finally received their plates and titles in 3 weeks), there is one additional problem that is clearly visible now.

To see it in details, let’s do some math with publicly available figures.

On January 17th, Bloomberg published a new article called “Tesla's Home Notches Almost Half of Model 3 Registrations”. While the topic of the article is itself very intriguing as it clearly shows the level of Tesla's dependency on Californian sales, let’s focus on the figures mentioned in the article.

Source: Bloomberg, highlighted by me

These two figures combined provide us with the understanding that, according to IHS Markit, Tesla registered about 80,337 (39,606/0.493) Model 3 cars through October 2018. If we cross-check this figure with the share of the State of New York (2.3%) from the same article, we get about 1,847 Model 3 cars that are registered in NY state through October, the figure which is very close to the one we get from the State of NY open dataset dated January 3rd – 1,814 cars.

Now let’s check it against the other numbers we know. According to InsideEVs, Tesla delivered 95,882 Model 3 cars by the end of October in the United States.

Tesla: US+Canada InsideEVs: US only Canada Q1’18 8182 8180 0 Q2’18 18449 15652 2785 Q3’18 56065 54300 2070 Q4’18 63150 61150 ? Oct’18 ? 17750 ? Jan-Oct’18 ? 95882 ?

Source: Tesla quarterly update letters and SEC filings; InsideEVs scorecard; fleetcarma website

Inside of the “bigger” gap of about 20,000 Model 3 cars covering the whole 2018, we now have a “smaller” gap of about 15,500 (95,882-80,337) vehicles for 10 months deliveries through October. And that’s the real problem because these cars should have been registered 2 months ago.

As far as Tesla started to register vehicles faster, reducing the overall number of delayed registrations, we should expect that the number of cars with delays longer than 2 months is falling. Let’s check if this is happening.

Source: Twitter user @TeslaCharts

Twitter user @TeslaCharts recently checked the list of VINs entered into Tesla TMC tracker with delivery dates through October that have not been masked by customers, and looked for these VINs in NMVTIS. More than 90% (94% or so) of these VINs are in the database now (if you remember from my previous article, up to 9-10% of VINs could not be found in NMVTIS because they belong to Canada or six states not covered by NMVTIS), and this number hasn’t increased much during the latest weeks, despite overall registration surge.

It seems that we shouldn’t expect to see many of these 15,500 VINs registered with the current trend. Where are these cars? What’s happened to them? Have they been sold outside the US? We’ll see Canada's Q4 2018 figures in 2 weeks or so, but there's no reason to expect Canadian sales to be significantly higher than 2,000 Model 3 cars (2,000 is the current InsideEVs estimation).

Probably InsideEVs was totally wrong with estimations on October sales, and Tesla delivered about 2,250 Model 3 cars instead of 17,750 in October 2018? It’s hard to believe. TMC tracker estimates October deliveries as 28% of total Q4, and it is about 18,300 cars.

I don’t have answers to these questions. Maybe you’ve got an idea and can share it in the comments section?

Summary

The gap of 15,500 Model 3 cars not registered for 2+ months is impressive. With the ASP of $55K, we are talking about $850M, a huge sum of money that is included in Q3/Q4 revenues.

If these cars have been sold in the US, why don’t we see them in registrations? If not… where are these cars? Have they been sold abroad? Where? Why haven’t we heard about that?

I hope that upcoming SEC filings will bring some light into the topic. Or probably Tesla will suddenly register all the missing VINs in the coming weeks. Anyway, I can't wait to see what happens next.

