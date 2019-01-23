'Business-Cycle-Driven Investing': Asset Allocation Daily

Thought For The Day: There appears to be a natural rhythm to economic history that is conducive to overweighting risk-taking while maintaining all due respect for risk avoidance.

The Mathematics of Shorting

“It's tough to make money being short a stock: you don't just need to be right, you need to be very right!” (Victor Haghani)

More On The Risks Of Shorting

“Again, the stock market tends to go up, a lot, over time. Most investors will do better concentrating on long investments rather than short positions. In particular, glamorous controversial shorts like Tesla are poorly-spent time for most investors. It's hard to get an investment edge on widely-covered stocks, and in companies with high short interest, the short squeezes and high borrow fee tend to kill your returns. I much prefer shorting under-the-radar companies that get little to no publicity for my portfolio hedges.” (Ian Bezek)

Buying High, Selling Low

“Over the last four decades I have experienced many rapid price declines... What I do know is that selling begets more selling, just as buying begets more buying. With the passage of time, prices will ultimately settle down at realistic prices that represent close to fair value. That is why greater than average returns have flowed to those few individuals who have the mental ability to buy when the majority are selling.” (Kendall Jackson)

Low Volatility

“While low volatility has the lowest ten-year return (from December 2008-December 2018), it has trailed the broad market by just 0.21% (13.12% vs. 12.91%) per year… Coupling this strong upside capture with lower drawdowns and lower volatility… and this might be a preferred strategy for many investors.” (Ploutos)

Economic History 101

“… the United States economy has experienced 113 years of expansion since 1854 - and 51 years of recession… So what 164 years of United States history shows us is that recessions are normal… Yes, recessions are not quite as dominant as expansions. The long-term averages are for the nation to be in expansions about 69 percent of the time and in recessions about 31 percent of the time. So, in any given year we are more than twice as likely to be in an expansion than we are to be in a recession.” (Daniel Amerman, CFA)

Thought For The Day

What is known as liability-driven investing, or LDI, is a respected strategy for pension funds, insurance companies and sophisticated retirement advisors that base their investing regimen on funding future liabilities when they are predictable, as is the case, for example, with a retiree’s monthly income needs. This contrasts with the standard benchmark-based approach of trying to match, say, the S&P 500. The essential difference between them is that LDI permits an investor to take as little investment risk as needed, whereas the benchmark approach often leads to more elevated levels of risk. An LDI-type manager, like an insurance company, would essentially say that if we can meet our future obligations with U.S. Treasury bonds, let’s not take on any additional risk.

Each of these two schools has its proponents, but I think there is a better, third way, which I have discussed in this forum many times. What I have advocated is splitting the difference between risk and safety via two separate tracks of risk-based investing, stocks and real estate, and one safety track consisting of cash and cash equivalents. I was therefore immediately struck by Daniel Amerman’s discussion of the economic history of business cycles (see the above quote).

His point is that recessions are so commonplace that investors ought to expect them. But what really struck me was the 2:1 ratio of expansion to recession, as documented during the past 164 years for which quality data exist. That matches my oft-recommended asset allocation. I’ve often referred to this asset mix as “tripod investing,” but after this fantastic bit of economic history, I could as well call it “business-cycle-driven investing.”

There appears to be a natural rhythm to economic history that is conducive to overweighting risk-taking while maintaining all due respect for risk avoidance. But each phase of the cycle is long enough to make people forget about the other phase. Consequently, investors are all too frequently ill-prepared for the market shifts. As Amerman puts it:

If we… use the example of a 20 year financial plan for someone who retires at 65 and expects to live to about age 85 - then their financial plan should arguably be able to handle six years of potentially stressed cash flows and six years of liquidating assets at potentially severely depressed prices, while still having enough money to cover living expenses. How many people are prepared for that?”

Since the Federal Reserve and other policy-making mandarins have yet to find a way to repeal the business cycle, despite some effort in that regard, it behooves investors to build a portfolio with legs to stand on – three of them.

