Should I Be Aiming To Buy Target? - Portfolio January 2019 Update

Target's last five years have not been pretty, and its future in large part depends on growth of its e-commerce platform.

Target was beaten up on the heels of its most recent earnings and has traded sideways since.

Owners of Target (TGT) stock have taken a beating as the merchandiser’s shares have been whacked to the tune nearly 20% since mid November.

Ouch.

Shares first started to fall in early November, but things really got going when the retailer released its 11/20 earnings report which was… ummm… not well received. Shares fell 7% on the back of the report and have traded sideways since.

Target is a blue chip company with a fantastic track record. When a stock like that takes a whack, it behooves investors to do some analysis. Is this company on sale, or is it stock on the receiving end of a well deserved valuation adjustment?

Keeping an eye on beaten up blue chips has served me well, helping me get into Starbucks at a fantastic price. The trick, however, is to avoid the falling knife.

I’ll give you the short version: if you think Target is going to start growing, you should buy here. If not, stay away.

Valuation and Growth

Target trades at a PE ratio of 11.7. On the surface, this is an attractive number, but a key piece of any valuation is the company’s expected future growth. It would seem Mr. Market is not impressed by Target’s growth prospects.

Is this fair?

Well… yeah, if history is any guide. Target has spent the last five years providing shareholders with exactly what it is priced for: no meaningful growth in sales or earnings.

Revenue has been stagnant at a little over $70 billion since 2013, and the lack of growth holds down to the bottom line. Just check out the two graphs from Target’s 2017 annual report.

Notice anything? And don’t bother looking too hard.

In fact, if I notice anything, it’s the uncomfortable feeling I get in my stomach from eyeing these charts. The trend line is flat, the 5-year CAGR is negative, and none of these things make me feel happy thoughts as a potential investor.

That is why Target trades at a depressed valuation multiple.

The question becomes whether the multiple has been punished enough, and, more importantly, whether the company will be able to get the “E” portion moving in coming years. I’m not interested in holding a growthless company for the long run, no matter how good the dividend or how low the PE ratio. If Target can return to growth, the market will sort out the rest.

A lot has been written of Target’s attempts to rejuvenate brands and improve the in store experience, and I’m not going to dig into that here. The elephant in the room is the online retail space. Target would be just fine in a world without Amazon (AMZN). However, the threat is real, and Target has long been behind in the online weapons race, thousands of miles behind Amazon and well behind comparable retailer Walmart (WMT).

E-commerce

While starting from behind, Target isn’t taking the e-commerce hits lying down. The company is pushing hard to catch up. In fact, in the last quarter, online sales for Target increased 49% year over year.

That is a big number, and it is a very big deal for Target.

Management has made a serious strategic commitment to developing its e-commerce capabilities. No conversation on the topic would be complete without discussing the December 2017 Shipt acquisition. Shipt was then a fast growing same-day delivery service startup that Target acquired in effort to increase utilization of its online platform. I think there are very strong arguments to be made that Target may have overpaid for Shipt ($550 million), but if Target continues to grow its online segment at a high rate, it will look much better in hindsight.

Target offers free two day shipping for many items (competing with Amazon), same day delivery with it’s $99/year Shipt option, and it offers free same day pickup as a further effort to increase its online platform utilization. If there is any area where Target can out-compete Amazon (but not Walmart), this is likely it. Part of the entire rationale for Amazon’s Whole Foods acquisition is that it increased Amazon’s ability to provide same or next day pickup. Target, with its ~1,850 locations, already has that power.

The great thing about same day pickup is that Target is getting customers in the store. Any time a customer is in the store, Target has an additional opportunity to drive revenue with on-site marketing or sales. I’m sure you have had the experience of stopping into a store to get just one thing and… walking out with half a dozen more.

Target also offers “Drive-Up” at 1,000 locations, where an item can be ordered online and delivered directly to the person’s car when they drive up only hours later.

That’s pretty convenient.

It is that exact convenience that is driving the 49% year over year increase in online sales.

Management's strategic initiatives seem to be working.

While the last five years have been pretty ugly as seen in the charts above, 2018 might be shaping up a little differently. Full year revenue is expected to come in over $75 billion, moderately higher than the five year range above, and earnings are expected to come in 10% higher year over year.

Things might already be starting to look up for Target’s stock, although that is far from certain. However, remember how the market works: by the time Target’s growth is apparent, it will already have experienced significant multiple expansion. The opportunity will be lost.

Dividend

Target’s blue chip status cannot be denied. The stock has been supporting the widows and orphans of the country for decades with its 50 year history of dividend growth. Not only that, but the recent growth rate has been strong with the dividend’s 5 year CAGR coming in at just over 13%. This growth rate has outpaced earnings, however, and the payout ratio now rests just shy of 50%.

Due to its present valuation, Target is sporting a historically high dividend yield of 3.6%, offering income investors an apparently attractive opportunity to build a position in Target. With a reasonable payout ratio, I have every expectation that the dividend is both safe as well as likely to increase in the foreseeable future. That said, Target must increase earnings if it is going to protect and grow the dividend in any meaningful way.

The Verdict

So what gives, why have share prices been smacked so hard when, operationally, the company is at worst at its baseline and at best taking some steps forward?

More than anything else, Target is hurting because the run up in share prices was ridiculous. Target got far, far ahead of itself for a brick and mortar merchandiser without meaningful growth. It should not have been trading at the nosebleed valuations of mid 2018, and it should not have taken an increased inventory number for the market to realize this.

That said, I find myself somewhat impressed by Target's progress in the online arena. They have taken some strong strategic steps and are making tangible progress. Target may even be turning around its stagnant revenue and earnings this year.

At worst, Target has found support at these levels. As a dividend champion trading at a historically high yield, Target is unlikely to fall much farther. Not only that, but investors are "paid to wait."

Overall, though, an investment in Target is not for what the company is now. By investing in Target, you are investing in the idea that they can continue to develop their online platform while continuing to rejuvenate their brick and mortar stores.

Some investments are slam dunks. That they should be bought is obvious to anyone who bothers to analyze and think.

This is not one of those cases. If Target fails to deliver, it will remain in a low or no-growth state.

I am willing to take a measured bet on the company’s strategic initiatives. The downside at this point appears to be limited, so any successes should lead to upside in shares. That said, I will not be loading up the elephant gun but will take chip shots while shares remain at these levels.

Making Money While I Sleep Portfolio Update

I am a little salty about this month’s investments. I wanted to make my monthly contribution in early January when the market swoon was in full effect. Timing wasn’t good, however, with work and funds availability. Since then the market has done nothing but rise, and I won’t be able to enjoy the prices available just a few weeks ago. I won’t complain too much, though, as I suspect more opportunities will present themselves.

My macro outlook continues to be neutral to positive. At the moment, I suspect we are on the early edge of a “slowdown” much like we felt in 2011, which caused the market to trade sideways for quite some time. There are worse things. I am not seeing evidence of a recession, and the markets have started to make up some of the technical damage done over the last two months.

I will continue to be on the lookout for economic fault lines but see no reason to withhold my monthly investment contributions. A lot of money has been lost - or “not made” - by forecasting a recession or market crash, and I am not going to let that happen to me. We have enjoyed over ten years of the most hated bull market of all time, and we have been told it was all coming to a crashing end virtually every month during that time. Yet, here we are, just 10% off all time highs. I am going to stick with what has worked for me for the last decade: keep a close eye on the situation and pick my spots.

That said, you’ll notice my contributions this month have trended to the defensive side with 70% of this month’s contribution in my Stalwarts. A lot of blue chip stocks have been going on sale. I am taking advantage of deep pullbacks in two wonderful blue chips in Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) and 3M Company (MMM). Pepsi (PEP) has also trended down towards the buy zone although is not quite at the levels where I would want to be aggressive. Brown Forman (BF.A) is also trading nears lows and is a solid buy here.

Last, I remain strongly bullish on Facebook (FB) and will be aggressive as long as it trades at these levels. There was an interesting news piece this past week about Facebook devoting more and more resources to its AR glasses. There is still heavy innovation at Facebook.

How have you been navigating the recent market swoon?

Good luck investing!

