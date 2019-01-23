Is Schlumberger A Bargain Stock Around Its 10-Year Lows?

By Aristofanis Papadatos

Despite its post-earnings rally, Schlumberger (SLB) has dramatically underperformed the market in the last five years. During this period, the stock has plunged 49% whereas the S&P has rallied 49%. Consequently, while the index is just 9% off its all-time high, Schlumberger is trading around the levels it was trading at the depths of the Great Recession. As the business performance of the company is in recovery mode, the daunting performance of the stock is surprising, at least on the surface. The big question is whether the stock has eventually become a bargain.

Business overview

Schlumberger is one of the 294 dividend-paying energy stocks. It is the world’s leading provider of oilfield technology and services. It provides technology and services for oil and gas exploration and production. It has activity in more than 85 countries.

The company was severely affected by the downturn of the energy sector, which began with the collapse of the oil price in mid-2014. Due to that collapse, Schlumberger was affected by the reduced production activity of its customers and thus its earnings per share plunged 76%, from $4.70 in 2013 to $1.14 in 2016.

However, the price of oil bottomed in early 2016 and has now doubled compared to that level. In addition, as the global demand for oil is in a steady uptrend, several production growth projects will be required in order for supply to continue to meet demand. Moreover, the U.S. oil production posted new all-time highs last year and is expected by EIA to climb to new record levels this year, above 12.0 M barrels per day. Overall, Schlumberger is in the early phases of a multi-year recovery.

The company reported its fourth quarter and full-year results last week. In the quarter, its revenues and its adjusted earnings per share fell 4% and 22%, respectively, compared to the previous quarter. The negative performance resulted from the collapse of the oil price since early October, which took its toll on the production activity in North America and thus caused a 12% decrease in the revenue of this segment.

On the bright side, international activity remained firm, with 1% sequential revenue growth despite falling oil prices. The great divergence between North America and international markets can be explained by the wide discount of WTI to Brent. It is also remarkable that most shale oil producers sell their oil at a significant discount to WTI so their discount to Brent is even wider.

Looking forward, it is reasonable to expect the oil price to somewhat rise, to more sustainable levels from a long-term perspective. Nevertheless, even at the current oil prices, management expects single-digit revenue growth in the international markets thanks to the above advantage of Brent. On the other hand, if the oil price remains around its current levels, which are marginal for production decisions of many producers in North America, the performance of the company in the region will remain volatile. Source: Investor Presentation

In the conference call, management stated that it would reduce the capital expenses from $2.2 B in 2018 to $1.5-$1.7 B this year. This drastic reduction will result in a great improvement in the free cash flows of the company, which are already remarkably strong (more on this below). As a result, the market became enthusiastic and rewarded the stock with an 8% rally on the day of its earnings release, the biggest one-day rally of the stock in more than 7 years.

Dividend Analysis

Schlumberger is offering an attractive 4.4% dividend yield. However, the company has paid the same dividend for four consecutive years. Even worse, in each of these four years, the dividend has exceeded the earnings by a wide margin. To provide a perspective, during the last four years, the company has distributed total dividends of $8.00 per share whereas it has earned only $5.89 per share in total. As a result, many investors are afraid that a dividend cut is just around the corner.

On the other hand, it is critical to note that the company has drastically reduced its capital expenses in recent years and hence it has greatly enhanced its free cash flows. To be sure, Schlumberger grew its free cash flows by 58%, from $3.6 B in 2017 to $5.7 B in 2018. It thus achieved free cash flows of $4.1 per share last year, more than twice the annual dividend. Therefore, the dividend is currently well covered by the free cash flows of the company. In addition, as the free cash flows are likely to improve this year and the company is in the early phases of a multi-year recovery, the dividend seems safe for the foreseeable future.

Growth prospects

The earnings of Schlumberger bottomed in 2016, along with the oil price. In 2018, its earnings per share of $1.62 were 42% higher than the bottom earnings per share of $1.14 but are still about 1/3 of the record earnings per share of $4.70, which were recorded in 2013. As the energy sector is in the early stages of a multi-year recovery, Schlumberger is likely to continue to grow its earnings in the upcoming years.

On the other hand, it is important to note that there have been great technological advances in oil production. These advances have enabled oil producers to extract more oil, for a longer period from a given number of operating wells. As a result, it is prudent not to expect Schlumberger to return to its record profitability anytime soon. To cut a long story short, the oilfield technology providers, such as Schlumberger and Halliburton (HAL), are victims of their own success, as they generate lower revenues from the same production volumes. We find it reasonable to expect Schlumberger to approximately double its earnings per share, from about $1.75 this year to $3.50 in 2024, for a 14.9% average annual growth rate.

Valuation and expected returns

While the business performance of Schlumberger has been in recovery mode in the last two years, the stock has shed 53% over this period. This is a harsh reminder that valuation is paramount for this highly cyclical stock. Therefore, investors should pay special attention to the valuation of the stock before pulling the trigger to purchase it.

Schlumberger is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 25.7. The stock has traded at much higher earnings multiples in the last four years, above 30.0, but investors should be careful. The extreme price-to-earnings ratios in recent years have resulted from the depressed earnings of the company, which have been caused by the prolonged downturn of the business. As the company will continue to recover in the upcoming years, its price-to-earnings ratio will continue to fall towards normal levels. Overall, it is reasonable to expect the stock to trade at a price-to-earnings ratio around 20.0 by 2024. If this proves correct, the stock will incur a 4.9% annualized drag in its returns over the next five years.

Given all the above, Schlumberger is likely to offer an approximate 14.4% average annual return over the next five years thanks to 14.9% annual growth of its earnings per share and its 4.4% dividend, which will be partly offset by a 4.9% annualized contraction of its price-to-earnings ratio.

Schlumberger is a highly cyclical stock, which is very vulnerable to recessions. It is also very sensitive to the underlying commodity prices, which are beyond its control. As a recession has not shown up for essentially a decade, this is an important risk factor to keep in mind, particularly amid rising interest rates. The above-mentioned attractive expected returns of the stock will hold true only in the absence of a recession. In the event of a recession, the actual returns will be lower, with the exact returns determined by the length and the severity of the recession.

Final thoughts

Schlumberger is in the early phases of a multi-year recovery while its stock is trading around its Great Recession levels. As a result, although the market has already priced a significant portion of future growth in the stock, the latter is likely to highly reward those who purchase it at its current price, in the absence of a recession. However, if a recession shows up in the upcoming years, it will greatly hurt the stock due to its high vulnerability to economic downturns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.