The Perfect ETF And Perfect Mutual Fund For Volatile Times

If I had titled this article “The Perfect ETF for Volatile Times” tens of thousands of readers would have opened it. As soon as I use the words “Mutual Fund,” however, many readers move along so as not to be tainted by the very idea.

We have all been either brainwashed or more likely spoiled by years when you could simply throw darts at the market and make money. But I submit that, in times like we may be entering now, active management beats passive even after allowing for the greater expense of research, analysis and active decision making.

An ETF is an unguided missile. If the market rises, long ETFs rise. If the market falls, long ETFs fall. So do many mutual funds which are themselves nothing but overpriced index funds living on past glories. In these cases, the ETF that mirrors the mutual fund might well be the better choice.

However, there are mutual funds which march to the beat of a different drummer. I don’t mean simply variations on a theme like, say, ETFs that stress dividend income as their index or momentum growth as their index or some other variation. Once launched, these “missiles” may do better or worse than the market, but they still travel in the same direction. But they cannot decide to go to cash, change their focus from one sector to another or decide that value is the better choice than growth for x period of time.

An open-end mutual fund, on the other hand, can structure its charter to say anything from “we plan to be long 70% and short 30% with the latter comprising what our research leads us to conclude are the weakest of the weak” to “we plan to be 70% invested but retain the flexibility to go 100% into short income instruments if we decide that is the smartest thing we could do.” In short, these missiles can be redirected while in flight.

I will discuss one ETF that may be a better safe haven than most, but first let me suggest, as I did one year ago, the following fund. For those who have been convinced by Wall Street that intra-day trading is the big benefit of ETFs, at least linger long enough before racing to my ETF choice to review the following three mutual fund charts.

I’m not saying the good times for this fund, or any investment, will last forever. I’ve been in the business too many decades to believe anything, in the markets anyway, lasts forever! But for 2018 – yet again – I'm glad I held the AlphaCentric Income Opportunities Fund (IOFIX –IOFAX if you are an advisory / institutional client) as our largest holding in our Investors Edg model portfolio.

Here's the chart I showed in February 2018 in my original article.

You might enjoy that article for what some readers and subscribers call The Harry Story. Harry was a real client of mine. Everyone thought he was dotty for wasting his time on a particular investment. Turns out an 80-year-old retired bankruptcy judge knew a heck of a lot more than the rest of us (then) young whippersnappers!

Back to the update to IOFIX… Here's the growth from inception in May of 2015 through the end of 2017, up 37% in 2 ½ years…

Source: AlphaCentric Income Opportunities Fund website and presentations

…and here is what happened, first, vs. various types of bond funds in 2018:

Source: AlphaCentric Income Opportunities Fund website and presentations

The next chart shows how IOFIX did vs. the S&P 500 and the Russell 2000 from inception. You’ll notice there were two very brief periods where the S&P was actually ahead. But falling like it did in February 2018 and then the entire fourth quarter, we have a classic hare and tortoise race:

Source: AlphaCentric Income Opportunities Fund website and presentations

I own IOFIX for preservation of capital and consistency of returns. I don’t expect to beat the equities market every year. In fact, in 2018 IOFIX actually lost value – but the steady-Eddie monthly distributions more than made up for that capital decline. In total return, the fund was only up 4.79% in 2018. Of course, that still trounced the 90%-plus of the competition for my investment dollars that lost money in 2018.

Traditional equity and ETF buyers too often eschew the best of what's available in income mutual funds. Yet the best of these typically provide the steady anchor that keeps a portfolio from drifting with every change in the market currents, making them especially valuable for equity investors.

IOFIX occupies an extremely low beta (low correlation to the stock market) niche in the marketplace. It shares this space with some other fine mutual funds I have also discussed in previous articles, like Semper MBS Total Return, Voya Securitized Credit, Holbrook Income and PIMCO Mortgage Opportunity. While most of these funds are classified as multi-sector funds, all of them deal, at least partially, in securitized commercial and/or residential mortgage backed securities. Since inception, IOFIX has shown itself to be such an anchor of calm - and yet it has returned equity-like performance.

What does IOFIX do so well? In a nutshell, they buy junk that no one else wants. Before you think I am referring to high-risk junk bonds, I' not. Scores of funds do that. Today the “junk” – that isn’t really junk any more - they buy are subprime non-agency-backed Residential Mortgage Backed Securities (RMBS) and other asset-backed securities (ABS) that met their comeuppance in the 2007-2009 kerfuffle. A simple back-of-the-business-card explanation is that IOFIX buys and trades bonds backed by pools of individual mortgages.

“Non-agency-backed” means that these are not mortgages held in tranches by a federal agency. That’s a good thing. The best opportunities come from the fractured markets below most funds’ radar or scope of competence.

IOFIX primarily selects mortgages from the pre-2007 era. Their rationale for so doing is that, while these mortgages are still considered subprime, if someone is still paying the mortgage today either (1) that someone got a job or a better job and is still paying 10 or more years later or (2) it has been refinanced so that someone is still paying 10 or more years later.

Further working in IOFIX’s favor is that many of these mortgages have floating-rate coupons so the income from them increase as interest rates rise. These have since been aggregated and re-formed in various geographic, demographic, life of loan, and other iterations that are complex in the extreme and hard enough to source that it just isn’t worth it for most firms. It takes a special skill set to know what they are looking for to separate the wheat from the chaff.

In addition, having created these tranches and sold them as if they were AAA obligations, the big banks and brokerage firms that perpetrated this fraud don’t want anything to do with them now. They would rather we all forget they ever touched them, let alone created them. That's why there's little motivation to compete in this space by the big boys – leaving it wide open for some very smart niche players.

Strangely enough, given what investors thought of these securities 10 years ago in the midst of the housing market collapse, this asset class is now becoming quite desirable because of their good strong yields, a better loan-to-value profile, almost no correlation to typical fixed income, and improving creditworthiness of the individual holders that comprise these tranches.

Mortgage rates, even as rates rise, are likely to stay below the median of the past few years. Indeed, from the fourth quarter of 2018 on, mortgage rates have actually been falling! Yes, the Fed has increased short-term rates but all that has done is narrow the yield curve. Long rates have come down, not risen, since then!

Here's a chart from my original article. I show it simply because it has gotten even better since then…

Source: AlphaCentric Income Opportunities Fund website and presentation

Given that the area in which they choose to specialize trades about $1 billion per day, it's big enough for IOFIX and its compatriots to be able to pick and choose from, but too small for your typical $100 billion-plus Wall Street trading desk.

IOFIX is not a one-trick pony. While the best thing on the menu right now is RMBSs, the fund always is on the lookout for other specialized markets too small for the big boys, but incredibly profitable for thee and me. The fund’s charter allows it to invest wherever management finds value. These will likely be in other niche areas where they can add special value.

I extend this thought as both kudo and caveat… While the now-performing (previously subprime) market segment is huge (almost $400 billion), it will over time become harder for IOFAX to find bonds at a price it's willing to pay. That's when we will see if management is sharp enough to find other equally compelling niches.

As of this writing, IOFAX pays just over a 5% annualized dividend. The dividend is paid monthly. It isn’t just these fine returns that have attracted me to IOFIX, however. It's also the consistency of the returns. This fund is in a real sweet spot and I believe will be for years to come.

The expense ratio is higher than most funds but then the returns thus far have been “much” higher. As they grow, these expenses may well come down. Currently, IOFIX charges 1.5%.

The fund’s minimum purchase is $2,500. Subsequent investments may be made in increments of as low as $50. While the fund’s prospectus allows for a broader mandate of asset-backed securities, IOFIX currently maintains a clearly defined RMBS niche summarized here and depicted below: Smaller, seasoned, subprime, mezzanine securities with improving underlying collateral, uncorrelated to broader market with less interest rate risk, producing a high-income strategy yielding 5%-8% annually. Its total return however, since inception, has been much higher.

Source: AlphaCentric Income Opportunities Fund website & presentation

IOFIX is a tough act to follow, but if you are a die-hard ETF-only buyer, let’s talk about one that I also own personally and which has an extremely low Beta to the market. Invesco’s Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

One very important caveat about any traditional mutual fund or exchange-traded fund that invests in “financial preferreds” like banks, brokerage firms, insurers and financial real estate companies: Almost all of these are almost always “non-cumulative.” That means they can skip a dividend payment and never have to make it up to the preferred shareholder the way a cumulative preferred would!

For that reason, while I like to buy and sell preferred shares – they are so delightfully illiquid that when people decide to sell they can send the prices down to bargain basement prices for no reason other than that there are more scared sellers than brave buyers – I don’t like to trade non-cumulative preferreds. In their case, sellers with inside information (No! Really? Isn’t that illegal?) might be driving them down and I don’t want to be the guy catching the falling knife.

It's unlikely that the likes of JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs will skip a payment. This isn’t because they are good corporate citizens or even firms noted for keeping their promises. It's simple PR. Living on the edge as most of these goliaths do, gnashing their teeth against their competitors’ claws, it simply isn’t good optics to look as if your institution is in so much trouble that it would miss a dividend payment on a preferred security. The wolves (those are the ones with both claws and teeth) would be circling in a Wall Street-New York minute.

Still, I choose to buy an entire basket of such offerings, just in case. Invesco Financial Preferred invests about 90% of its total assets in preferred securities of financial institutions, which might be fixed, fixed-to-floating, or variable rate that adjusts to LIBOR or T-Bills.

Another reason I choose to buy these preferreds via old friend PGF is that, while all preferreds are less liquid (especially during a panic) the big banks and brokerage titans have a ready outlet for selling that you and I don’t have: They have a captive audience of clients, many of whom don’t care what gets placed in their portfolio as long as they aren’t bothered to make a decision. Or if they have not given discretionary power to their broker, they are still ready candidates to receive the phone call that begins with (nothing so crass and obvious but still a variation of) “Have I got a deal for you.”

To have this peace of mind during difficult times and to be paid a current 5.2% to own those firms that qualify for the index (the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Financial Index) fills that corner of the foundation of my investing pyramid where I watch it, but never – so far – have had to worry about it. Of course, if we see another 2007-2009 with the title of “Big Banks Misbehaving, Part II” I would be the first to slowly begin exiting my oversized position here!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.