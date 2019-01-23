CSX: Dividend Growth Will Stay On Track In 2019

By Josh Arnold

CSX Corporation (CSX) had a strong 2018. The stock began the year at $55 but ended it at $62 despite the treacherous market conditions we witnessed in late December. Indeed, before falling precipitously into the end of the year, shares had reached $75 during the late summer. Investors are generally positive on continued economic growth in the US and that continues to bode well for CSX and the other rail operators.

Despite the move higher off of the lows, we continue to see CSX as a buy based upon its earnings growth and dividend growth potential. CSX is also a Dividend Achiever, which is a group of stocks that have boosted their payouts for at least ten consecutive years; CSX is at 13 years of consecutive increases today. Given where its payout ratio is and its prospects for further earnings and free cash flow growth, we think CSX will be a strong dividend growth pick for many years to come.

Overview of Recent Events

CSX traces its roots back to 1827 when the B&O Railroad was first chartered with horse-drawn cars. The company began with only 13 miles of track but has since expanded to cover 23 states in the US and 21,000 route miles. The company provides rail, rail-to-truck and intermodal transport services across a broad and deep customer base. Its network covers nearly two-thirds of the population in the US and boasts access to over 70 ports. CSX enjoys nearly $13 billion in annual revenue and the stock has a current market capitalization of $57 billion.

CSX reported Q4 earnings on 1/16/19 and results beat estimates. CSX managed 58% growth in adjusted earnings-per-share, improving from 64 cents in the year-ago period to $1.01 this time around. A sizable improvement in the company’s operating ratio was a primary driver of the impressive growth in earnings. Indeed, CSX’ adjusted operating ratio fell 480bps from last year’s Q4 to just 60.3%, greatly improving profitability. In addition to better margins, CSX reported that revenue rose in every industry it serves with the exception of fertilizers, which fell marginally. Strength, on the other hand, was seen in chemicals, automotive, forest products, and metals.

Source: Q4 earnings presentation, page 8

In addition to much higher revenue, the company saw improvements in terminal dwell (downtime), train velocity, and locomotive miles per day. This helped fuel the better operating ratio for Q4, along with higher revenue totals, and more than offset a lower count of cars online. These core metrics performed well in Q4 and given that the company continues to focus heavily on operating efficiency, we see no reason to believe it won’t continue.

Source: Q4 earnings presentation, page 11

Adjusted free cash flow for the full year rose 88% to $3.2 billion thanks to operating profit improvements, and that helped CSX returned $5.4 billion in cash to shareholders during the year. That was double the capital returns for 2017, with the vast majority coming via buybacks.

CSX also authorized a new $5 billion buyback, which is good for about 11% of the current float. That factors into our initial estimate of $4.20 in earnings-per-share for this year, which we believe will be heavily influenced by buybacks.

Growth Prospects

CSX’ earnings grow unpredictably during different periods in the economic cycle simply because its fortunes are tied to rail volumes and pricing strength. These critical factors are heavily dependent upon particular industries and how they’re faring at the time.

Source: Baird Global Industrial Conference presentation, page 4

However, we like CSX for its sizable network scale, which covers most of the major population centers in the US, as well as its high level of diversification by industry. The chemicals sector is the largest in terms of revenue and it is still only 20% of the total. That diversification comes in handy when certain sectors or customers experience weakness, and we think this will help CSX continue to grow in the coming years.

We see mid-single digit revenue increases coming annually as a result of the company’s broad network and sector diversification, fueled by continued economic growth. We also see more improvement in margins despite CSX’ already-low efficiency ratio as it continues to seek ways to boost its operating metrics. Finally, the buyback should be a sizable contributor to earnings-per-share growth as the company continues to reduce the float, as it has for many years.

Source: Baird Global Industrial Conference presentation, page 6

CSX has managed to dramatically increase the amount of earnings it converts to free cash flow in the past two years as its conversion used to be quite poor. However, free cash flow and net income are near parity thanks to a sizable increase in asset efficiency. This improvement in free cash flow conversion will not only help CSX afford to continue to buy back stock in the billions, but also grow its dividend.

CSX has put buybacks first in recent years but with its much-reduced capex spending as part of its operational efficiency initiatives, more cash should be freed up for dividend increases. With the payout ratio still very low, CSX has plenty of room to continue its streak of dividend increases while still affording it the ability to buy back stock. CSX certainly isn’t an income stock today, but it has tremendous dividend growth opportunities given its very low payout ratio and strong growth fundamentals.

Expected Returns

CSX’ valuation has actually improved recently despite the relative strength in the stock and today, it trades for 16 times our estimate of $4.20 in earnings-per-share for 2019. That compares to its historical average in the area of 15 or 16, meaning the stock is fairly valued. While we obviously prefer stocks trading below their fair values, CSX was overvalued in recent years, so we see this as a somewhat rare opportunity not to have to overpay for the stock.

We see essentially no impact from the valuation over time given that the stock trades at fair value, but expect 9% earnings-per-share growth and the 1.4% yield to combine for ~10% annual total returns. The buyback will play a key part in achieving these returns, in addition to margin improvements and revenue growth.

Final Thoughts

Railroad operators are notoriously cyclical but CSX looks poised to provide double digit returns to shareholders in the coming years thanks to a more reasonable valuation. The dividend should continue to grow for many years to come, even if we see an economic slowdown, adding to the company’s streak of dividend increases.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.