Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

As of closing on Ja. 22, Aphria shares traded for 1.577x Green Growth Brands shares.

After hours on Jan. 22, both Green Growth Brands' (OTCQB:GGBXF) and Aphria's (APHA) Canadian listings (GGB.CN) (APHA.TO) were halted.

Given the halting of both listings, it was little surprise to find out the reason why: Green Growth Brands submitted a formal offer to take over Aphria.

Formal documents were soon posted on Aphria and GGB's Sedar pages:

The Offer

GGB's formal offer is very much like the informal offer they had previously made. The offer is an all-stock offer, still priced at 1.5714 shares of Green Growth Brands for each share of Aphria.

GGB further announced they had a commitment letter from investors for the purchase of $150 million in Green Growth shares "as a backstop to the company's previously announced intention to complete a $300 million equity financing in connection with the completion of the Offer." The formal offer will commence on Jan. 23, 2019, and will remain open until May 9, 2019.

GGB offered several reasons why investors should accept this offer and why the offer is a superior alternative to the status quo at Aphria. GGB stressed that the merger would create an unparalleled North American powerhouse, increase the scale and footprint of both companies, and combine Aphria's production expertise with GGB's retail strength. GGB's full argument can be found in their press release.

This takeover offer is likely to be hostile. The Board at Aphria is likely to recommend voting against this offer, although they have not issued a recommendation yet:

"Aphria shareholders are advised to take no action on the Offer until Aphria's Board of Directors has made a formal recommendation to shareholders. Having received the Offer, the independent committee of Aphria directors (the "Independent Committee") will consider it with its advisors before making a formal recommendation to Aphria's Board of Directors. Shareholders will be notified of any recommendation of the Board of Directors through a news release and Directors' Circular in accordance with applicable securities laws. Shareholders are also encouraged to visit AphriaFuture.ca for more information." Aphria Press Release, Jan 22, 2019

The Pricing

GGB Price data by YCharts

Green Growth Brands is offering 1.5714 of its own shares for each Aphria share. Today, Aphria's shares trade at 1.577x the price of Green Growth Brands' shares - meaning that this offer is a discount rather than a premium for Aphria shareholders.

At the most simplistic level, Aphria shareholders voting in favor of this deal would be taking a C$0.03 discount to closing pricing on Jan. 22:

Shares Price ($CAD) Ratio Value ($CAD) Gain/Loss Trade away: TSE:APHA $9.43 $9.43 Receive: CNSX:GGB $5.98 1.5714 $9.40 -$0.03 Actual closing APHA/GGB Ratio: 1.5769 -0.4%

Given this view, rejecting the deal would be a very easy decision. Why? Because any Aphria shareholder that would prefer to own Green Growth Brands shares already could sell their Aphria shares and purchase more than 1.5714 GGB shares for each Aphria share sold.

It's a Bit More Complex

But the bid is a bit more complex than this because this isn't a cash offer. Aphria shareholders would have a stake in the new company - a large stake. There are factors here that could potentially make this deal more attractive than merely accepting a price for Aphria shares that's 0.4% below market prices.

Synergy: If this deal would create synergy, the combination of Aphria and GGB could be worth more than the sum of their parts - suggesting that even if the price paid for Aphria is only a fair price and not a premium, the combination of the two businesses is worth more, so Aphria shareholders might prefer to own shares in the combined business.

Replace management: Aphria's management team not only has a long history of scandals, but they're also currently in a management transition. CEO Vic Neufeld is stepping down and being replaced by an unnamed successor. Aphria shareholders might favor this deal because it replaces a management team that's frequently been the target of short-seller allegations with a fresh team with big ambitions.

GGB's ambitions: C$1 billion in revenue in 2021 via GGB Investor Presentation.

What if Aphria Was Purchasing Green Growth Brands?

We also can look at this deal in another way. Given the relative size of these two companies, this deal is akin to doing a few things at once:

Aphria is purchasing Green Growth Brands in an all-stock deal. Aphria is changing their management team and board to GGB's team. Aphria is changing their stock listing and name to GGB's name.

If we look at it in this way, where does that leave us?

Many Aphria shareholders may prefer to have a different management team in place. Many shareholders still love Vic Neufeld and his homely mannerisms, but many also are tired of scandals. Perhaps getting a new management team in place - like GGB's management team - would be attractive to a subset of Aphria investors. While Green Growth Brands went public only recently, their management team has deep retail experience, with each member having experience at L Brands and other retailers.

Source: GGB Investor Presentation.

In addition to replacing Aphria's management team with GGB's, Aphria shareholders also would be giving up their New York Stock Exchange listing and their Toronto Stock Exchange listing. Instead, shares would trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange - Canada's third-largest stock exchange, and the only exchange willing to list shares of companies with federally-illegal businesses like American cannabis.

Notably, this also may allow Aphria to repurchase its Liberty Health (OTCQX:LHSIF) assets. Those U.S.-based assets were only sold to allow Aphria to upgrade its stock listing. Without TSE or NYSE listings, Aphria may have contractual power to re-purchase its stake in Liberty Health. This would provide Aphria with access to the Florida market as well as other markets. However, the wording of Aphria's spin-off press release suggests such a repurchase would not be possible:

"In addition, Aphria has secured an irrevocable option with the buyers pursuant to a Note Purchase Agreement to repurchase the Shares of Liberty or any replacement securities from the buyers for the value of the promissory note, together with any interest thereon. In consideration for the grant of the option to repurchase such securities from the buyers, the Company will pay a pro rata cash payment to each of the buyers on an annual basis. The exercise of the option by the Company is conditional upon certain conditions being satisfied, including that cannabis is federally legalized in the United States and that the TSX approves the exercise of such option and the repurchase of such securities." Aphria press release, Sep 6, 2018

Let's assume, for a moment, that shareholders are comfortable with a management change and comfortable with a de-listing. The next question is this: How much is Aphria "paying" for GGB?

Based on diluted share counts from their most recent filings, Aphria shareholders would control 64% of the resulting entity:

Diluted Shares Ratio Resulting Shares Control TSE:APHA 260,521,979 1.5714 409,384,238 64% CNSX:GGB 232,342,705 1 232,342,705 36% Resulting Entity 641,726,943 100%

Source: Author based on company filings.

Functionally, this is equivalent to if Aphria was instead purchasing Green Growth Brands in an all-stock deal for 0.636 Aphria shares (1/1.5714) per Green Growth share (and replacing management and de-listing):

Diluted Shares Ratio Resulting Shares Control TSE:APHA 260,521,979 1 260,521,979 64% CNSX:GGB 232,342,705 0.636 147,857,137 36% Resulting Entity 408,379,116 100%

Sentimentality about the Aphria name aside, would Aphria investors be opposed to purchasing GGB in an all-stock deal for 0.636 Aphria shares/GGB share? For that matter, would GGB shareholders be willing to accept a purchase for 0.636 Aphria shares?

If the tables were turned, and if Aphria was instead offering to purchase Green Growth Brands, I suspect that more Aphria shareholders would be in favor of the deal than today. Conversely, I also suspect the fewer Green Growth Brands shareholders would be in favor of being taken over by a Canadian grower - trading the potential gains of an enormous U.S. market for the relatively more mature growth of the post-legalization Canadian market.

Thoughts

For my part, I have some level of skepticism about both management teams here.

I'm skeptical of Green Growth's management primarily due to the company's relative youth and because of the company's original offer, which seemed deceptively worded. In my opinion, Green Growth's original suggestion that GGB shares were worth C$7/share seemed designed to fool retail investors. Notably, that verbiage is left out of the press release today, which is a welcome change - but I still would have preferred if management never suggested this fictional price tag at all.

Similarly, it's tough not to be skeptical of Aphria's management. Aphria has been rocked by several short-seller campaigns, including March 2018 allegation of insider deals and December 2018 allegations of the same. For their part, Aphria denied the March allegations and denies the December allegations. However, despite those denials, both CEO Vic Neufeld and Aphria co-founder Cole Cacciavilliani are stepping down following the short-seller allegations. While this falls short of a smoking gun, it's enough to raise at least the shadow of a doubt in my mind - doubts about Aphria's management.

However, in the end, I do not expect this deal to happen. This is a hostile takeover offer, an all-stock deal, and a deal that offers no premium to shareholders. Each of those factors makes this deal less likely.

Further, this deal would amount to de-listing Aphria shares, moving from the largest stock exchanges in both the United States and Canada to a third-tier Canadian exchange. While that may be acceptable to some investors, this would disqualify some institutional holders from investing in the resulting company - making those investors very unlikely to vote in favor of such a deal.

Thus, I can't see this deal happening, at least as it's currently structured. However, if it opened the door to other bidders for Aphria - especially outside the cannabis industry - I suspect that shareholders would be willing to listen to their offers. Time will tell if other potential acquirers step to the plate or if Green Growth Brands sweetens their offer.

Happy investing!