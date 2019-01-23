BBN: An Interesting Fixed Income Closed-End Fund For Income Investors

Summary

BBN is an interesting closed-end fund providing investors with exposure to taxable municipal securities and Build America Bonds.

The fund has significant weighting to several of the states that are currently facing enormous pension shortfalls.

These pension shortfalls expose the fund to risks as nobody knows exactly how this will be handled when the states run into financial problems.

Most of the bonds are revenue bonds with their own dedicated cash flows, which helps remove some of the uncertainty.

The fund uses leverage, which boosts the yield but also exposes the fund to downside risk.