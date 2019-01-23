Cannex: A Proven Operator With Promising Growth Prospects

US legal cannabis market estimated at $7.06 billion in 2016; $8.5 billion in 2017. Projected CAGR of 24.9% from 2017 to 2025. Global legal market estimated to reach USD $146.4 billion by 2025.

Has attracted high-profile partnerships and financings since its debut on CSE in March 2018, including $32 million investment from Gotham Green Partners, LLC in November 2018.

Cannex Capital Corporation is the parent company of one of the largest cannabis producers in the Pacific Northwest.

For being an early entrant in the high-growth "frontier" market that is recreational cannabis, Cannex Capital Corporation (OTCQX:CNXXF) has a solid track record of moving quickly and effectively in deploying capital to produce great products, develop brands and reach scale. Given its trajectory since its market debut in March 2018 and the stock's recent strong performance during the turbulent market weeks of late December '18, Cannex appears to have strong growth prospects and attractive growth opportunities in the pipeline, at an attractive valuation relative to its peers.

My goal is to show what I consider to be a compelling bull case for Cannex Capital Corporation, as a company with a track record of operational excellence, successful entry into new markets, and new partnerships that signal confidence from investors.

Given the extensive regulatory uncertainty that exists in the cannabis industry, I consider it prudent to evaluate both the performance of the company's management and existing business; as well as its ability to adapt to change, work with regulators, develop partnerships with dominant or ascendant market players; and utilize creative, effective and mutually-beneficial financing structures moving forward.

Based on the strength of Cannex's existing business performance; its management; and its promising new partnerships and capitalizations in this high-growth emerging market, I view Cannex as being one of the most attractive speculative buy opportunities in the US- and international cannabis sector.

I've organized the article into the following sections:

Cannex: An Overview Market Size Competitive Landscape Management Firm Structure Financial Health Revenue Valuation Expansion Progress & Partnerships Strategy Risks & Concerns The Bottom Line

Cannex: An Overview

Cannex is a Canadian-listed firm with significant assets and production infrastructure in the US, "positioned to be a leader in the global cannabis revolution". As per its recent filings, "Cannex, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, provides a range of comprehensive and flexible growth options for licensed cannabis cultivators, processors, and dispensaries in the United States, including provision of:

Turn-key real estate with operational infrastructure; Cannabis growing-related consulting services; Purchasing-agent services; and Sales of packaging and other non-cannabis product inputs, such as soil, indoor lighting, and packaging.

The Company has operations in Washington State and a corporate head office in Vancouver, BC, Canada."

Cannex was an was one of the first US producers to list publicly via a reverse-takeover (RTO) merger with a Canadian shell company (formerly Arco Resources). Cannex raised $36m USD in its pre-RTO financing, as a parent company to several US licensed producers created to provide access to global capital markets.

As of June 2018, Cannex began trading in US markets under the OTCQB ticker CNXXF. On October 19, 2018, Cannex upgraded to OTCQX from OTCQB Venture Market.

The foundation of Cannex's business is its operations in Washington State. Northwest Cannabis Solutions (NWCS), currently Cannex's largest revenue-producing asset, has been Washington State's top producer/processor of cannabis in nearly every month since legalization took place in 2016.

Source: 502Data: NWCS

Since Washington State's legalization of recreational cannabis, NWCS has generated $94,092,459 in total sales. In terms of total sales generated in Washington, NWCS is second only to "Grow Op Farms" (a private company, with $137,953,485).

Cannex now sits at #24 on the "Public Cannabis Company Revenue Tracker" for US Dollar Reporting firms, an index of all publicly-traded cannabis companies that report their financials in terms of USD.

Public Cannabis Company Revenue Tracker (NYSEARCA:USD)

Source: New Cannabis Ventures

Market Size

According to Forbes, the U.S. market, estimated at $8.5 billion, represents 90% of the total global market for cannabis (which grew by 37% in 2017). (Source: Forbes).

The following chart, from Marijuana Business Daily, estimates the total US demand for recreational cannabis, alongside market size figures for other consumer market segments.

Source: Putting the $55 billion US retail cannabis market in perspective

Source: Legal Marijuana Market Worth $146.4 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 34.6%

Competitive Landscape

Cannex has no shortage of competitors, and compared to the biggest players in the space, is still relatively small, with a market cap of $111 million. Calling the cannabis stock sector "frothy", is in many ways an understatement. Looking at Cannex's larger competitors, many have seen dramatic increases in share price and market capitalization, since listing; yet Cannex has not.

In my opinion, this is one of the reasons I see substantial upside for investors in Cannex. At the same time, one could argue that Cannex has been fairly-valued by the market, and is simply less-attractive, or less-known, than its larger competitors.

However, looking at some of Cannex's most well-known and well-capitalized competitors, there is evidence that some of the fastest-growing players in the space have engaged in questionable activities, from an investor's standpoint. Over the last few months, we've seen some of the high-flying names in the cannabis industry hit by shareholder lawsuits. I share the following examples, as an evidence for the importance of the integrity, honesty, and dependability of firms' management executives.

MedMen, the industry giant with a market cap of $2 billion, was recently sued by one of its largest outside shareholders and former Board members, The Inception Companies. The suit alleges that the Defendant, MedMen CEO Andrew Modlin, is intentionally withholding its shares from its shareholders, using conflicted corporate structuring in breach of fiduciary duty. In addition, MedMen is also facing a class action lawsuit from former employees that allege multiple labor law violations.

Liberty Health Sciences (OTCQX:LHSIF), as of January 8, 2019, is now the subject of an investigation "on behalf of investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws." Liberty has a market cap of $249 million.

Here is a list of the top ten largest global cannabis stocks, by market capitalization. Notice that only two of these stocks, Curaleaf and Tilray are also in the top-ten global revenue rankings for "US Dollar Reporting" companies; as several of the companies on the list below, are "Canadian Dollar Reporting" companies. In terms of comparing public companies in the cannabis sector, this divide between USD- and CAD-reporting firms is one of the challenges investors face in trying to obtain information and track progress.

Global Cannabis Stock Index

Symbol Company Last Share Volume Total Value 52Wk High Market Cap CGC Canopy Growth Corporation 43.52 11,627,868 512,077,958 59.25 14,915,500,669 TLRY Tilray Inc. 77.20 5,950,177 478,712,991 300.00 7,257,182,294 ACB Aurora Cannabis Inc. 6.44 39,328,637 256,643,186 12.53 6,427,652,871 GWPH GW Pharmaceuticals Plc 137.29 537,519 73,147,283 179.65 4,193,242,704 CRON Cronos Group Inc. 14.90 23,020,837 339,026,241 15.30 2,662,636,645 CURLF Curaleaf Holdings Inc 5.70 173,887 999,047 9.80 1,912,151,999 APHA Aphria Inc. 6.68 3,951,622 25,589,523 18.53 1,668,412,091 HYYDF HEXO Corp - Ordinary Shares 5.21 1,264,446 6,473,918 7.17 1,032,746,863 MRMD MariMed Inc 3.96 508,108 2,062,852 5.80 825,259,616 GGBXF Green Growth Brands Inc 4.19 139,306 586,826 5.21 763,347,380

Source: New Cannabis Ventures

Management

Cannex's leaders include veteran executives from publicly-traded Canadian firms (Anthony Dutton, CEO & Director); seasoned operators who cut their teeth at Northwest Cannabis Solutions, Cannex's largest subsidiary (Leo Gontmakher, COO, President & Director); and experienced financiers (David Croom, CFO, and Jerry Derevyanny, Director & EVP Corporate Development).

Looking at the length and specificity of Cannex's press releases, it is clear that the company's management has made a serious effort to communicate openly, consistently and meaningfully. The success of NWCS, as well as the traction leading up to Cannex's successful listing, reflect well on management's ability to execute in an environment of complex regulations in multiple jurisdictions.

This is an interview between James West of Midas Letter, and Josh Rosen, 4Front CEO: Josh Rosen talks to Midas Letter. The video is from December 2018, and Mr. Rosen speaks at great length about his longstanding relationship with Leo Gontmakher, Cannex's COO and cannabis production wunderkind. Mentioning his visit to Northwest Cannabis Solutions (as of present, the main revenue-generating business behind Cannex):

"I toured Leo's processing and cultivation operation...it was and is one of the most impressive operations we have ever seen". Josh Rosen, 4Front CEO

Also a small, notable detail at the beginning of the video, when Mr. West asks Mr. Rosen, "so are you now the CEO of Cannex"? And Mr. Rosen responds, "not formally, no. But announced merger, yes." Given the fact that Mr. Rosen is and industry veteran, having seeded 4Front in 2010, there is a strong chance that, upon completion of the merger (discussed below), Mr. Rosen will be considered as a potential future candidate for the CEO role.

Firm Structure

As with most publicly traded cannabis producers with US operations, due to State level regulations that prevent Washington State producer/processors from having out-of-State owners, Cannex has utilized a corporate structure that complies with State and Federal regulations.

Cannex owns BrightLeaf Development LLC, which holds real estate assets, property leases, brands and intellectual property, and material supply agreements with Superior Gardens LLC (d/b/a Northwest Cannabis Solutions), Washington State's and the Pacific Northwest's largest full-line cannabis producer/processor, as well as 7Point Holdings LLC, another Washington State licensed cannabis producer/processor. Northwest Cannabis Solutions and 7Point Holdings are not Cannex subsidiaries, and Cannex does not hold any ownership position in either company.

In effect, the profits of the underlying businesses (such as Superior Gardens LLC d/b/a Northwest Cannabis Solutions) all flow up to BrightLeaf Developments in the form of property leases, brands and intellectual property, and material supply agreements. Northwest Cannabis Solutions was founded by Leo Gontmakher (Cannex's COO), and is a central part of Cannex, despite the company holding structure, utilized to remain in compliance with regulations.

As shown in the chart in the "Overview" section, NWCS has generated over $4 million per month in revenue, during May-November 2018.

Cannex Corporate Structure

Source: Company Reports, Echelon Wealth Partners

Financial Health

Cannex has a strong balance sheet, with a low debt/equity ratio of 0.248 (total liabilities of $8,626,475 and total equity of $34,672,117). Looking at the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2018, Cannex has $10,043,670 in cash, $1,840,028 in accounts receivable, for total current assets of $12,829,729. Total non-current assets are $30,486,863, bringing total assets to $43,298,592.

In terms of liquidity, for this most recent quarter, Cannex has a current ratio of 4.04 (total current assets of $12,829,729 divided by total current liabilities of $3,175,062). Compared to many of its peers, Cannex has a comfortable margin of safety in terms of operating capital, indeed a cash reserve that will enable it to deploy larger sums in order to buy properties for and commence new cultivation facilities.

Cannex's current ratio over the trailing twelve months ("ttm") is 9.71, as shown in the chart below (market cap of $115 million, ttm revenue of $11.9 million). As shown in the chart below, in which I selected a sampling of USD-reporting firms and listed a few key financial metrics, many of Cannex's competitors are extremely leveraged, trading at high multiples relative to revenue, or both. As such, coupled with Cannex's price support at the $0.60 level over the last few months, it seems safe to say that Cannex is fairly valued or undervalued as of today's price of $0.64.

Debt to Equity Current Ratio Price to Sales Price/Book Cannex 0.25 4.04 9.71 3.37 Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) 0.73 5.24 76.56 5.79 Trulieve 22.28 3.72 15.21 13.04 Curaleaf 219.9 0.68 51.1 0.69 KushCo Holdings, Inc. 9.20 2.61 6.42 5.46 Marimed 33.37 1.20 84.54 22.00 Halo Labs 15.57 2.06 6.31 3.44 Terra Tech 14.85 1.24 1.75 0.65 MJardin Group 74.93 0.40 13.63 3.25

Source: Yahoo Finance

Revenue

Perhaps important to reiterate, Cannex is the holding company up to which revenue flows from its subsidiaries. Northwest Cannabis Solutions, as mentioned, is the biggest revenue-generating company under the Cannex umbrella. The table below shows its monthly sales in Washington State.

Northwest Cannabis Solutions Monthly Revenue

Month Sales Excise Tax Nov-2018 $4,690,144 $0 Oct-2018 $5,394,543 $0 Sep-2018 $4,242,082 $0 Aug-2018 $4,907,230 $0 Jul-2018 $4,141,136 $0 Jun-2018 $3,304,704 $0 May-2018 $2,793,970 $0 Apr-2018 $3,963,711 $0 Mar-2018 $3,890,233 $0 Feb-2018 $1,680,490 $0 Jan-2018 $2,586,680 $0 Dec-2017 $1,416,143 $0 Nov-2017 $1,871,684 $0 Oct-2017 $2,647,771 $0 Sep-2017 $2,572,268 $0 Aug-2017 $2,572,268 $0 Jul-2017 $2,380,531 $0 Jun-2017 $2,210,731 $0 May-2017 $2,211,301 $0 Apr-2017 $2,122,963 $0 Mar-2017 $2,109,224 $0 Feb-2017 $1,764,654 $0 Jan-2017 $2,029,048 $0 Dec-2016 $1,816,197 $0 Nov-2016 $2,048,132 $0 Oct-2016 $2,098,959 $0 Sep-2016 $2,248,787 $0 Aug-2016 $2,221,976 $0 Jul-2016 $1,997,578 $0 Jun-2016 $1,666,744 $0 May-2016 $1,508,804 -$80 Apr-2016 $1,465,673 -$4 Mar-2016 $1,420,257 $0 Feb-2016 $1,218,375 $0 Jan-2016 $1,153,031 $0 All-2015 $5,954,714 $220,827 Total $94,092,459 $220,743

Source: i502 Data

As we can see from this chart, NWCS generated $14,543,855 in revenue for the Cannex Q2 2019 period (8/1/18 to 10/31/18). For the comparative Q2 2018 period (7/1/17 to 9/30/17), NWCS generated $7,525,067 in revenues. It is safe to say that the net income of NWCS flows up to Cannex; thus, the difference between the NWCS revenues and Cannex revenues for the same period, are an indication of the margins for NWCS.

These figures are useful to compare with Cannex's revenues. For Q2 2018, Cannex's revenues for the period were equal to 24% of NWCS's revenues for the same period. For Q2 2019, Cannex's revenues were equal to 40.55% of NWCS's revenues for the same period. The fact that this percentage has grown over the last year, is an indication of NWCS's growth and ability to scale.

Earlier this month, Cannex released its Q2 2019 financial results, for the period ending October 31, 2018. (Note that, because of Cannex's mid-year 2018 exchange listing, their 2019 fiscal Q2 is one month ahead of their 2018 fiscal Q2, which is mentioned as the comparative period).

Q2 2018 (7/1/17 to 9/30/17) Q2 2019 (8/1/18 to 10/31/18) Change on Prior Quarter Revenues $1,810,673 $3,051,502 223% Net Income ($815,188) $696,746 - Adjusted EBITDA $1,139,214 $1,039,270 -8.7%

Source: Cannex Announces Financial Results for Q2 FY 2019

Over the last 6 months ending 10/31/2018, Cannex's main operating business, BrightLeaf Developments (BLD) generated $4,588,416 in revenue from leasing, and $1,862,521 in revenue from packaging, branding, consulting activities. BLD is the main entity that interfaces with NWCS, with NWCS paying BLD in the form of consulting fees, equipment sales, and intellectual property agreements.

Comparing total revenue for Cannex, alongside total revenue for its operating businesses and subsidiaries, is thus a critical exercise in terms of determining Cannex's margins.

For the six months ended 10/31/2018, Cannex generated total revenue of $6,451,937; and total income of $3,125,254.

In terms of breaking down revenue from Cannex's most valuable "affiliate", Northwest Cannabis Solutions, as you can see from the chart below, flower is Cannex's primary strength and revenue driver; although its edibles business (including well-known brands such as Magic Kitchen, and products such as "Marmas") is also a solid driver of revenue, thanks to the state-of-the-art facility and equipment that increases profitability, especially relative to peers in the State of Washington that lack the capital required to invest in equipment normally found in larger-scale food-production facilities.

NWCS Breakdown by Product Category

Source: Company Reports, Echelon Wealth Partners

Valuation

Compared to its peers, many of whom are highly leveraged, trading at higher revenue multiples, or both), Cannex certainly presents a speculative upside opportunity, based on its current price of $0.64. The main drivers of an increase in share price, are:

Greater access to capital / lower costs of obtaining capital. Prior to the most recent Gotham Green Partners financing, Cannex had ~$9 million in promissory notes with an interest rate of 12% annual. As per the GGP financing, GGP issued $32 million in senior secured convertible notes, with a maturity date of 11/21/2021, with a coupon rate of LIBOR + 11% in year one, LIBOR + 10% in year two, and LIBOR + 9.5% in year 3. Although the interest rates are comparable, given the size of the investment, and the alignment of interests per the conversion rights (see next paragraph), Cannex is in a much better position in terms of capitalization. The Notes are exchangeable into shares of the Company at a 25% premium to $0.66 (the "Reservation Price"), or $0.83. The Notes include warrants to purchase $7,000,000 in shares at 150% of the Reservation Price ($1.00), $6,000,000 in shares at 200% of the Reservation Price ($1.33), and $4,000,000 in shares at 300% of the Reservation Price ($1.99)

New Streams of Revenue, based on partnership with 4Front, a multi-state licenseholder; these include "distressed" opportunities, to invest, buy or take-over operators that 4Front holds a stake in; as many of these operators owe substantial payables to 4Front

Economies of scale/synergies, resulting from Cannex's cannabis growth expertise complemented by 4Front's expertise in obtaining production/processing licenses in other jurisdictions beyond Washington State.

According to Yahoo Finance, Cannex has an enterprise value of $104.7 million. However, looking at the most recent quarterly financials for the period ended October 31, 2018, I calculate an enterprise value of $116.477 (market cap of $115.56 minus total liabilities of $8.626m plus total cash on hand of $10.043 million).

In terms of share price relative to revenue, Cannex's Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple is 9.03, nearly identical to its Price/Sales ratio. For the six months ended 10/31/18, Cannex has EPS of $0.02 (Income of $3.125 million divided by 183.713 million weighted average number of common shares outstanding).

Because of Cannex's parent company holding structure, in which revenue from its subsidiaries "flows up" in the form of lease payments and intellectual property licensing fees, the key drivers of improving its financial performance and profitability, are ability to generate higher returns on capital from greater economies of scale, and exposure to new revenue streams. I expect the single greatest driver of growth in Cannex's share price in 2019 will be growth in total revenue and margins (EBITDA).

From the two analysts that have formally initiated coverage, Cannex has received favorable coverage, with price targets in the $1.30 to $1.35 range. I think these are fair estimates, but as I mention below, given the speculative nature of forward-looking expectations at a company with so many high-value new partnerships, I consider it most appropriate to value Cannex using a low-high range.

Beacon Securities analyst Doug Cooper says Cannex is undervalued and has given it a "Buy" rating with a price target of $1.36 USD ($1.80 CAD).

Echelon Wealth Partners, one of the other firms that have covered the stock, in May 2018 gave Cannex a "Speculative Buy" rating, with a Target price of $1.32 USD (Canadian-dollar target price of $1.75). The coverage, by Russell Stanley at Echelon Wealth Partners, is built upon his prediction that overall revenue multiples for the cannabis industry will decrease from 2018 to 2019, in response to a decrease in perceived risk. Here is the report.

It is important to note, that the Echelon coverage of Cannex, was given before any of the recent developments on the expansion and partnership front; the analyst's assessments pertain exclusively to Cannex's Washington-based operations.

Year-on-year, Cannex's EBITDA stayed relatively stable, despite the increase in revenue, due to the costs of expansion, and high cost of capital (before the most recent Gotham Green Partners financing), as Cannex had ~$9 million in promissory notes with an interest rate of 12% annual.

Given the momentum with which Cannex is expanding; and the rapidly-changing nature of the industry as a whole; I believe the most effective way to value Cannex, is using a range, based on EV/R and EV/EBITDA multiples; and a conservative guidance for revenue and EBITDA (2019 revenue of $11.4 million, EBITDA of $3.1 million). I see the EV/R range for Cannex being 15x on the low end; and 25x on the higher end; and the EV/EBITDA multiple being 15x on the low end, 25x on the high end.

As such, my twelve-month valuation target range estimates are as follows: my low-end estimate is $0.95 and my high-end estimate is $1.58. These numbers reflect a potential upside to investors of 48% and 147%, respectively, compared to Cannex's current share price of $0.64.

That said, it seems safe to say that there is substantial upside to investors, based on Cannex's most recent price of USD $0.62. The 52-week low and high for Cannex are USD $0.38 and $1.39, respectively.

Expansion Progress & Partnerships

Two of the components of my bull case for Cannex are the momentum of their expansion and the important recent partnerships with leading market players. Among new partnerships, two recent new relationships are notable.

On November 21, 2018, Cannex announced that Gotham Green Partners, a leading cannabis investor, closed a US $32 million investment into Cannex "to support growth and accelerate the Company's multi-state expansion initiatives." Source: "Letter from the CEO".

Several days later, Cannex signed a binding letter agreement to merge with another leading retail and brand development company in the US cannabis sector, 4Front, that was initially planning on pursuing its own RTO-listing in Canada. Cannex, a firm whose roots are deep in cultivation, production, and processing, identified a mutually-beneficial merger candidate in 4Front, whose team has secured more than 60 operating licenses for partners in Massachusetts, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

Here is a chart, showing a description of existing and potential facilities/retail locations 4Front is entitled to open based on its current cannabis licenses, whether operating or not, which 4Front currently owns, controls, exclusively manages, and/or provides services/licenses intellectual property:

State/Jurisdiction Existing/Potential Retail Cultivation/Processing Illinois 1 1 Massachusetts 6 2 Maryland 4 0 Pennsylvania 3 0 Republic of Colombia 0 1

Source: Cannex Management Discussion & Analysis, December 2018 via SEDAR

The combining company will therefore immediately own, operate or manage five existing cultivation and/or production facilities in Washington, Illinois, and Massachusetts and at least five revenue-producing retail operations in Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, and Pennsylvania.

The chart below shows 4Front's "demonstrated success in winning licenses", courtesy of New Cannabis Ventures:

Source: New Cannabis Ventures

Post-merger, 4front holds 36% ownership of Cannex and has raised more than $68mm from both management and outside investors.

Cannex is clearly working on extending its influence beyond Washington State. In October 2018, the Company completed a $750,000 seed investment in Soma Group Inc., a New Zealand-based cannabis-focused startup company, in exchange for a 10% equity stake.

In a sign of further interest from institutional investors, a leading Canadian fund, Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation (CSE: CGOC) included Cannex in its top ten public investments (alongside firms including Indiva Limited (TSX-V: NDVA), Organigram Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:OGRMF) (TSX-V: OGI), and VIVO Cannabis (OTCQB:VVCIF) (TSX-V: VIVO)).

Strategy

Cannex's management provides a breakdown of their rationale behind the aforementioned transactions, citing these four primary reasons (in bold italics). This information is courtesy of Cannex's "Management Discussion & Analysis" document, filed via SEDAR (the Canadian version of EDGAR) for the period ended October 31, 2018.

1. 4Front Transaction is an Efficient Use of Capital

Management views Cannex stock as trading at a discount to peers due to Cannex currently having operations in only one state. Management believes that the market may be unrealistically valuing peer companies based on number of operations versus the quality of the underlying operations. Management, therefore, views Cannex stock as undervalued relative to peers. Additionally, Management's experience in reviewing potential acquisition targets is that valuation asks of potential acquisitions in California, Nevada, etc., are often unrealistic and cannot be justified based on reasonable financial metrics. Management viewed these factors as likely hampering Cannex's near/medium-term expansion plans.

Accordingly, management considered it likely that Cannex would be forced into a Catch-22 situation: in order for Cannex's stock performance to match peers, Cannex must begin to operate in other states, but in order to operate in other states Cannex would be forced into a transaction where it overpays with minimal margin of safety, leading to dilution and/or inefficient use of capital. Management believes the 4Front Transaction is advantageous because, given current market conditions, assembling a set of cannabis assets like those brought by 4Front would, in cash and/or dilution, cost Cannex shareholders more than the implied transaction price of 4Front.

2. Strong Strategic Synergies Exist between the Company and 4Front

Management considers one of 4Front's main competencies to be the organic winning of cannabis licenses in jurisdictions where licensing is competitive, and the development and operation of retail cannabis operations. Management considers the Company's main competencies to be the growing, processing, and branding of cannabis consumer products. Accordingly, the operations of the two companies are complementary.

4Front has existing growing/production assets in Massachusetts and Illinois. Management's assessment is that they are quality assets which Management could quickly and efficiently deploy the Company's expertise and know-how into.

3. 4Front Brings a Pipeline of Discounted Cannabis Assets & Opportunities

4Front's genesis was as an advisory firm specializing in helping clients obtain cannabis licenses in competitive jurisdictions and, in exchange, taking a small portion of future gross revenue from the business once it started operating. 4Front maintains the competency in winning licenses but has significantly wound down the licensing consulting portion of its business, having shifted to a strategy of direct cannabis asset operation. Some of 4Front's legacy consulting clients are currently operating cannabis businesses that have significant contractual payables to 4Front which are outstanding. Management anticipates that at least some such legacy situations will become distressed, and lead to potential opportunities for the combined entity to acquire valuable cannabis licenses in attractive jurisdictions at low valuations. Management views the resulting company's ability to spend limited capital on license acquisition, and instead focus on license development, to be a significant creator of shareholder value.

Risks and Concerns

Like all companies of its size in this industry, Cannex faces no shortage of risks, as it expands into new markets where the regulations are still being written and forge new partnerships that will become the basis for its multi-State operations.

Perhaps the largest and most obvious risk, that affects all producers with US operations, is the risk of adverse regulatory developments (i.e., legalization stops, and the trend reverses). For multiple reasons, however, this seems like an unlikely scenario. More likely, is the risk that legalization, and the US banking sector being able to directly serve US cannabis producers, ends up taking longer than expected, meaning a high cost of capital for Cannex and its competitors for a few years longer than originally anticipated.

It's worth noting that regulatory risk exists at the State and local level, in addition to at the federal and international levels. On January 9, 2019, for example, one of Cannex's tenants, Superior Gardens, has been issued an Administrative Violation Notice ("AVN") by the Washington State Liquor Control Board.

Notably, as a mid-sized cannabis stock, Cannex investors face the risks associated with low volume (110,472 average daily volume for its shares). This means that the price of Cannex shares is sensitive to buys and sells.

Also, there is the currency risk associated with Cannex (which trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange, as CNNX.CN).

Finally, there are the risks inherent in new partnerships, notably with 4Front. If the deal ends up falling through, Cannex is on the hook for a $10m penalty, which one might expect could cause a decline of ~10% in Cannex's share price. On the other hand, a clear case can be made that 4Front's experience obtaining multiple licenses, is a strong complement to Cannex's demonstrated operational effectiveness in Washington State.

In conclusion, the outlook for Cannex can effectively be summed up, as having the potential for high risk, high reward.

The Bottom Line

Complexity has been an inevitable facet of investing in publicly traded cannabis companies. In such an environment, where firms must employ complex structures in order to comply with regulations across multiple jurisdictions, the integrity and operational versatility of management are a crucial determinant of the financial returns investors will (or won't) see. From this perspective, I believe Cannex is one of the best-in-class.

Cannex is also validated by both the strength and promise of its new partnerships; and its proven track record of leading Washington State in terms of monthly cannabis sales.

To reiterate, my twelve-month valuation target range estimates for CNXXF are as follows: CNXXF low-end price target: $0.95

CNXXF High-end price target: $1.58.

These numbers reflect a potential upside to investors of 48% and 147%, respectively, compared to Cannex's current share price of $0.64. However, there is certainly the potential for growth far in excess of Cannex's own guidance, based on the amount of uncontested market space (or just recently available market space) in the cannabis production sector. If this ends up being the case, Cannex's shares will likely move beyond the high-end price target, proportional to (the unexpected) growth in EBITDA.

For investors seeking to get in on the ground floor of the U.S. legal cannabis industry, Cannex presents a compelling speculative buy opportunity to investors. Cannex has positioned itself as an ascendant, trustworthy, savvy and fast-moving player in the rapidly-growing cannabis sector. Although risks are present, it is my opinion that the potential for upside is of much greater magnitude.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNXXF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.