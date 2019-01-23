Uncovering The Uncovered: FutureFuel - The Future Is Nigh Or Nay?

Summary

FutureFuel produces biodiesel and specialty chemicals for the domestic market.

Biodiesel is very much a creature of feedstock prices and government tax incentives. The second is the critical driver investors need to understand.

The founder owns 40% of the company, but has other interests focused on petroleum - his plans for FF remain opaque, perhaps because they rely on the biofuel tax credit.

Cash represented some 40% ($300 million) of the total market capitalization of the company, although the company's cash burn is a fraction thereof.

FF's valuation reflects its hybrid biofuel and chemical business, but pure play competitors seem to offer better ways to invest in either business.