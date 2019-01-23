Uncovering The Uncovered: FutureFuel - The Future Is Nigh Or Nay?
FutureFuel produces biodiesel and specialty chemicals for the domestic market.
Biodiesel is very much a creature of feedstock prices and government tax incentives. The second is the critical driver investors need to understand.
The founder owns 40% of the company, but has other interests focused on petroleum - his plans for FF remain opaque, perhaps because they rely on the biofuel tax credit.
Cash represented some 40% ($300 million) of the total market capitalization of the company, although the company's cash burn is a fraction thereof.
FF's valuation reflects its hybrid biofuel and chemical business, but pure play competitors seem to offer better ways to invest in either business.
The Future is Now?
Remember ten years ago when oil prices hit $150 per barrel? Pain at the pump drove a blizzard of stories around fuels of the future, cars powered by hydrogen, by batteries,