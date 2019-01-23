PG&E - Uncertain Times Continue

Despite that fact that the outcome for the business is highly uncertain, shares still represent quite some value at this point.

The situation does not come unexpected given the fundamentals and the impact of the fires, but lack of "political" support is a clear negative.

PG&E is preparing to file for bankruptcy, as it appears that politicians are not eager to bail out the utility this time.

In November, I wrote an article on PG&E (PCG) in which I concluded that the situation for the company and notably its shareholders was highly uncertain.

This uncertainty has been an understatement, as the company is preparing a bankruptcy filing just two months later. This came even sooner than I anticipated in a worst case scenario. Following this news, shares have come under a lot of pressure, yet it is very clear that at $7 per share, investors are still anticipating "political" support at this point. As the whole bankruptcy and political process is highly uncertain and "messy", I do not automatically see appeal just yet.

The Troubles

The challenges faced by PG&E are plentiful, as outlined in the article dated from November. Besides the long history of environmental and safety "issues", the company is quite indebted, as it aimed to pay out a fat dividend at a time when net capital investments are greater than earnings, let alone retained earnings. This was challenging enough as it is, as I have not even accounted yet for the multi-billion fines and damages related to the devastating 2017 and 2018 fires.

To put it more precise, as of the end of the third quarter of 2018, PG&E held just $430 million in cash and equivalents and $19.3 billion in regular long-term debt, for a net debt load of nearly $19 billion. This excludes various other real similar liabilities such as $2.8 billion in wildfire claims (probably a far too low number) as well as over $2 billion in pension related liabilities. Furthermore, regulatory liabilities exceed regulatory assets, as there are $5 billion in asset retirement liabilities showing up on the balance sheet as well. So depending on your definition of net debt, it could range from $19 billion to $29 billion, plus additional claims from the recent fires.

Note that capital spending is running at $6 billion a year, with depreciation expenses running at $3 billion, creating significant cash outflows. With "regular" earnings coming in around $4 per share, or little over $2 billion in actual dollar terms, it is clear that indebtedness keeps rising as it is not enough to cover the $3 billion net capital investment spree. Furthermore, until recently, the stock has been paying out fat dividends as well.

Note that the devastating fires of 2018 only took place after reporting the third-quarter results, as these cause additional pressure on the balance sheet, with further multi-billion claims showing up on the horizon.

The real shocker came on the 14th of January as the company announced that it was preparing voluntary reorganisation which requires a 15-day notice period under Californian legislation, implying that it intends to make the actual filing on January 29. The lack of political support (unlike past episodes) has probably been a key determinant in this decision at this point in time, as the frustration of stakeholders with the company has reached a new height.

What Now?

In November, I noted that I was not buying the dip towards $25 at the time, even as shares were down two thirds from the high already. This came as the share price still represented $11 billion in equity value, as the $4 earnings per share power still looked very solid.

On the other hand, those earnings are under pressure, net capital investments exceed earnings power (even without dividends) and liabilities are simply very large (and rising). I was furthermore critical about the level of the assumed liabilities with regards to the fires of both 2017 and 2018, as actual claims could be much higher.

I noted that even if the company returned to normal operations, I would expect significant dilution along the way, as I did not see "fire prices" for both the stock and bonds just yet, as the $11 billion equity valuation still represented too much value to consider shares as a call option.

Following the news of the preparation of the bankruptcy filing, shares have been in free-fall again, although at $7 per share, they still represent quite a few billions in shareholder value. Furthermore, bonds are holding up quite well, with many longer dated maturities still trading at 70-80 cents on the dollar. This is despite the fact that the day after the intention to file for voluntary bankruptcy, the company already failed to make an interest payment on a long-term bond.

The solution to guarantee a properly functioning system amidst this uncertainty is probably fierce restructuring at the company itself, a (partial) restructuring of bondholders and shareholders, pay out valid wildfire claims, and a combination of a big tariff/tax hike. One thing is sure and that is that deliveries will be guaranteed as the Californian economy would take a big beating in case the process would be not organised, potentially putting 40% of the state in the dark.

As such, shares represent a big bet on the (political) outcome of the upcoming bankruptcy process. For now, politicians have not stepped in to buy out retirees (shareholders + bondholders) just yet. I continue to watch the story unfold with great amazement, still not holding any position in either the stock or bonds at this point in time. Long-term upside calls might offer real potential, but with implied volatility hitting 100%, they are by no means cheap at this point.

After all, the $10 strike for early 2020 trades at a premium little over $2 per share. Nonetheless, it is these kind of propositions which look interesting to me, as I will look closely to see if implied volatility comes down in the days ahead. If this happens, I might buy some calls as a very speculative bet on a potential advantageous outcome of the court process.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.