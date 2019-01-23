Lamb Weston: It's In The Price

Lamb Weston (LW) had a strong quarter overall, with healthy volumes and margin expansion driving adjusted EPS to $0.80. Despite cost pressure from elevated potato costs in the European joint ventures (JVs), management still managed to raise FY19 adjusted EBITDA to $870M - $880M (vs. $860M to $870M prior). While we expect the pace of price/mix improvement to moderate and margin expansion to slow, we nonetheless see ample scope for LW to hold recent gains over the next 12 months. Neither are we worried about additional capacity - domestic demand remains healthy and export markets are supportive enough to absorb the deficit. We think the other key concern (higher European potato costs) will pressure the European JV margins short term but the longer term trend remains supportive, in our view.

However, with forward PE at ~21x, we think market expectations haven't sufficiently moderated to get us interested. Overall, we think a wait and see approach is warranted - we like the business, but valuations do not offer sufficient margin of safety at current levels.

Stellar EPS and EBITDA performance

Located in Idaho, LW is one the premier companies that produces and supplies frozen potato products together with its subsidiaries globally. LW witnessed a solid second quarter with strong sales, earnings, and cash flow growth. LW declared adjusted EPS of $0.80, which beat the consensus estimate of $0.72 in Q2 FY19. Comparing with Q2 FY18, adjusted EPS has increased from $0.26 to $0.80. The increase is the result of operating gains in the core business and while $0.10 increase was due to the decreased tax rate as a result of tax reform.

Lamb Weston/Meijer in Europe and Lamb Weston/RDO in Minnesota are the two unconsolidated joint ventures of LW. The equity method investment earnings from these JVs were $10 million. The equity earnings decreased by $4 million after deducting the impact of mark-to-market adjustments related to hedging contracts which were majorly due to higher raw potato costs in Europe. Further, higher price/mix and volume growth in both Europe and the U.S. offered some partial offset.

Hence growth in adjusted EBITDA for Q2 FY19 including unconsolidated JVs of $222.8 million, which is an increase of $33.9 million or 18% from the respective quarter in previous year, was due to the strong sales and earnings growth in the core business. LW’s reported EBIT was $23 million or 13% higher than the street estimate.

The company revised its guidance, implying 2H19 EBITDA guidance changing to c$439 million, c2% above the consensus estimate of $431 million. The new EBITDA guidance includes $10 million increase from the benefit of LW’s recent acquisition of half of consolidated BSW JV. The adjusted EBITDA is $870-$880 million.

Solid 2Q beat

LW reported a good quarter with stronger than expected sales and gross profit. Net sales for this quarter was $911.4 million which was an increase of $86.8 million from the 2Q FY18. Both price and volume increased c5% where pricing actions and improved mix led to price increase while growth in Global and Retail segments led to volume increase. The Street estimate was $14.3 million or 2% less than the reported net sales.

Favorable price/mix, volume growth and savings from supply chain efficiency were the main reasons behind the $40.8 million, or 20% increase in gross profit in this quarter in comparison to 2Q FY18. The increase was partially offset by transportation, warehousing, input, and manufacturing cost inflation.

The global segment is the winner

LW has four divisions: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. LW’s sales for the worldwide segment includes top 100 US-based chains and also other sales outside of North America increased 13% in this quarter in comparison to the respective quarter in 2017. The price/mix increased to 7% because of the benefit from contract pricing structure starting from last year. The growth in volume was 6% where 1/4 of the growth was driven by limited types of product offerings in both Asia and the U.S. while rest of the contribution to the increase was from growth in sales to strategic customers in the U.S. and key international markets.

LW’s global product contribution margin which is gross profit minus advertising and promotional expense had risen by $25 million or about 28% from 2Q FY18. The main drivers were favorable price/mix and volume as well as supply-chain efficiency savings and were partially offset by higher transportation, warehousing, input, and manufacturing cost inflation.

The company’s sales from food and services segment in this quarter increased 3% from 2Q FY18 while product contribution margin increased $6 million or 6%. The reasons were the same as for the global segment.

Retail segment sales grew by 21% in 2Q FY19 compared to the 2Q FY18 where the 5% price increase attributed to higher prices across the branded and private label portfolio and improved mix. The volume increase of 16% was driven by its brand ‘Grown In Idaho’ and other brands.

Product contribution margin has increased $7 million or 34% for this segment. Higher price/mix, volume growth, and supply chain efficiency savings were the primary reason behind the increase while transportation, warehousing, input, and manufacturing cost inflation partially offset the increase.

In terms of segmental performance, we see substantial growth in the near future in line with what has been experienced in the recent past. The retail segment also showed strong growth during the quarter, albeit on a smaller base. The increase in food service has been lackluster.

Stagnant margins

Source: Morningstar

Though LW performed well in this quarter in terms of adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA, profitability parameters did not perform up to the mark. In the last two preceding quarters, metrics were improving, but in this quarter net margin is stagnant while gross margin and operating margin took a dip.

Over the period of last five years, the operating margin has improved from c12% to c17%, which can be explained by the rate at which sales increased; expense did not increase.

Optimally valued

We think there's a lot to like about the business overall. Looking through the short-term headwinds, e.g., cost pressure from elevated potato costs in Europe and additional industry-wide capacity, there's plenty of scope for LW to hold recent gains over the next 12 months. The problem, however, is that the market shares this view - with forward PE at ~21x, LW isn't priced cheaply. At these levels, we don't think the valuation aspect is compelling and thus prefer sitting this one out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.