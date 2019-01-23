eBay Is Still Relevant And A Safer Bet In Retail Today

Its pristine balance sheet and shareholder-friendliness also allow the company to continually retire more shares. eBay is a buy today.

The bottom line is eBay is still a cash generative online retailer that still attracts meaningful amount of sellers and buyers to its platforms.

That is about to change as eBay has two green shoots in StubHub and advertising.

Investment thesis

eBay (EBAY) is a fascinating company in a very crowded and fast-changing retail space. In recent years, consumers have moved on from the thrill of ‘auction’ shopping. They want convenience at a good price for which Amazon (AMZN) has been the main beneficiary. Moreover, if Amazon doesn’t have it, shoppers can find specialty goods on Etsy (ETSY) or NotOnTheHighStreet, to name a few. Then, the laggard brick and mortars, who have been rushing to sell their products online, pick up whatever is left. It is no surprise, eBay’s market value has not moved much since its PayPal (PYPL) spin-off day in 2015. The bear camp on eBay has been correct. Meanwhile, Etsy and Amazon's share prices have tripled and quadrupled.

Now, eBay is solely focused on the marketplace business and doing its best to remain relevant. As keen users in the past, we are surprised to see how it has evolved to co-exist even with the elephant in the room, Amazon.

Despite operating an outdated business model, we argue that there is indeed a future for eBay. It has a steady marketplace business, and it will also have growth. They are from two areas. The first place comes from StubHub, an online ticket platform, and eBay’s highest margin segment. The second is advertising revenue, eBay has yet to leverage all of its the web traffic from its growing 177M active buyers. These initiatives should increase company profits over the next three to five years, even after eBay passes some of the savings back to marketplace participants.

If all fails, the bottom line is eBay still generates an abundant amount of cash. The current price might not be exactly attractive considering its hyper-growth days are over, however, eBay is better positioned than the brick and mortar peers and also fundamentally stronger and trading more attractively than Etsy and Amazon.

Business overview

For new investors, eBay is a marketplace platform technology company. It operates three segments, Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. Throughout the years, eBay has managed to stay relevant by offering a unique selection of products at bargain prices through eBay.com. The other two segments are newer (StubHub acquired in 2007) and offer something different to its core merchandise. StubHub sells online tickets for sporting events, shows, and artists. Lastly, the Classifieds platforms sell unique products to localized markets; these include mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen.

The marketplace (eBay.com) makes up the largest portion out of the three with 67% of total revenue in 2017. However, StubHub is growing the fastest, and advertising is also showing great traction, growing by 10% each year since 2015.

Source: eBay 10-K, 2017

Despite Amazon eating up market share, with over 30% growth last year, eBay still managed to grow its Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) by 6% last year and active users by 4%. This proves that the products offering at eBay are sufficiently differentiated from Amazon for both platforms to co-exist.

Source: eBay 10-K, 2017

In the most recent quarter, the company generated $22.7 billion in GMV, a 9% growth Y-o-Y. Additionally, eBay is well diversified with approximately 60% of GMV generated outside the U.S.

Source: eBay 10-Q, Q3-2018

To date, eBay is still a $30B company, and its Marketplace and StubHub platforms have 177 million active buyers and over one billion live listings globally.

Source: eBay’s Q3 presentation

Margins tightening

In Peter Lynch’s words:

‘competition is never healthy as total domination.’

Amazon has been crushing eBay in growth. However, the silver lining for eBay is, Amazon is doing so at the expense of profit. Nonetheless, eBay’s margin is hurting markedly. Recently, despite spending more on marketing, eBay's GMV has been growing modestly at 5%, its gross margin has dropped 1% to 77% from 78% last year, and operating margin has fallen 2% to 21% compared to 23% last year.

Source: eBay’s Q3 presentation

Source: eBay’s Q3 presentation

In Q3-18, sales and marketing increased 18% YoY while other expenses dropped. This impact trickled down to lower profits and free cash flow. Although the management explained that free cash flow would have been better if it was not for the timing of cash tax payments related to the investment in Flipkart (FPKT) (eBay owns 5.44%) and timing of working capital.

Source: eBay’s Q3 presentation

Two green shoots

Despite the margin pressure and decline in free cash flow, we see two bright spots.

First, StubHub’s revenue grew by 8% in 2017, and by 7% in the most recent quarter, not a spectacular rate. However, it is higher than the consolidated growth with the take rate of 23.12%, compared to 8.39% in Marketplace. Nevertheless, it will take time to be material to eBay as currently StubHub only generates 5.4% of the total GMV. Thus, the effect on the overall transaction take rate is at or about 1%.

Source: eBay 10-Q, Q3-2018

The second green shoot is the strong growth in advertising revenue, at 9%. As the active user growth was only at 4%, the 9% growth in advertising means that the company has been able to attract, retain and monetize more traffic on its platform - quality over quantity.

Source: eBay 10-Q, Q3-2018

Advertising growth is encouraging particularly as it contributes to a larger percentage of revenue to the company, at 22%. In which, the Classifieds segment has been exceeding expectation. It recorded 13% growth in the latest quarter results.

Source: eBay’s Q3 presentation

The effect of these two green shoots is evident. While eBay’s last quarter GMV growth at 5% was slower than previous quarters, the transaction take rate growth rate has improved.

Source: eBay’s Q3 presentation

The sum of all the evidence above point to a very steady ship. Even if eBay’s GMV is not growing fantastically, the higher margin segments will improve the company’s future profit.

Other bright spots

There are a few other aspects that we find eBay is doing more than just surviving. For a start, we find the company very proactive in seeking growth and trimming non-core investments. Besides the PayPal spin-off in 2015, in 2016, it sold MercadoLibre, an online platform in Latin America, for $1.3B. While eBay still operates in the region, the sale allowed the company to take a huge gain on the investment and reduce exposure as the region has not grown to expectations.

Instead, recently, eBay has made a strategic investment in India, a higher growth country. Flipkart was pivotal to this move. It was a $500 million cash investment plus the eBay India business in exchange for 5.44% ownership interest in Flipkart, a cost method investment of $725 million. We see the move as prudent as 'if you can’t compete then work with your competitor’. Another recent strategic investment is the in-house Payments system. The idea is to offer buyers more payment options other than PayPal. For sellers, it reduces the transaction costs. So that means

[…] better economics for sellers and more competitiveness, and ultimately, a better checkout experience, not just on payment choice, but seamless checkout.

Devin Wenig - eBay, Inc., Q3 2018 CC

Managing the new payments flow will allow eBay to simplify the end-to-end experience for both buyers and sellers. There are high expectations as thus far, the new system has successfully enabled $38M of GMV or $0.5B annually. However, it has only been a few months into the implementation of the Payments journey. We don’t expect to see material economic benefits just yet.

Shareholder-friendly management

For the last ten years, eBay has committed to serving shareholders, returning $1.5B worth of shares to investors each year. In 2018, the company repurchased $3B worth at an average purchase price of $37.82. We could see that the management has grossly overpaid for the shares in the past years, and forego a substantial amount of shares it could have retired.

Source: eBay's financials, authors' work

However, the consistent buyback proves that the company is committed to looking after investors’ interest. As of Q3, the remaining amount authorized for buyback is $4.7B.

We expect, subject to market conditions and other uncertainties, to continue making opportunistic and programmatic repurchases of our common stock. Source: eBay, Q3’18, 10-Q

Source: eBay’s Q3 presentation

Despite the significant capital expenditure in repurchasing shares, eBay can sustain its future commitments. It has a near $0.2B net debt position, incredibly strong liquidity supported by over $1.7B free cash flow, and a $2B five-year revolving credit facility. More importantly, the majority of its debts are senior notes, with the highest rate at 6% due 2056, the shorter-term notes are between 2-4%. Its leases stand at $311M, and other purchase obligations are $651M. Overall, eBay will have no issue with meeting its payments and buyback commitments in the foreseeable future.

Source: eBay, Q3’18, 10-Q

Credit ratings

Additionally, as of Q3, 2018, eBay was rated BBB+ investment grade for long term and A-2 for short term, with a stable outlook, by Standard and Poor’s Financial Services.

Risks

The businesses and markets in which eBay operates are intensely competitive. As mentioned, eBay competes with a wide variety of online and offline companies providing goods and services to consumers and merchants. eBay competes in two-sided markets and must attract both buyers and sellers. Consumers have more and more alternatives, and merchants have more channels to reach consumers. To shortlist a few in the United States, these include Amazon.com, Facebook (FB), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Macy’s (M), J.C. Penney (JCP), Costco (COST), Office Depot (ODP), Sam’s Club, Rakuten, MSN, QVC, and Home Shopping Network, among others.

The retail environment is also likely to change radically with the coming AI revolution. Amazon Go, the forerunner in this change is already seeing a positive reaction. The concept resonates well with customers as it provides convenience and a seamless retail buying experience. These automated shops are estimated to help retailers to improve revenue by 10% and at the same time reduce costs to consumers by 5%.

Valuation

There is not a like-to-like comparison with eBay, but we feel the most suitable comparable are Amazon and Etsy. From the following table, investors can pick any metrics and eBay would look a lot more attractive.

If we have to pick just one, P/FCF shows that both Etsy and Amazon are at least three times more expensive.

Source: Companies’ financials, authors’ work

We feel that the market is writing eBay off, and refuse to see the improvements that it is making. The 17.5x FCF multiple is higher than a typical brick and mortar retailer. However, eBay is a lot more asset-light and its gross and net margin are a whopping 77% and 22% respectively. These are impressive margins. They are head and shoulders higher than Etsy’s 65% and 12% respectively, and no doubt better than Amazon’s 25% and 5% respectively. Thus, we feel eBay should be trading higher than 17.5x FCF.

The counter-argument is eBay’s slower growth. It recorded about 10% growth vs. 40% at Etsy and 30% at Amazon in the latest quarter results. However, we would still prefer to pay 17.5x FCF for a 10% growth than 57x and 63x for slightly higher rates (and lower margins). Additionally, the hyper-growth days will be a thing of the past as these companies get bigger. Lastly, eBay's high margin business is saying that it is doing much better than just staying relevant.

Bottom line

Investors need to be reminded that this is a company that still attracts buyers and sellers to its platforms. It is making meaningful mid-digit growth at the core. Additionally, StubHub and Advertising are progressing nicely to add growth to the company.

We argue that even in the case that strong growth does not materialize, eBay will still generate a ton of cash, more than enough to support the $1.5B annual average buyback that they have been executing over the last ten years. Thus, as long as the share price is low, they will keep using that extra cash to retire more shares, improving EPS year by year.

Finally, the upside of investing in eBay today might not be substantial, but the downside is well protected. That is the number one rule of this game - ‘protect the downside'. The company is cash generative, liquidity is abundant, and its net debt position is close to zero. eBay is an excellent long-term buy in retail at the current price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EBAY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.