Inovio Pharmaceuticals Is A Promising Pick In January 2019

Headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, United States, Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies to prevent and treat multiple types of infectious diseases and cancer. The company is working on activation immunotherapy based on DNA-encoded monoclonal antibody technology. Inovio Pharmaceuticals is also working on integrating needle-free electroporation technology with the needle-free jet injection technology acquired from Bioject Medical Technologies to form the next-generation vaccine administration device.

In the backdrop of a robust R&D pipeline and continued focus on innovation, I believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals can prove to be a very promising albeit a little riskier than average investment opportunity for retail investors. In this article, I will explain my hypothesis for recommending this stock in greater detail.

VGX-3100 is focused on an underserved cervical dysplasia segment

Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ lead asset, VGX-3100, is being currently evaluated in Phase 3 program for cervical dysplasia caused by human papillomavirus or HPV, which is a pre-cancerous state that progresses to cervical cancer if left untreated. VGX-3100 is thus being developed not only as a treatment option for cervical dysplasia but also a preventive therapy for cervical cancer.

According to Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ estimates, although 11% of the global population is infected with HPV, 90% of HPV infections are cleared by the body’s immunity within two years. However, in cases when the HPV infection becomes persistent, it can result in cervical dysplasia or cervical pre-cancer stage.

Majority of the HPV-related cancers are caused by HPV types 16 and 18. Inovio Pharmaceuticals estimates the annual incidence of CIN1 patients in the U.S. to be 1.4 million, while that of CIN2/3 is 300,000-400,000 women. The global incidence of CIN2/3 patients due to HPV types 16 and 18 is estimated to be more than 500,000.

While Merck’s (MRK) Gardasil and GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Cervarix are the HPV vaccines currently available in the market, none of them are capable of treating or protecting patients already infected with HPV. Treatment of cervical dysplasia involves options such as cryotherapy, laser therapy, loop electrosurgical procedure (LEEP), or cone biopsy to remove or destroy the abnormal tissue. However, even these surgical options do not effectively address the underlying HPV infection. In this context, VGX-3100 can emerge as a more preferred non-invasive treatment option for established HPV infections, cervical dysplasia, or even HPV-related cancers.

VGX-3100 is expected to reach peak annual sales of $500 million

While the consensus analyst estimate for VGX-3100’s annual peak sales is $500 million, H.C. Wainwright's Raghuram Selvaraju has forecasted peak sales of $1.2 billion for the vaccine to be achieved by the year 2030.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is actively recruiting patients at 19 sites in Phase 3 REVEAL 1 study for VGX-3100 and expects to complete enrollment by early 2019. Thereafter, the company plans to start enrolling patients for the confirmatory Phase 3 study, REVEAL II. The company is on its way to file BLA for VGX-3100 by the year 2021.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, however, is focused not only on positioning VGX-3100 in cervical dysplasia indication but making it a franchise to treat all major HPV-related diseases. The company is currently evaluating VGX-3100 in Phase 2 trials for vulvar dysplasia and anal dysplasia.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has partnered with AIDS Malignancy Consortium to evaluate VGX-3100 also in HIV-positive HPV-related high-grade anal dysplasia. The company expects to release interim data from the vulvar dysplasia and anal dysplasia studies in 2019.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is anticipating multiple major milestones in coming years

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has out-licensed its investigational combination of VGX-3100 and its DNA-based IL-12 cytokine, MEDI0457, to MedImmune, a subsidiary of AstraZeneca (AZN). MedImmune is currently evaluating MEDI0457 in combination with PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor, Imfinzi, for the treatment of HPV-caused cervical, and head and neck cancers.

Based on positive data published in the Journal Clinical Cancer Research, Inovio Pharmaceuticals is optimistic about the Phase 2 trial being conducted by MedImmune to study the combination of MEDI0457 and Imfinzi in recurrent/metastatic HPV 16 or 18 associated head and neck cancer. Interim data from this trial is expected in 2019.

MedImmune will also be studying MEDI0457 in combination with Imfinzi in patients with multiple types of recurrent/metastatic HPV 16 or 18 associated cancers other than head and neck. MEDI0457 and VGX-3100 are expected to become major players in the HPV-related pre-cancer and cancer indications.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is also inching closer to announce results from Phase 2 trials, evaluating investigational INO-5401 therapy, in glioblastoma and bladder cancer indications, in 2020. The company is also studying the efficacy of INO-5401 in combination with Regeneron (REGN) and Roche Holdings’ (OTCQX:RHHBY) checkpoint inhibitors in various oncology indications.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has formulated INO-5401 as a combination of three of its most active SynCon cancer antigens, hTERT, WT1, and PSMA, combined into a single product. In case the therapy manages to demonstrate required levels of response in glioblastoma and bladder cancer, there are high chances of the drug proving effective even in other oncology indications such as breast cancer, colorectal cancer, lung cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

On October 22, 2018, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presented positive data from Phase 1b trial for its investigational therapy, INO-5150, highlighting the drug’s efficacy to slow down Prostate-Specific Antigen Doubling Time, a measure of disease progression, in prostate cancer patients. The company is also studying INO-5150 in combination with checkpoint inhibitors in multiple oncology indications such as glioblastoma and metastatic bladder cancer.

On March 14, 2018, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presented positive interim data from Phase 1 trial evaluating DNA immunotherapy, INO-1800, in hepatitis B infection. With hepatitis B being one of the major reasons leading to liver cancer, any success in this research program will definitely boost Inovio’s share price.

Finally, Inovio Pharmaceuticals' ongoing development of Ebola, Zika, and Middle East respiratory syndrome virus vaccines can also prove to be solid growth drivers for the company in the coming years.

Collaborations with major pharmaceutical companies have added to the financial and intellectual resources of Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has collaborated with multiple pharmaceutical companies and organizations such as AstraZeneca, Regeneron, DARPA, University of Pennsylvania, and GeneOne Life Science to advance its research pipeline. These partners have helped boost the company’s funding position and provided validity to its ongoing research programs.

But certain major company-specific risks have to be considered by retail investors

The biggest risk for a development-stage biotech company is the failure of its research programs and Inovio Pharmaceuticals has seen one too many.

The company’s lead asset, VGX-3100, suffered a major setback when the FDA placed a clinical hold on the proposed phase 3 program. The agency asked for additional data from the company supporting claims about the shelf-life of the newly designed and manufactured disposable parts of the Cellectra 5PSP immunotherapy delivery device. This delayed the company’s Phase 3 program, which now commenced in June 2017 instead of the scheduled Q4 2016.

In August 2016, Roche Holdings backed out of the development program of INO-1800. Before that, the company’s collaboration agreement with Roche Holdings for co-development of INO-5150 in prostate cancer indication in 2014. Such terminations not only impact the royalty revenue projections for Inovio Pharmaceuticals but also result in increased spending on part of the company which now solely supports the research programs.

The next big problem for Inovio Pharmaceuticals is the constant stream of innovative products being developed by major pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer (PFE), AstraZeneca, Merck, and GlaxoSmithKline in the immune-oncology space. This, coupled with increasing interest in the pharmaceutical space for the development of Ebola and Zika virus vaccines, may pose a major competitive threat for Inovio Pharmaceuticals in future years.

According to the company’s third-quarter earnings conference call, at end of September 2018, Inovio Pharmaceuticals had $85.5 million in cash on its balance sheet, while the loss for the third quarter of 2018 was $25 million. Considering its cash burn rate, the company may not be able to sustain its operations beyond early 2020, unless it opts for public financing similar to what the company has done repeatedly in the past. This implies that there will be further dilution of the company’s stock. This, in turn, can dampen the company’s share price prospects.

So what are analysts talking about Inovio Pharmaceuticals?

The mean price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals has been predicted to be around $10.67. I believe that this is a fair indication of the growth potential for the company in next year. Hence, considering the current stock price, I believe that Inovio Pharmaceuticals may manage to report almost 109.63% return on investment by end of 2019 or early 2020. Hence, I believe that this can be an excellent entry point for a retail investor with above average risk appetite.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.