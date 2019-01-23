Is Now The Time To Jump Into Ford?

Long Ideas | Consumer 

TipRanks
Summary

Ford stock has lost heavily in recent months, seriously underperforming the auto industry generally.

The company faces a serious decline in profitability, as costs are rising faster than revenues.

Ford management is addressing the underlying problems, but a turnaround will take time.

Despite serious losses in 2018, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has all the attributes of a valuable long-term portfolio addition: it's well-established in its sector, it has a popular and profitable product, its management