Is Now The Time To Jump Into Ford?
About: Ford Motor Company (F)
by: TipRanks
Summary
Ford stock has lost heavily in recent months, seriously underperforming the auto industry generally.
The company faces a serious decline in profitability, as costs are rising faster than revenues.
Ford management is addressing the underlying problems, but a turnaround will take time.
Despite serious losses in 2018, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has all the attributes of a valuable long-term portfolio addition: it's well-established in its sector, it has a popular and profitable product, its management