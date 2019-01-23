Royal Dutch Shell: 6.31% Dividend And Buybacks Aren't Turning Me Away

In my book, that's cause for a celebration instead of a downgrade.

Royal Dutch Shell just got downgraded on concern of its modest CapEx spending in light of its generous capital return strategy.

Morgan Stanley just downgraded Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) to underweight. I think Royal Dutch Shell is instead unusually attractive, don't see a problem with the reserve life, and like the valuation.

Why RDS is unusually attractive

Since 2013, I've been both bullish and bearish on Royal Dutch Shell. Later, I turned bullish, and I'm sticking with that view at the current price of shares and prospects for the company.

Under Ben van Beurden, things fundamentally changed at a company that's been historically managed in a suboptimal fashion.

Morgan Stanley argues Shell's share buybacks, dividends and debt reduction require $66B in cash to the end of 2020, and that leaves few capex to spend.

Royal Dutch Shell, like so many other companies, doesn't have a good track record for return on invested capital or RoIC, and it historically severely lagged Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX):

RDS.A Return on Invested Capital (TTM) data by YCharts

Lately, it is doing much better at metrics that measure sound capital allocation. Shell changed how it rewards execs shifting away from reserve growth towards return on capital. Lo and behold, it is now becoming much more efficient, but reserves are shrinking...

Reserves

Morgan Stanley pointed out Shell's capex to dividend ratio is unusually low. The lowest in the sector and at a 20-year low in company history.

I think that's a good thing. It indicates the company is not adding to reserves for the sake of sustaining the company forever. That should never be the goal. If the company executes well and achieves terrific returns while shrinking in size, that's completely acceptable. Growth should never be a target; only highly profitable growth is attractive.

A capex to dividend ratio isn't too informative anyway as Shell's share price is depressed, and its dividend yield is very high (even though it is also executing buybacks):

RDS.A Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

By Shell's own estimates, around 80 percent of its current proved oil and gas reserves will be produced by 2030.

But depending on how the energy transition unfolds, that could be a good thing. I'm definitely not a believer we'll soon see the end of oil and see quite a bit of future for natural gas. But given the uncertainties, it makes sense to discount reserves slightly more aggressively. That raises the hurdle for investment. Finally, reserves are a conservative measure of the oil remaining in Shell-owned assets. With a conservative measure of reserves, the company can keep this kind of production up for eight years. With that notion, let's get into valuation.

Valuation

Royal Dutch Shell may have a little bit less in reserves compared to other majors Exxon, Chevron, Total (TOT), and BP (BP) as put into context by the Bloomberg graph below:

But it is also trading at a much more modest price to book value multiple:

RDS.A Price to Book Value data by YCharts

This doesn't explain the discrepancy entirely but 1) one could argue gas reserves are more valuable compared to liquids 2) the closer reserves are to production, the more valuable they are.

Royal Dutch Shell scores very well on the percentage of assets that are producing as evidenced by its high EV/EBIT ratio (also another way to value the company):

RDS.A EV to EBIT (TTM) data by YCharts

Taking these things into account, I'm not worried at all that Royal Dutch Shell is buying back shares, that it is reinvesting prudently, and even some debt reduction can be excused, especially when buying back shares. In the big picture perspective, Shell's focus on shareholder value creation is a refreshing change from its historical practices. As long as van Beurden keeps executing along the lines of this plan, the company is undervalued compared to most peers (yes, taking into account more modest reserves), and it is one of the best-positioned majors, in case we'll really have to deal with some stranded assets.

